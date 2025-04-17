Global Medical Tyranny Just Got Real | Daily Pulse

Story #1 - The WHO Signs a Chilling Pandemic Treaty

This is terrifying.

The World Health Organization just signed a legally binding pandemic treaty—handing itself sweeping powers over how countries respond to future health emergencies.

The BBC says it’s to prevent “disorganization” next time. But what it really means is this: the WHO now claims authority over global supply chains, vaccine rollouts, and disease surveillance—run by an unelected body with zero accountability.

Even though Trump started the withdrawal process, the U.S. is still locked in until 2026, thanks to Biden’s push for International Health Regulation (IHR) amendments. So for now, America is still under their control.

The treaty ties directly into those IHR rules, which define “health products” as practically everything—vaccines, diagnostics, gene-based therapies, antidotes, PPE, and more. The WHO wants power over it all.

Worse, the treaty demands 24/7 surveillance, censorship of so-called “misinformation,” and mandatory funding, forcing nations to bankroll their own medical prison.

And just before this treaty is finalized, Fauci reappears, warning of another deadly respiratory virus. At the same time, the FDA quietly approves new H5N1 vaccines.

Coincidence?

Hear Fauci’s words for yourself. Then ask: why do they always show up right before the next “emergency”?

The U.S. needs to EXIT the WHO. Not later. Now.

Read James Roguski’s breakdown of the WHO Pandemic Treaty here.

Story #2 - Criminal Referral Filed Against New York AG Letitia James for Mortgage Fraud

A CRIMINAL referral has been filed against New York Attorney General Letitia James.

Oh, how the tables have turned.

Letitia James made a name for herself by accusing Donald Trump of real estate fraud. Now, she’s facing very similar accusations—and this time, she’s the one under investigation.

A formal complaint sent to the Department of Justice says James faked mortgage documents, gave false information on loan applications, and lied about key property details.

If proven true, she could be charged with serious federal crimes like wire fraud, bank fraud, and making false statements to a financial institution.

The complaint says that in 2023—while still working as New York’s Attorney General—James claimed a Virginia home was her “main residence” so she could get better mortgage terms. This happened just weeks before she went after Trump in court for real estate fraud.

But it doesn’t stop there.

James owns a Brooklyn building officially listed as having five units, but she repeatedly submitted documents saying it only had four. That small change could’ve helped her avoid stricter housing rules and qualify for a lower mortgage rate.

The complaint filed by FHFA Director William Pulte also pointed to older documents where James allegedly listed her father as her “husband” on loan applications—another move that may have helped her meet bank requirements.

The irony is glaring: Letitia James is now being accused of doing the same kinds of things she went after Trump for.

The hunter has become the hunted. This is a glorious development.

Read the original report here.

Leave a comment

Story #3 - UK Supreme Court Rules Trans Women Are Not Legally Women in Landmark Decision

WOW: The UK Supreme Court has just declared that “woman” means a biological female in a landmark ruling.

Common sense is finally making a comeback.

In a clear and unanimous decision, the UK Supreme Court ruled that the word “woman” in the law refers specifically to someone born biologically female.

The judges confirmed that the 2010 Equality Act defines “sex” and “woman” based on biological reality, not gender identity.

This means that a legal document or gender certificate does not change a person’s biological sex when it comes to things like access to single-sex spaces (including bathrooms).

Watch as Maria Zeee breaks down the full details of the case.

Women are women again. Men are recognized as men. And common sense is finally winning.

Share

