LA Riots About to Get Worse: Next Phase Starts June 14 | Daily Pulse

STORY #1 - RFK Jr. just fired every member of the CDC’s vaccine advisory panel.

Some are calling it a major victory for MAHA—but what’s unfolding behind the scenes tells a different story.

Kennedy described it as a “clean sweep” to restore trust in vaccine science. But is that really what’s happening?

While Big Pharma-linked advisors are out, Palantir insiders are quietly sliding in.

This is the same Palantir that powered mass COVID surveillance—from wastewater tracking to the vaccine rollout software “Tiberius.” They even tracked pediatric vaccine uptake.

Now their alumni are filling top roles at HHS—starting with Clark Minor, a Palantir veteran just named Chief Information Officer.

And he’s not alone.

So what’s really going on? Is Kennedy draining the swamp—or installing a new operating system to run the same agenda?

What happens next with the CDC will be very telling. If RFK Jr. brings in true reformers, there’s hope.

But putting Palantir anywhere near health policy—especially after their central role in the COVID scam—should set off every alarm bell.

The media won’t touch this story. But Maria Zeee does. Watch her full breakdown.

STORY #2 - Even CNN is admitting it—Trump’s approval on immigration has skyrocketed, and the numbers aren’t even close.

Americans have finally had enough.

And this isn’t just about Trump. Across the Western world, voters are rejecting mass immigration and demanding change.

CNN’s own data analyst was stunned: “In 2016, Trump was underwater by 21 points on immigration. Now he’s +20.”

That’s a 41-point swing—a political earthquake.

Not along ago, the world was gripped by political correctness. We were told to tolerate everything—even the very things tearing our communities apart.

Now, people have seen what open borders actually look like. And they’re done pretending. They want leaders who will stop the chaos.

Trump is answering that call—and support is rising fast.

The tide has turned.

Immigration is no longer just a political debate—it’s the seismic fault line threatening to reshape the entire Western world.

The media won’t say it—but Maria Zeee just did. Watch the full report now.

STORY #3 - This isn’t peaceful protest. It’s premeditated chaos—and it’s escalating fast.

Riots that began in L.A are now spreading to cities across the country. This wasn’t organic. It was planned.

Driving the unrest is nokings.org—a radical group openly plotting a nationwide uprising on June 14th. They’re recruiting foot soldiers and training them how to resist arrest, shut off phones, and conceal identities.

And now, the gaslighting begins.

Rep. Maxine Waters is telling Americans not to believe their own eyes—insisting there’s been no violence, even as footage shows fires, destruction, and assaults on police.

So why haven’t any of the organizers been arrested?

If no one is held accountable, the chaos will only grow.

Watch Maria Zeee’s full report to see what the media refuses to show you.

