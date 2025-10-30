EXCLUSIVE: Billionaires Quietly Preparing for Dollar Collapse—And the Public Has No Idea | Daily Pulse

NOTE: Thank you for supporting this sponsored interview, which keeps this website running to bring you uncensored news.

“The U.S. dollar is drowning.”

That’s how Jonathan Rose described America’s collapsing financial system—no longer backed by gold, but by “nothing but debt and paper.” And it’s unraveling faster than anyone’s ready to admit.

He warned this collapse won’t just hurt the poor—it could flip the global balance of power overnight.

While most people stay asleep at the wheel, billionaires are already shifting their assets into crypto to protect what’s theirs.

Their secret? A strategy so powerful, almost no one outside their circle even knows it exists—until now.

Nearly two-thirds of Americans now face the terrifying prospect of working long past the age they planned to retire. For millions, the dream of a peaceful retirement is now long gone—replaced by anxiety and grief over whether they’ll have to keep working into their twilight years just to get by.

It’s a chilling reality. Rising inflation is only making things worse. And traditional strategies simply aren’t growing fast enough for those already behind on their retirement savings. Mutual funds crawl while the cost of living explodes, and the pensions that once provided stability have all but disappeared.

But a new crypto-driven IRA platform is changing the game and giving those who’ve fallen behind a real chance to catch up. Since 2020, BlockTrust IRA’s Animus AI technology has outperformed Bitcoin by more than 250%, helping everyday Americans grow and protect their wealth faster in uncertain times.

Today, we’re joined by Jonathan Rose, CEO of BlockTrust IRA, to discuss how it works and how the average investor can finally catch up as the cost of living continues to climb.

The interview kicked off with a bold claim from Jonathan Rose, who credited President Trump for igniting what he called a financial revolution.

In his view, it’s a movement that goes far beyond campaign slogans. Trump’s mission, he said, wasn’t just to “Make America Great Again,” but to make it the crypto capital of the world.

Rose explained that Trump’s policies are “revolutionizing not just the crypto market but also the retirement market,” giving everyday Americans—from teachers and nurses to small business owners—the tools to finally take control of their wealth instead of leaving it in the hands of Wall Street.

He went on to praise independent media like Daily Pulse for putting truth back into the conversation, reminding viewers that “you don’t have to take it on the chin like everybody else.”

This was just the beginning of a powerful conversation about money, freedom, and the future of America’s financial system.

DISCLOSURE: This post contains affiliate links. If you make a purchase through them, we may earn a small commission at no extra cost to you. This helps keep our work independent. Thank you for your support.

Rose didn’t hold back when describing what he sees as the downfall of America’s financial system.

He said the country’s monetary foundation is “collapsing under its own weight.” Once backed by gold, the U.S. dollar now floats on “nothing but debt and paper.”

He described Bitcoin as “honest money,” created in the aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis to restore integrity to a broken system. With a fixed supply of just 21 million coins, he said, it’s the one currency that can’t be printed, manipulated, or inflated by central banks.

That, Rose added, is why “the U.S. dollar is drowning,” and why more people are beginning to see cryptocurrency not just as an investment, but as a stand for honest money in a time of financial deceit.

Rose pulled back the curtain on what he called a quiet but seismic shift among the world’s power players. He revealed that elite institutions and political figures are already moving to secure their place in the new financial landscape.

He said President Trump “is one of the world’s largest holders of Bitcoin,” and even the Harvard Endowment Fund has over $200 million invested. These moves, Rose explained, prove that “one of the biggest wealth transfers in history” is already underway.

From billionaires to universities, everyone who understands what’s happening is pivoting toward digital assets. As Rose put it, “The future of money is already here—and if you’re not part of it, you’ll be left behind.”

As the conversation turned to technology, Rose explained how Animus AI has quietly changed the game for everyday investors.

While Bitcoin surged 600% since 2020, he said Animus AI’s managed portfolios delivered an even more staggering 850% return. What makes it remarkable, Rose noted, is that this “first-to-market” platform was once reserved for hedge funds—but is now available to ordinary Americans through BlockTrust IRA.

“The real power,” he said, “isn’t when the market goes up; it’s when it crashes.” The AI, he explained, can detect volatility and exit positions before major drops, protecting investors while still capturing gains on the way back up.

He called it “the safest way—and the only way—I would ever buy crypto.”

In the final moments of the interview, Rose’s tone shifted from analysis to conviction.

He urged Americans to stop waiting for permission and take part in what he called “the biggest wealth transfer in history.” The shift, he said, is already underway, and those who hesitate risk being left behind.

“We’re orbiting now,” he said, comparing crypto’s rise to a rocket that’s already broken through the firmament. “This is here to stay.”

“Wake up [and] do your research,” Rose urged, and join what he described as “the crypto revolution”—a once-in-a-lifetime chance to reclaim financial independence before the system fully resets.

Watch the full interview below:

