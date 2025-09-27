EXCLUSIVE: The Greatest Lie Ever Told About Cancer | Daily Pulse

NOTE: The following article is meant for informational purposes only and is not intended to diagnose or treat any condition. RNCStore.com is a sponsor of the show. Thanks for your support!

Cancer kills 1,600 Americans every single day.

John Richardson Jr. calls it “the genocide of our times.” He says cancer is not random, not genetic destiny—it’s preventable, and the cure has been buried.

So why are regulators pushing drugs while the truth stays hidden?

In the haunting refrain of The Devil Wore a Lab Coat, the story of America’s opioid crisis is laid bare by singer Mary Kutter. A chilling allegory for the broader corruption in Big Pharma.

From rural Appalachia to every corner of the country, powerful pharmaceutical companies targeted communities, lined doctors’ pockets with kickbacks, and ignored their human wreckage. Their remedies left behind.

John Richardson Jr. exposes how the same profit-driven system that fueled the opioid epidemic is at work in the suppression of natural life-saving treatments for cancer.

In this episode, John connects the dots between greed, deception and the systematic silencing of medical freedom. And explains why the fight for honest healthcare has never been more urgent. John joins us today to discuss.

The interview opened with John Richardson Jr. reflecting on Charlie Kirk’s memorial, which he described as unlike anything he had ever experienced before.

“It was at least a half a million to a million people,” he said, recalling how the crowd was so large that even event staff couldn’t get inside.

What stood out most wasn’t just the scale, but the spirit of the gathering. There was no chaos, no riots, no anger—only unity. People from every background came together, from Muslims to Christians to agnostics, all standing shoulder to shoulder. “We are all Charlie Kirk,” he said, remembering the wristbands and placards passed out across the crowd.

For Richardson, it was both “the best thing I’ve ever been to with the most tragic thing I’ve ever experienced.” The grief left him restless at night, but ultimately it fueled his resolve.

As he put it, “Charlie’s sacrifice has become an absolute game changer.”

From there, Richardson turned to another moment he called historic: the press conference where Trump and RFK Jr. finally addressed the autism crisis head-on.

“No president has talked about it since Lyndon Baines Johnson,” he reminded viewers, adding that the fact it was raised at all was “momentous.”

He didn’t stop there. “Andy Wakefield was right and he has been proven right,” Richardson declared, blasting those who claimed otherwise as liars. He argued that powerful interests had worked for years to bury the truth.

To drive the point home, he spoke from personal experience. “I have 11 unvaccinated children, and all of them are healthy.” For Richardson, both personal testimony and community evidence prove the connection.

The press conference, he said, may have been a political balancing act—but it was also the first visible crack in Big Pharma’s armor.

Richardson didn’t stop there. He drew a straight line from the opioid crisis to cancer, arguing both come from the same corrupt system—one that buries natural solutions because, as he put it, “there’s no money in the big pharma world, in this big medicine world.” Instead, drug companies push petrochemical products, many of them patented and even co-owned by Pfizer and government entities.

Then came his boldest claim: “Cancer is 100% an immune deficiency disease. Nobody has to die of cancer.” To drive the point home, he compared it to scurvy, which once killed millions of sailors until they discovered the power of citrus. “All they had to do was suck on a lemon or a lime and they would never die of scurvy.”

If scurvy existed today, he argued, regulators would deny the obvious. “The FDA would be telling us no vitamin C… we’re going to give you drugs to straighten out your bones or to tighten your teeth. And how do I know that, Maria? Because that’s what they’ve been doing with cancer, to the detriment of millions of Americans.”

To back his point, Richardson echoed family friend G. Edward Griffin: “It’s the genocide of our times.” He said 1,600 people die every single day simply because the truth is suppressed—that cancer is a “metabolic deficiency disease.” He tied it back to food, blasting a system that lets children grow up on “processed garbage food” and even allows food stamps to be spent on things like Cheetos.

The result, he warned, is “the sickest generation in my lifetime for sure.”

Richardson then issued a stark warning about the cost of defying Big Pharma. “They look at you and I as profit centers,” he said, describing how any doctor who challenges pharmaceutical orthodoxy is swiftly punished.

Some, he revealed, have even lost their freedom. “There’s doctors sitting in jail right now in the US that did nothing more than just treat their patients with natural remedies, as MDs, nothing more.”

For Richardson, this goes far beyond healthcare—it’s about control.

From opioids to cancer, he argued, chronic illness is being deliberately mismanaged to keep the system alive. And even Robert F. Kennedy Jr., he added, has witnessed the “absolute warfare” waged against anyone who dares to expose it.

Then came the episode’s big-picture moment.

Richardson zoomed out and painted a vision of healthcare in the near future, once people finally break free from the system’s grip. “We’re not going to listen to lies anymore,” he said, describing a movement that’s growing—even among liberals who “hate Donald Trump”—as more Americans begin questioning the official narrative on health and nutrition.

He imagined a future where drugs are used sparingly, nutrition takes priority, and lifespans stretch to 120. At 60, he said, he feels like a young man without pharmaceuticals, living proof of the path he believes in.

But his most striking point came when he looked back at the pandemic. He called COVID a “blessing” because it shattered blind trust in the so-called experts. Instead of cementing control, it exposed “the evil of the pharmaceutical industry and the lies of the ‘experts’.”

What was meant to lock the world into compliance sparked a mass awakening—and opened the door to a revolution in health freedom.

Thanks for tuning in. Follow us (@Zeee_Media and @VigilantFox) for stories that matter—stories the media doesn't want you to see.

We’ll be back with another show Monday. See you then.

Watch the full episode below:

