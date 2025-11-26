NOTE: Thank you for supporting this sponsored interview, which keeps this website running to bring you uncensored news.

Across America, people are feeling an unmistakable squeeze. Prices are up, savings are dwindling, and families who played by the rules are wondering why it’s getting harder just to stay afloat.

Every trip to the grocery store, every bill, every glance at a shrinking bank balance drives home the same bleak reality: something is wrong with the economy, and it simply isn’t working for hard-working middle-class Americans anymore.

Inflation keeps eating away at purchasing power. Debt is spiraling. And the institutions that were supposed to protect the financial future of ordinary Americans now feel distant and unaccountable.

At the same time, a small group of powerful forces—from central bankers to global financial players—continue making decisions that degrade the economy for everyone else.

Some call them the “Gang of Five.” Their influence reaches into everything from interest rates to retirement accounts to even the cost of everyday goods. And the end result is always the same: they protect their own interests while regular Americans are left holding the bag.

The old retirement playbook isn’t keeping up with this new reality. And that’s why more and more people are looking for alternatives that give them a chance to grow and protect their wealth, even when the broader system feels stacked against them.

One of the most promising developments that’s putting the odds back in Americans’ favor is coming from a surprising place: cryptocurrency technology. And leading that shift is BlockTrustIRA.

BlockTrust’s Animus AI platform has outperformed Bitcoin by more than 250% since 2020 by analyzing thousands of market signals and capitalizing on opportunities most investors never even see.

To help us break down what’s happening with the economy—and what people can do right now to protect their financial future—we’re joined by Jonathan Rose, CEO of BlockTrustIRA.

Maria opened the interview by contrasting Bitcoin’s recent pullback with the impressive performance of Animus AI—immediately setting the tone for what would follow.

From there, she turned to the financial reality facing millions of Americans. When she asked Jonathan Rose what’s really driving economic instability—and how likely a 2025 recession might be—he zeroed in on the disconnect between what people are told and what they actually feel in their wallets.

That tension became the heartbeat of the interview: Americans aren’t just facing tough times. They’re watching the system unravel in real time—and deep down, they know it’s not by accident.

Jonathan Rose described what he sees as a coordinated financial squeeze—engineered by what he calls the “Gang of Five.” This group, he claimed, is systematically draining Americans of their future.

“They’re robbing us of getting ahead,” he said. “They’re robbing our retirement dollars.”

Families are working harder than ever, yet wages remain stagnant while prices surge. In Rose’s view, this isn’t a recession waiting to happen—it’s already here. “It almost feels like the recession is here because… the harder we dig to get out, it just seems we’re digging deeper.”

As both parents scramble to take on second jobs, households are leaning on credit cards and home equity just to stay afloat. That’s not an accident, Rose warned—it’s policy. “They want us to spend out of recession,” even if it means regular Americans are left holding the bag while banks profit from sky-high interest rates.

He noted that mortgages are harder to qualify for than they were a decade ago. And for those who can invest, the returns are often underwhelming. Many feel locked out entirely.

To Rose, the way forward begins with education—and a willingness to break from the old playbook. That’s where crypto comes in. “Particularly assets like Bitcoin and even Ethereum,” he said, positioning them as tools that give everyday people a shot at escaping the trap set by elites.

Maria asked Jonathan to explain who this “Gang of Five is,” and Jonathan broke it down simply. The “Gang of Five,” he said, is a set of forces that quietly squeezes every working American.

First is the Federal Reserve, which controls the money supply and the cost of borrowing. When it prints too much money, everyday prices explode—groceries, rent, gas, everything. And when it suddenly raises interest rates, mortgages, car loans, and credit cards shoot up. Either way, regular families feel the hit long before anyone in Washington does.

Then come deep state elites—the behind-the-scenes officials who help write financial rules without ever facing voters. Their decisions usually protect big agencies and powerful institutions, while workers and small businesses get stuck with higher taxes, fewer options, and wages that barely move.

Next are global powers, like foreign governments and multinational corporations that can shift jobs, control supplies, or adjust trade with a single decision. When they move factories overseas or disrupt shipping, Americans see higher prices, empty shelves, and fewer stable jobs at home.

Inflation is the fourth force—a silent tax that drains every household. Even responsible families who save and budget find their money losing value right in front of them.

And rounding it out are the big banks, which always manage to profit, even in a crisis. They collect fees, earn interest, and enjoy investment tools that regular people never get. Meanwhile, the average American sits in slow, outdated retirement accounts that can’t keep up with the rising cost of living.

Jonathan then shifted the focus to what sets BlockTrust IRA apart. The AI engine behind it—Animus—wasn’t built for average investors. It was originally developed for billion-dollar hedge funds. Now, that same technology is in the hands of everyday Americans.

“We’ve taken this technology and brought it down to the retail market,” he said. The result? Regular people now have the power to “turn volatility into profit.”

He gave a striking example: Animus sold Bitcoin at $114K—right before it plunged into the low $80Ks. Ethereum followed the same pattern. “We lock in at the top… then buy back in at lower prices,” Rose explained. That strategy doesn’t just preserve capital—it multiplies it during recovery.

But for Rose, this goes beyond smart investing. It’s a quiet transfer of power. Tools once locked away for institutional elites are now within reach for anyone ready to use them.

As the interview came to a close, Jonathan delivered the message he clearly wanted viewers to remember.

The old retirement strategies—401ks, bonds, and mutual funds—might have worked for previous generations, he said, but they’re no match for the economy Americans are facing now. For those still relying on them, his warning was blunt: they’re being “robbed by the Gang of Five,” the same coordinated forces he had called out throughout the conversation.

But Rose didn’t leave people stuck in that system. He emphasized there’s still a narrow window to change course—pointing to digital assets like Bitcoin and Ethereum, paired with advanced AI tools that take the fear out of volatility.

To him, this isn’t just about investing smarter. It’s about opting out of a rigged game. “This is how you accelerate your wealth and beat this robbery,” he said. It’s the escape route from a system built to keep people trapped.

But that route won’t stay open forever. The clock, he warned, is already ticking.

