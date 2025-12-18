EXCLUSIVE: Doctor Stripped of Her License at Gunpoint Reveals Buried Cancer Treatment

NOTE: The following article is meant for informational purposes only and is not intended to diagnose or treat any condition. RNCStore.com is a sponsor of the show. Thanks for your support!

They showed up with guns—because she refused the COVID shot.

Dr. Margaret Aranda was stripped of her medical license at gunpoint. But what she revealed next exposes a betrayal far darker than most people can imagine.

She said most doctors never take the Hippocratic Oath—and some rewrite it to justify harm.

After leaving the system behind, Dr. Aranda turned to natural healing. Her husband was battling bladder cancer, so she put him on a protocol based on apricot seeds and enzymes. He recovered. That experience led her deeper into a world the medical establishment doesn’t want you to see.

One of the clearest windows into that world is Laetrile Case Histories—a book documenting the clinical experience of Dr. John A. Richardson, MD, who treated cancer patients in the 1970s using metabolic and nutritional therapies centered around Laetrile.

Originally published in 1977, the book details 62 patient case studies—most of them people who came to the Richardson Clinic after exhausting every conventional option. Many had been given just days to live. Some went on to live for years—cancer-free.

In 2005, co-author Patricia Griffin, RN BS, revisited those patients, followed up with their families, and updated the records to preserve what the system tried to erase.

And now, joining us today to discuss what the establishment has fought to keep hidden about cancer for so long is John Richardson Jr. and Dr. Margaret Aranda.

Dr. Aranda opened the interview with an alarming personal story.

She described the moment government agents showed up at her home carrying guns. Their mission? Strip her medical license because she refused the COVID vaccine.

Her time in conventional medicine was over—but her purpose was just beginning.

Instead, she turned to healing, starting with her own family. Her husband had been battling bladder cancer. After beginning a regimen of apricot seeds and pancreatic enzymes, he got better. Much better.

Now cancer-free, his recovery became the foundation for what she calls “Ed’s cancer protocol,” which she now shares publicly on Substack.

“I count it a badge of honor,” she said. “Medical agents came to my home wearing guns… My husband is cancer-free after starting on the apricot seeds.”

That experience lit a fire in her—and in John Richardson Jr.—to uncover the truth about one of the most demonized natural therapies out there: Laetrile.

Together, they tackled what they called the “cyanide lie.” Dr. Aranda dug into the medical literature and found just 13 human studies mentioning apricot seeds and cyanide—most of them either decades old or lacking basic data. A cluster of cases came from a single farming region in Turkey and likely involved a rare enzyme deficiency, not the seeds themselves.

Richardson was blunt: despite all the fear, “not a single person has died in the U.S. from apricot seeds in over 60 years.” Meanwhile, the number of lives lost to chemotherapy is never even tallied.

“All of this propaganda we’re told every single day about cyanide… and not a single death in the U.S. in the last 60 years.”

When Maria asked how long this truth had been hidden, both guests pointed to the same answer: a cover-up that dates back over half a century.

Richardson explained that respected institutions like Sloan Kettering, Houston Methodist, and Loyola University published studies confirming Laetrile’s effectiveness. But when they realized it couldn’t be patented, the research was buried.

“They proved it stopped metastases,” he said. “But when they couldn’t make billions, they buried it.”

Dr. Aranda added, “It’s the love of money that has triggered this.”

People weren’t just misled—they were robbed of real options. “People should be angry,” Richardson said. “They weren’t told these options [exist].”

But the deception doesn’t stop at treatment. It starts with the very oath we think protects us.

Dr. Aranda exposed what few dare to say: the Hippocratic Oath, the one that says “do no harm,” is mostly a myth.

She explained that many modern doctors either don’t take it or rewrite it entirely. “It’s an oath to Apollo,” she noted, “and doesn’t hold water.” She chose instead to swear her allegiance to God.

For Maria, the COVID era shattered any lingering trust in the system. “I’m terrified of establishment doctors now,” she said.

“There’s really no such thing as the Hippocratic Oath… They never took it—or they modified it.”

To show what’s possible when people step outside the system, Richardson told the story of Shane Horton.

Shane was a teenager when he was diagnosed with aggressive bone cancer and given just 45 days to live. After exhausting conventional options, his family turned to the Richardson Clinic and tried metabolic therapy.

The results were remarkable: pain faded, mobility returned, and tumor markers stabilized. That was over four decades ago.

Today, Shane is 61 years old. He’s alive, thriving—and still taking apricot seeds.

That case study led to the big question: why are so many people sick today when they weren’t a few generations ago?

Maria pointed out that cancer rates were far lower 200 years ago. Richardson explained why.

“It’s 100% proven. If we fix our diet, we can fix cancer.” He talked about the Hunzas—an ancient society known for eating apricot seeds and living long, cancer-free lives.

Then he drove the message home: “You don’t die from a deficiency of pharmaceutical drugs. You die from a deficiency of natural, God-given nutrition.”

In a world where synthetic solutions are sold as the only option, this was a radical reminder: sometimes, the cure isn’t new—it’s old, forgotten, and grown from the earth.

Thanks for tuning in. Follow us (@Zeee_Media and @VigilantFox) for stories that matter—stories the media doesn’t want you to see.

We’ll be back with another show tomorrow. See you then.

Watch the full interview below:

