EXCLUSIVE: How the Rockefellers Rigged Medicine to Keep America Sick | Daily Pulse

America’s sickness isn’t an accident—it was engineered.

In 1910, the Rockefellers and Carnegies rewrote medicine itself, shutting down natural healing schools and replacing them with pharmaceutical empires.

More than a century later, we’re living in their design—a world where food is poison, disease is profit, and prevention has all but vanished.

Now, one family’s buried story is revealing how this system was never meant to heal you—it was meant to own you.

Tonight we are going to dive into the most important reform in modern American healthcare — the nutrition revolution. For over 100 years, medical schools prohibited serious nutrition training because it threatened Big Pharma’s golden goose: lifelong drug customers.

Doctors were never taught how food prevents or reverses disease — only how to prescribe. RFK Jr.’s new plan disrupts that machine by making nutrition a mandatory part of medical training. Tested on the medical college’s admissions test and embedded across medical schools, residencies, and continuing education.

For the first time, physicians will be taught prevention and root-cause care. The implications are massive here — reversing chronic disease, lowering costs, and even creating the conditions for a cancer-free future. But Big Pharma won’t go quietly.

This conversation is about why they fear the nutrition revolution and why humanity should welcome it. John Richardson Jr. joins us to discuss.

John Richardson Jr. opened the interview with energy and conviction, celebrating what he called a “sea change” in medicine.

Doctors, he said, are finally beginning to recognize that patients want “root causes and more natural answers” instead of endless prescriptions and quick fixes.

John explained that he’d recently visited the Alice Walton School of Medicine, where health and nutrition are at the center of every lesson. He described seeing doctors “brave enough now, not only in social media, but in the world, to get up on stage … and talk about apricot seeds, vitamin C, or talk about lifestyle, changes.”

Then came one of his boldest lines: “The FDA’s main guy … has come out and said, you know, we … allow thousands of thousands of poisons in our food. And we’re absolutely, far behind European countries.”

Maria agreed, saying the public “is waking up to the fact that humanity’s been poisoned from every direction that we can possibly imagine.”

From there, John pulled the conversation back more than a century, to what he called the moment medicine was hijacked.

“It started with The Flexner Report in 1910,” he said, when “the Carnegies and Rockefellers had kind of a stranglehold on the US Petrochemical business.”

He explained how that report reshaped the entire medical landscape. “They came out with a report that says that everything that you are going to be able to use, teach or do at medical schools has to be rooted in science and has to be rooted in laboratory testing and has to be man made, you know, petrochemicals.”

That shift, he said, created “financial incentives to not feed us good healthy food and to not give us things that actually got to the root of the problem.” Even the white coat, he added, was part of the illusion—“an invention of the Carnegie, Rockefeller, pharmaceutical thing,” meant to symbolize loyalty to the new medical order.

In short, corporate power captured medicine and turned healing into a business.

Next, John zeroed in on 1986—a year he described as the moment medical accountability collapsed.

“So in 1986 Ronald Reagan signed into law, the law that said that these pharmaceutical companies, whatever vaccines they produced, they would have liability shield.”

According to him, that single move ended real safety testing overnight. “They stopped doing double blind studies or placebo tests or any kind of studies.”

He illustrated it with a personal story. “My grandson … looks forward to getting 72 doses of vaccines. None tested, none placebo tested, non double blind, no long term studies.”

Then came what he called the most tragic irony. “Sudden infant death syndrome rates went down in the United States during a time period where they couldn’t get in because, because of COVID.”



The data, he said, speaks for itself. “This is the system that we’re in and we’re watching it crash.”

John then revealed how pharmaceutical influence begins long before a doctor ever writes their first prescription.

“When you start medical school, you, get pharma reps. The pharma reps … help them getting tickets to the best sporting events and to the best concerts.”

Those relationships, he said, don’t end after graduation. “They move right into coming to visit them every six months once they’re in practice … and they talk about goals, about how much they can get their patients to take these pharmaceuticals.”

The incentives are staggering. “If you get a vaccine on the vaccine, schedule, it’s worth a billion dollars to that pharmaceutical company, a year.”

His advice was simple but powerful: “You need to be able to ask your doctors and push back … If 80% of us are asking … for root causes and more natural answers, then, then we are making a difference.”

Maria summed it up in one line: “You speak with your wallet.”

Together, they left viewers with a message that couldn’t be ignored—if people stop funding the problem, the system will have no choice but to change.

When the discussion turned to reform, John pointed to RFK Jr. as someone who isn’t just talking about change—he’s acting on it.

“He is putting his money where his mouth is,” he said. “He’s pulling federal funding from medical schools that do not teach lifestyle and health, changes.”

For a man who “lost his father and his uncle in this battle … of freedom of truth,” Richardson Jr. said the decision showed real conviction. “He’s keeping his promise … putting his money where his mouth is.”

He shared his experience at a major medical conference, where “700 medical doctors … were all there to learn about plant nutrition.” Even establishment-trained physicians, he noted, are finally starting to see the shift: “People eat, an 80% vegetable diet … have health outcomes that are five, six times better.”

Maria called it a “huge step in the right direction.” John ended that segment with optimism: “We can take our health into our hands by choosing what we put on our plate.”

It was a hopeful reminder that real change doesn’t start in Washington—it starts in our choices.

As the interview drew to a close, Maria warned that “training doctors on nutrition poses a huge health to Big Pharma,” and John agreed.

“Eastern medicine and ayurvedic medicine … now have shown so much, healing properties,” he said. “We’re going to be bringing that into modern medicine.”

Then came the story that stopped everyone in their tracks. A 12-year-old girl, dying of leukemia after a year of chemo at Sloan Kettering, was out of options—until her parents turned to Richardson’s father for help. “She was on methotroxate and cytotoxin chemotherapy for approximately one year … She was happy and healthy. And she’s alive, 63 years old.”

John said she was far from the only one. “This is not a single story. These are the stories. There’s many, many thousands of stories like this.” He pointed to proof hiding in plain sight: “The Hunzas of northern Pakistan live to be over 100 years old … they eat lots of apricot seeds.”

And then came his final, devastating truth. “If you do chemo and radiation, you only have a 3 to 6% chance of living five years. That is not good odds.”

Maria ended on a note of quiet optimism, saying this could be the moment medicine comes full circle—back to real healing, back to common sense, and back to the people it was meant to serve.

