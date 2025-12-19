EXCLUSIVE: Why the Top 1% Love Market Crashes—and How They Turn Them Into Wealth | Daily Pulse

NOTE: Thank you for supporting this sponsored interview, which keeps this website running to bring you uncensored news.

In 2008, the financial system cracked. Home values collapsed. Retirement accounts were cut in half. Millions of Americans lost jobs, savings, and years of financial progress almost overnight. Families who did everything “right” were told to hang on, tighten their belts, and wait it out.

Meanwhile, something very different happened at the top.

Large financial institutions were rescued with taxpayer-backed bailouts. Cheap money flooded the system. Assets were scooped up at fire-sale prices. Those with access to capital were able to buy stocks, real estate, and businesses at historic discounts, setting the stage for one of the largest wealth transfers in modern history.

The truth is, the wealthy don’t fear crashes; they salivate over them. And that same dynamic is quietly taking shape again.

Inflation is eroding purchasing power just as it did in the years after 2008. Debt levels are higher. Banks are more interconnected. And retirement systems that depend on perpetual stability are showing visible strain.

Once again, those with capital are not waiting for certainty. They’re preparing to get ahead of the next shock and are reallocating into assets designed to survive monetary stress, including cryptocurrency.

Joining us today is Jonathan Rose, CEO of BlockTrustIRA, to explain how Americans can access strategies once limited to the ultra-wealthy, and what history shows about crashes—before the pain of 2008 repeats itself.

The interview opened with a hard truth: while most Americans are bracing for the next financial crash, the wealthy are getting ready to take advantage of it.

“They don’t panic in downturns,” Jonathan Rose explained. “They buy quality assets at discounted rates.” Crashes, he said, don’t create wealth—they transfer it from the unprepared to those who know what to look for.

And what the wealthy look for is consistency. “Assets like Bitcoin and Ethereum… come back stronger than ever,” he said. That’s why these assets matter, especially during uncertain times.

With tools like Animus AI now in the hands of regular investors, Rose believes everyday people finally have a way to level the playing field, and stop getting left behind.

When the conversation turned to volatility, Rose broke down what most people get wrong.

While the average investor sees volatility as a red flag, the wealthy see it as a green light. “Volatility creates mispricing,” he said. “And the smart investors know how to exploit it.”

In crypto, where the market never sleeps, volatility is constant—and that’s exactly what Animus AI is built to harness. By scanning millions of data points in real time, the system doesn’t just survive during chaos; it thrives in it.

Rose compared outcomes: investors using a traditional buy-and-hold strategy might be down 3%, while those using Animus AI are up 27%. No leverage. No lockups. Just a smarter, faster approach to a fast-moving market.

So how does the AI actually pull that off?

“People are probably thinking, how are you up 27% if Bitcoin is down 3%?” Rose said. The answer comes down to timing—powered by data.

Animus AI constantly analyzes price movements, technical indicators, macro trends, and sentiment from around the world. The result is a system that can act in real time—far beyond what any human can keep up with.

Rose said even he no longer tries to trade manually. “The AI is much smarter than me,” he admitted.

It’s almost like a lifeguard on a beach, he explained—staying alert, spotting risk, and keeping investors safe from market riptides.

From there, the conversation shifted to retirement, and Rose explained why traditional options like 401(k)s may not be as safe as people think.

He said the biggest issue is lack of control: “They’re exposed to the market, and you’re very limited in what they can be invested in.” You check a few boxes. You don’t know where your money’s going. And in a debt-driven, unstable economy, that’s a risky place to be.

Most Americans are told to be grateful for 6% returns. But Rose was clear: “This isn’t how middle Americans are able to grow their wealth.”

He pointed to Trump’s push to allow crypto inside retirement accounts and explained how BlockTrust IRA is giving people the tools to do it safely—with the guardrails in place to navigate volatility without wiping out.

Maria posed a straightforward question: if gold is trusted because it’s scarce and can’t be printed, doesn’t Bitcoin offer the same kind of protection?

Rose said yes—and then took it further. “Gold has physical scarcity. Bitcoin has mathematical scarcity,” he explained. With only 21 million coins ever to exist, it’s immune to inflation by design.

Then he turned to the dollar. “We’re $38 trillion in debt,” he warned. And as of December 4, “quantitative tightening ended”—which means the Fed has gone back to printing money.

That constant cycle of borrowing and printing, he explained, is steadily draining the dollar’s strength. And while most Americans are unaware, major institutions—and even the U.S. Treasury—are already making the shift.

Bitcoin can’t be inflated. It can’t be manipulated. It’s decentralized, secure, and, as Rose put it, “It’s honest money.”

“Eventually the dollar is going to die off,” he added bluntly.

The final minutes of the interview brought everything into focus: this is the moment to act.

According to Rose, the biggest transfer of wealth in modern history is happening right now—and most people don’t even realize it.

Institutions that once mocked Bitcoin are now launching ETFs. Trump is calling for the U.S. to lead the world in crypto. And for the first time, everyday Americans can access the exact same trades hedge funds have used for years.

“This is the biggest wealth transfer that’s currently underway,” he explained. “The same trades that hedge funds are doing—we’re able to bring down for people like you and me.”

Then Maria smiled and added, “Bitcoin is on sale for Christmas.”

Watch the full interview below:

