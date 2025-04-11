Fauci Hit with CRIMINAL Referral as States Demand COVID Accountability | Daily Pulse

Dear kind and loyal readers,

Story #1 - Major DOGE Findings Leave Elon Musk in Shock

DOGE just uncovered three findings so outrageous, even Elon Musk said he “had to read it several times” to believe it.

First, they found that 24,500 people listed as over 115 years old somehow claimed $59 million in unemployment benefits.

Next, 28,000 toddlers between the ages of 1 and 5 were paid out a staggering $254 million.

And the wildest part? 9,700 people with birthdates more than 15 years in the future managed to claim $69 million.

“In one case, someone with a birthday in 2154 claimed $41k,” the DOGE account reported.

Musk reacted on X, saying, “Your tax dollars were going to pay fraudulent unemployment claims for fake people born in the future! This is so crazy that I had to read it several times before it sank in.”

In a separate post, Musk wrote:

“The oldest living American is 114 years old, so it is safe to say that anyone 115 or older is collecting ‘unemployment’ due to being dead.” He added that there were no sanity checks at all—nothing to catch claims from people who were impossibly young or impossibly old from cashing in on unemployment benefits that should have never been approved in the first place.

The system was so broken, it allowed payments to go out to people who either hadn’t been born yet or had already passed away—without raising a single red flag.

Read the original report here.

Story #2 - Meta Whistleblower: Facebook Took Censorship Orders Straight from the CCP

A Meta whistleblower just blew the whistle on Mark Zuckerberg—accusing him of working “hand in glove” with the CCP to censor speech.

Sarah Wynn-Williams, who spent nearly seven years as Meta’s Director of Global Public Policy, dropped a series of bombshells during her Senate testimony.

First, she alleged that Meta built “custom-built censorship tools” for the CCP—and used them.

One of the most disturbing examples came in 2017, when Facebook removed a Chinese dissident living in the U.S. after pressure from Beijing.

And it wasn’t behind Zuckerberg’s back.

According to Wynn-Williams, he was all in. She said Zuckerberg was “personally invested” in building Meta’s ties with China. He even started learning Mandarin and “had weekly Mandarin sessions with employees.”

She didn’t hold back in her testimony, saying:

“The greatest trick Mark Zuckerberg ever pulled was wrapping the American flag around himself and calling himself a patriot and saying he didn’t offer services in China, while he spent the last decade building an $18 billion business there.”

Wynn-Williams also testified that Meta’s own engineers raised red flags about China’s potential access to American user data—but leadership shrugged it off.

“I saw Meta executives repeatedly undermine U.S. national security and betray American values,” she told lawmakers.

And it wasn’t just about censorship. She revealed Meta’s AI model, Llama, was used to help power DeepSeek, a Chinese AI company now competing with OpenAI.

Zuckerberg insists Meta doesn’t operate in China. But according to Wynn-Williams, Zuckerberg gave them a censorship machine and access to American data.

While he pretends to stand up for free speech, this testimony proves he can’t be trusted.

Read the original report here.

Story #3 - Fauci Hit with CRIMINAL Referral as States Demand COVID Accountability

REPORT: Fauci just got hit with CRIMINAL referrals for murder, abuse, and medical coercion.

And multiple states are demanding prosecution.

On April 8, 2025, legal teams from the Vires Law Group and the Former Feds Group Freedom Foundation urged the Attorneys General of Arizona and Pennsylvania to launch criminal investigations into Fauci and other top COVID-era officials.

The filings cite detailed evidence and testimony from over 80 victims and families. They allege that deadly hospital protocols, denial of life-saving treatments, and systemic medical coercion led to widespread injury and loss of life.

Who’s named in the referrals?

• Dr. Anthony Fauci (former NIAID Director)

• Dr. Francis Collins (former NIH Director)

• Dr. Deborah Birx (former COVID Response Coordinator)

• Dr. Rochelle Walensky (former CDC Director)

• Dr. Peter Hotez, Dr. Peter Daszak, Dr. Robert Redfield

• Hospital administrators in Arizona and Pennsylvania

The list of alleged crimes includes:

• Murder, involuntary manslaughter, negligent homicide

• Assault, kidnapping, emotional abuse

• Coercion, human trafficking, racketeering

• And terrorism

Similar criminal referrals have already been filed in Florida, Louisiana, Texas, Missouri, and Oklahoma. At least two county-level investigations are reportedly already in progress.

The legal teams say this is only the beginning. Their message is clear: if the federal government refuses to act, the states will.

Read the original report here.

Will Fauci finally be held accountable? One attorney behind his criminal referral, Rachel Rodriguez from the Vires Law Group, joins the show to discuss.

