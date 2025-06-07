EXCLUSIVE: You’ve Been Lied to About the "Deep State" | Daily Pulse

Donald Trump didn’t just fail to stop the technocrats. He cleared the path—and left the door wide open.

Billions are now pouring into AI infrastructure, and most Americans have no idea what’s really being built.

Sure, it may look “benevolent” to you under Trump... but what happens when someone like Kamala Harris takes control of it?

Technocracy is rising and it's a trend that is accelerating at a rapid pace worldwide.

Our guest today is Patrick Wood. He's a leading and critical expert on sustainable development, the green economy, Agenda 21, the 2030 Agenda and historic technocracy. He's written multiple books on the subjects and publishes his research on Technocracy News where he and those at the outlet are publishing daily all of the increasingly dystopian technologies being rolled out worldwide.

Patrick joins us now.

Maria Zeee opened the conversation by pressing Patrick Wood on Palantir—and he didn’t hold back.

First, he issued a warning: if the public truly understood what’s been going on, they'd be "freaked out.”

Palantir, he explained, didn’t emerge from Silicon Valley brilliance. The AI surveillance giant was born in the shadows of the intelligence community.

“The CIA granted money to Palantir to start… They were the first customer… They were involved in the framing, the architecture, the software coding.”

This wasn’t a startup success story. It was state-sponsored surveillance tech, disguised as private innovation.

And it’s not just Palantir. When you connect the dots, “You see a very, very dark, dark picture.”

#ad: Silver is vanishing fast—and the industries that need it are getting desperate. From solar and electric vehicles to military tech and missiles, silver is non-negotiable.



That’s why we trust Kirk Elliott Precious Metals for physical silver. He’ll educate you before you buy, offer low-cost bullion with no junk premiums, and even help you place metals in your IRA.

Don’t overpay for gold and silver. Call Kirk Elliott Precious Metals at 720-605-3900 or go to KEPM.com/Pulse. They offer some of the best rates on the market, and they’ll help you keep your retirement protected.

Buy Gold & Silver

DISCLOSURE: This post contains affiliate links. If you make a purchase through them, we may earn a small commission at no extra cost to you. This helps keep our work independent. Thank you for your support.

When asked who’s really pulling the strings, Patrick Wood did not mince his words.

“We need to stop using that term,” he said, referring to “Deep State.”

“Just call a spade what it is.”

Then he named names: Peter Thiel, Elon Musk, and what he called “most of the tech bros.”

“They’re certainly on board,” Wood said, warning that these figures aren’t just tech moguls—they’re part of a much larger global system, one building a technocratic control grid that ignores national borders entirely.

#ad: Your health is under attack—from every angle. But you’re not powerless.

The Energetic Health Institute, led by Dr. Henry Ealy, is giving everyday Americans the tools they need to reclaim their health and fight back.

Visit myehialoha.org/#vfox and enter code VFOX for 30% off all online programs.

Explore powerful courses that teach you how to detox, protect, and heal—outside Big Pharma’s grip. Learn about vaccine risks, natural cancer therapies, EMF dangers, and how to rebuild your health from the inside out.

Don’t miss this opportunity! Go to myehialoha.org/#vfox and use code VFOX for 30% off now.

Reclaim Your Health

DISCLOSURE: This post contains affiliate links. If you make a purchase through them, we may earn a small commission at no extra cost to you. This helps keep our work independent. Thank you for your support.

While many on the right praise Trump’s bold rhetoric, Wood offered a different take.

“Trump appears to be the ringleader of this whole thing,” he said, pointing to how the president helped open the floodgates for AI and technocratic infrastructure.

He stopped short of calling Trump malicious, but what he laid out was deeply concerning.

“He’s like Moses… parting the Red Sea to let the technocrats come in.”

From welcoming AI into government systems to backing massive data infrastructure projects, Wood argued that the Trump administration is playing a pivotal role in accelerating the takeover.

#ad: Big Tech wants your data. Above Phone helps you take it back.

From phones and laptops to private tablets, Above Phone builds surveillance-free devices that put your privacy first.

Their devices run open-source software, are packed with privacy-first apps, and give you full control over your data. No tracking. No hidden spyware. Just clean, secure tech you can actually trust.

If you’re ready to live outside the surveillance grid, this is your starting point.

Visit abovephone.com/pulse to take back control of your digital life—because privacy is freedom, and Above Phone makes that freedom possible.

Right now, you can save up to $299 and choose from two easy payment plans. Financing is available up to 24 months—and crypto is accepted too.

Make the Switch to Freedom Tech Today

DISCLOSURE: This post contains affiliate links. If you make a purchase through them, we may earn a small commission at no extra cost to you. This helps keep our work independent. Thank you for your support.

When Maria brought up Argentina’s controversial use of AI to predict future crimes, Wood connected the dots.

It’s not just Argentina. From Italy to the UK, populist movements gain traction—only to be hijacked once their champions are in power.

“Every time… those champions bring in technocrats to run everything—and they screw all of the people in the populist movement in the process of doing it,” he said.

It’s always the same script: the people who fought for liberty end up with more surveillance and a government that targets free speech.

What begins as grassroots resistance ends in centralized control.

#ad: Your diet isn’t perfect—and that’s okay.

Global Healing’s Organic Multivitamin is here to help you fill the gaps with over 30 essential vitamins and minerals your body needs to feel its best.

There are no coatings, no fillers—just clean, high-quality nutrients your body can actually use. It’s a simple, effective way to support your daily health and give your body the care it deserves.

Experience the difference you can actually feel. Use code VFOX at checkout for 10% off your order.

Nourish Your Body Today

DISCLOSURE: This is an affiliate link. I may earn a commission if you make a purchase here, at no additional cost to you.

To close the conversation, Wood shifted gears—from sounding the alarm to offering hope.

Despite the rise of technocracy, he remains confident in the power of ordinary people, predicting that workers will eventually rebel against being replaced by machines.

“You bring robots into our company? We’re going to unplug them… scramble their brains,” he said, with a laugh.

Wood sees a tipping point on the horizon—not driven by violence, but by a widespread refusal to comply. As more people wake up to the prison being built around them, resistance becomes inevitable.

Put simply, a human uprising is on the way.

And that, he said, is what the technocrats fear most.

Thanks for tuning in. If this conversation opened your eyes, don’t miss the full video below.

We’re back on Monday with another episode. See you then.