The Financial Storm Isn’t Coming — It’s Already Here

NOTE: Thank you for supporting this sponsored interview, which keeps this website running to bring you uncensored news.

Most of us can see the writing on the wall with the economy: grocery prices are soaring, insurance rates are exploding, and housing has become so expensive that millions of Americans have been completely priced out. Regular Americans aren’t buying homes anymore — investment firms are.



As bad as that is, what’s even worse is that most Americans don’t even have $1,000 set aside for an emergency. If a car breaks down, they’re in immediate trouble. This is the state of the economy right now.



And as families struggle to make ends meet — even with two jobs, dual incomes, major penny-pinching, or all of the above — they’re feeling something they can’t quite put into words: that something is deeply wrong with the economy.



If this is how you feel, your hunch isn’t lying to you. Recession isn’t coming; it’s already here. And what we’re seeing in our day-to-day lives is just the surface.



Behind the scenes, economists are sounding the alarm about something grave: the “Everything Bubble.” Every major asset class in America has been inflated by cheap money: stocks, real estate, crypto, bonds, even collectibles. And now, all the warning signs are flashing red at the same time.



The national debt has blown past $38 trillion. Investor confidence is evaporating. The Federal Reserve is trapped, unable to raise rates without breaking the system — and unable to lower them without fueling even more inflation.



Respected economist Tom Bilyeu calls what’s coming “The flood that will drown Noah.” And ordinary Americans, the ones already struggling, will feel the impact first.



As bad as that sounds, you are not hopeless. People across the country are taking steps right now to protect their savings, shield their retirement, and build a buffer before the financial storm gets worse.



Here’s what most people don’t realize: gold has been a financial safe haven in every major crisis. Economic crashes have come and gone, but gold and silver have withstood every single one and remained relevant for over 5,000 years.



Both hold long-term value. Gold and silver can’t be printed, diluted, or manipulated. And if the government ever decides to freeze your assets, they can’t be turned off.



That’s why they’re often dubbed “freedom money.”



And with the economy on its last legs, what you do right now will determine how hard this financial storm hits you. Bill Armour from Genesis Gold joins us to explain how Americans can protect themselves before this crisis gets worse.

Bill Armour started the interview with a harsh dose of reality:

“We never really fixed 2008—we just built a bigger structure on top of the issues that were already there.” Instead of clearing bad debt, central banks slashed interest rates and poured trillions into the system.

Today, the global debt has ballooned to over $300 trillion—three times the world’s total economic output. After the COVID shutdowns, the economy didn’t bounce back on productivity. It kept moving forward on borrowed time.

Inflation might look “under control” on paper, but the truth is clear. “Everyone knows when you go to the grocery store right now that everything is more expensive. Everything around you is more expensive,” Bill said.

“If you take out the AI capital expenditure for companies, the economy did not grow at all. It’s completely flat this year.” That means if the AI boom doesn’t translate into actual profits—and fast—then the entire economy could tip over.

Bill broke down what economists are calling the “Everything Bubble”—a dangerous moment where every asset class has been inflated at the same time.

From crypto and real estate to stocks, prices have surged—not from real earnings, but from pure speculation. The market isn’t being driven by logic. It’s being driven by fear of missing out.

And it’s built on borrowed money.

“The tide is going out while the debt is still there,” he warned. The U.S. is adding $1 trillion in new debt every 100 days. Household debt is climbing fast. Delinquencies are already surging.

“This is a point where all of them are overvalued. And any one of them falling pulls the rest alongside them.” He compared it to a domino collapse—once one falls, the rest go with it.

Economist Tom Bilyeu described it in biblical terms: this is the “flood that will drown Noah.”

#ad: You are not powerless. For 5,000 years, gold and silver have acted as a financial safe haven through every major crisis. They can’t be printed, diluted, or frozen — and in a storm like this, that matters.



That’s why Genesis Gold Group just released a brand-new Financial Storm Survival Guide, breaking down what’s happening in the economy and what you can do right now to protect yourself.



Arm yourself with knowledge and get your free Financial Storm Survival Guide right now at DailyPulseGold.com.

Claim Your Free Guide

DISCLOSURE: This ad was paid for by Genesis Gold Group. We may earn a small commission when you shop through our sponsors. Thank you for your support.

So, why is gold surging?

It’s not retail investors driving the price. It’s the world’s most powerful institutions.

Bill said central banks—China, Russia, India—are now buying more gold than ever before. “They’ve bought over a thousand tons a year for consecutive years in a row.”

And they’re not doing it for show. They’ve lost trust in the paper system.

In the face of inflation, political chaos, and banking instability, gold remains the one asset that survives collapse. And with interest rates projected to fall, investors are fleeing low-yield bonds and pouring into gold instead.

But Bill was clear—this isn’t a bubble. Gold is still undervalued when adjusted for inflation. And unlike fiat, it’s actually scarce.

The world’s elites are quietly preparing.

When a crisis hits, most assets fail. Gold doesn’t. It endures.

“Gold is not an IOU,” Bill explained. “It’s not a stock that can collapse, or a bond that depends on government promises.” Gold is a real, physical asset—one that holds value on its own.

He even took it back to scripture: “Gold has existed as money in Genesis, and it will exist as money in Revelation.”

That’s over 5,000 years of history. And not once has gold gone to zero.

But what happens when the system breaks down, and you actually need to use it?

That’s what Maria wanted to know. And Bill didn’t hesitate with his answer.

In a real crisis, he said the key is small denominations—1-ounce silver coins, fractional gold, 10-pound bars. These are “very, very barterable.”

“An ounce of silver for a loaf of bread,” he said.

You don’t need giant bars or awkward shavings. “You don’t have to do any shaving or anything like that,” he added. That’s the value of fractional metals. They’re easy to use—and they’ll be critical when the financial system cracks.

It’s not just about owning gold. It’s about having the right kind.

Small, physical pieces function like everyday cash, whereas larger bars are for holding significant savings until you need to make a big purchase or important financial decision.

How can people stay financially free when the system crashes and everything shifts toward surveillance and control?

That was the final question Maria asked—and Bill described a future of two economies: One that’s tracked, controlled, and locked into the system. And another that’s off-grid, resilient, and built to last.

“There will be people who are stuck in digital IDs… and then there will be people on the other train track—utilizing gold, silver, decentralized money.”

His warning was simple: prepare now. Because once the shift happens, “the railroad tracks will be laid fast.”

Maria said she’s already seeing it take shape. Mechanics. Farmers’ markets. Regular Americans are starting to accept gold and silver.

And when hard times come, the people who prepared early will be the ones guiding others to safety. “They’ll be able to educate, mentor, and support others through the collapse,” Bill said.

The parallel system is already being built. What matters now is whether you’ll be ready when the old one fails.

#ad: Every major economic shift creates two groups: the people who get blindsided, and the people who see what’s coming, prepare, and come out stronger. And right now, only you can decide which group you’re going to be in.

Gold and silver have protected ordinary families for thousands of years when currencies failed, governments panicked, and markets collapsed. Now it’s your turn to protect yours.

Here’s where to begin. Get your free Financial Storm Survival Guide at DailyPulseGold.com and discover practical steps to help protect what you’ve worked so hard to build.

Get Your Free Guide

DISCLOSURE: This ad was paid for by Genesis Gold Group. We may earn a small commission when you shop through our sponsors. Thank you for your support.

Thanks for tuning in. Follow us (@Zeee_Media and @VigilantFox) for stories that matter—stories the media doesn’t want you to see.

We’ll be back with another show tomorrow. See you then.

Watch the full interview below:

Share