EXCLUSIVE: The Terrifying Reality Behind COVID Shots and Cancer | Daily Pulse

NOTE: This article is meant for informational purposes only and is not intended to diagnose or treat any condition. RNCStore.com is a sponsor of the show. Thanks for your support!

The cancer data they buried is blowing a hole in the official COVID narrative, and the implications are far more frightening than anyone is admitting.

Every new piece of evidence feels less like a study and more like a warning flare.



And the silence from the institutions that should be sounding the alarm says more than the numbers ever could.



At this point, the real question isn’t whether the truth comes out—it’s how long they can keep pretending it isn’t already here.

Two major peer-reviewed population studies—one from Italy and now a second from South Korea—are pointing to the same alarming reality: vaccinated individuals are experiencing significantly higher risks of multiple cancers.

Doctors have long warned about “turbo cancers”—sudden, aggressive malignancies in otherwise healthy people. Now large-scale data from two different continents confirms those warnings.

Additionally, a recent peer-reviewed study confirms that anomalous amyloid microclots have been found in 100% of the COVID injected population. Is there a link between the two? John Richardson Jr. says there is and he joins us to discuss.

Richardson opened the interview by pointing to what he called a “massive” data signal that no government wants to acknowledge.

He walked Maria through an Italian study that tracked 300,000 vaccinated people over 30 months and found a 23% rise in overall cancer. But what truly stunned her was the next detail he laid out: certain cancers didn’t just increase—they skyrocketed, with breast cancer jumping 54%, bladder cancer 62%, and colorectal cancer 35% after just one dose.

He reminded viewers that millions took the shot under job pressure or travel mandates, and many ended up making what he described as a “fatal choice” without ever knowing the risk. Richardson emphasized again and again that these results weren’t projections or theories, but real-world outcomes.

According to Richardson, the institutions responsible for protecting the public instead buried the warning signs while pushing mandates to shield Big Pharma at the expense of human beings. His frustration was unmistakable.

#ad: There’s one asset that’s transforming retirement wealth faster than anything else on the market: crypto inside an IRA.

Smart investors are moving fast as the crypto market outpaces investment returns on Wall Street.

Visit DailyPulseCrypto.com to start building real wealth in a crypto IRA you control and get up to $2,500 in free crypto when you open a qualifying account.

Again, that’s DailyPulseCrypto.com—book your free consultation and supercharge your retirement today.

Supercharge Your Retirement Today

DISCLOSURE: This post contains affiliate links. If you make a purchase through them, we may earn a small commission at no extra cost to you. This helps keep our work independent. Thank you for your support.

Maria brought up the microclot study with a sense of urgency, noting that every vaccinated participant had the same amyloid structures found in the large, white, fibrous clots embalmers are now pulling from bodies. Richardson didn’t dilute the severity. He said it was “obviously related” to the rise in cancer and sudden deaths.

He described embalmers and morgue workers privately telling him about long, rubbery clots they were removing from arteries and veins—the kind of findings that should have triggered immediate investigation. Instead, their reports were met with silence, denial, and even censorship from the organizations above them. Many would only speak “off the record,” explaining that bodies were being cremated so quickly that evidence was disappearing before anyone could examine it.

Richardson also stressed that people still have options. Treatments exist, he said, pointing to Dr. Bryan Ardis and to metabolic supports like nicotine and B17. But the larger point was unavoidable: these clots weren’t outliers. They showed up every time.

#ad: Want to upgrade your health?

Richardson Nutritional Center has offered trusted, top-quality natural supplements for decades—supporting healing and wellness with everything from vitamins to therapeutic seeds.

Shop now at RNCstore.com and use code PULSE for 10% off sitewide!

And get a free copy of Rick Hill’s book at rncstore.com/pages/ricksbundle.

See What RNCStore.com Has to Offer

DISCLOSURE: This post contains affiliate links. If you make a purchase through them, we may earn a small commission at no extra cost to you. This helps keep our work independent. Thank you for your support.

Richardson then shifted to the political machinery behind the silence on vaccine injury. He stressed that the issue wasn’t simple incompetence — in his view, the entire system is captured.

He told Maria about the weekly calls he attends with prominent doctors and insiders who describe aggressive lobbying campaigns to expand liability protections not just for vaccines but for agricultural chemicals as well.

Pharmaceutical companies already operate with a unique shield from lawsuits. Now, he said, corporations like Bayer and Monsanto want the same immunity for products like glyphosate and Roundup, even though those chemicals are already tied to billions in cancer-related claims. According to Richardson, these companies are pouring money into Congress to block anything that might shift momentum toward natural medicine or the vaccine-injured.

He told Maria that federal silence has nothing to do with a lack of evidence. It’s about the “trillions of dollars” connected to these products. Internal briefings, stalled reforms, political pressure—none of it ever reaches the public, he said, because the people in power intend to keep it buried.

Richardson didn’t sugarcoat his conclusion: “They’re investing billions and paying off congressmen.”

Richardson also shared a story that captured how dramatically public attitudes have shifted in just a few years. He said a senior medical administrator overseeing a network of 1,000 MDs admitted that doctors are now frustrated because patients keep asking about natural treatments and the root causes of their illnesses.

He contrasted this with the past, explaining that only a few years ago “not a single patient” brought up those questions. Now, he said, four out of five do — a shift he sees as proof of collapsing trust. People no longer assume their doctors automatically know what’s best, especially after the Covid rollout, the vaccine push, and the years of silence surrounding metabolic health.

Richardson described this moment as a cultural awakening, with more people realizing that “the experts” often function more like extensions of pharmaceutical companies than independent advisors. He said this shift is empowering because it forces the medical system to confront questions it avoided for decades.

As he put it, doctors themselves are admitting that patients are now raising issues they were never trained to address: “Now 80% of the patients are asking that question.”

#ad: Concerned about cancer but frustrated with the “wait and see” approach?

Join Drs. Ealy, Ardis, Schmidt, and more in this powerful video replay event, where you’ll learn natural, evidence-based ways to target the root causes of cancer.

Discover practical cleansing protocols that help your body eliminate cancer-causing toxins, boost your immune system, and put you back in control of your health.

Use code VFOX to save 30% today.

Start Learning Today

DISCLOSURE: This post contains affiliate links. If you make a purchase through them, we may earn a small commission at no extra cost to you. This helps keep our work independent. Thank you for your support.

As the interview drew to a close, Richardson pulled everything together with the message he considers the heart of the entire discussion. He argued that cancer isn’t a genetic mystery at all, but a “metabolic deficiency disease” fueled by industrial diets, chemical exposure, and the suppression of natural compounds like B17.

He described attending conferences where physicians presented compelling evidence that health improves dramatically when people return to “God-given food,” cut back on processed products, and address basic nutrient deficiencies. He pointed to cultures like the Hunzas and the Mennonites, who rarely face cancer and often live well past 100 by relying on nutrient-rich natural foods—especially apricot kernels high in amygdalin.

Richardson also highlighted decades-old scandals, including Sloan Kettering’s buried research showing that Laetrile slowed metastasis. He shared testimonies from long-term survivors who walked away from chemotherapy and outlived every medical prediction by decades.

His larger message was that the medical establishment refuses to tolerate competition. According to Richardson, doctors who recommend natural healing risk losing their licenses or even their freedom, no matter how strong the evidence is.

And he drove the point home by repeating his central claim: “Cancer is a metabolic deficiency disease.”

#ad: Ready to upgrade your health?



Richardson Nutritional Center has offered trusted, top-quality natural supplements for decades—supporting healing and wellness with everything from vitamins to therapeutic seeds.

Shop now at RNCstore.com and use code PULSE for 10% off sitewide!

And get a free copy of Rick Hill’s book at rncstore.com/pages/ricksbundle.

See What RNCStore.com Has to Offer

DISCLOSURE: This post contains affiliate links. If you make a purchase through them, we may earn a small commission at no extra cost to you. This helps keep our work independent. Thank you for your support.

Thanks for tuning in. Follow us (@Zeee_Media and @VigilantFox) for stories that matter—stories the media doesn’t want you to see.

We’ll be back with another show Monday. See you then.

Watch the full episode below:

Share