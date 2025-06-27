EXCLUSIVE: The Fed Is Sabotaging the Economy—And Trump Is Their Scapegoat, Economist Warns | Daily Pulse

We’re burning through silver faster than it can be replaced—and time is running out.

AI, defense, and energy giants are driving demand through the roof. But silver isn’t like copper or aluminum—you can’t just recycle it.

It’s essential to missiles, solar panels, and nuclear reactors. Once it’s used, it’s gone for good.

Economist Dr. Kirk Elliott says silver could spike from $35 to $100 an ounce this year—and that might just be the beginning.

Meanwhile, the Fed is crashing the economy on purpose… and Trump is being set up to take the fall.

Elliott sees a rare window—the investment opportunity of a lifetime before the next crisis hits. And it’s closing fast.

People all over the world are, rightly, growing more uncertain about the future—particularly when it comes to their finances and the economy. Just this week, banks in the U.S. made a surprise move that could spell disaster.

On top of this, all signs point to continued escalations in the Middle East, particularly indicated by what organizations like JP Morgan and Goldman Sachs are predicting.

But, there is a silver lining. We are aware of it. We can see where all of this is heading. And there is something that we can do about it.

Dr. Kirk Elliott is a leading economist and precious metals dealer. You can find out more by visiting kepm.com/pulse. Dr. Elliott joins us now to break this all down.

Dr. Kirk Elliott opened the conversation by diving straight into one of the biggest power struggles in economics today: President Trump vs. Jerome Powell.

Elliott didn’t mince words when describing the president’s stance: “Powell, you’re an idiot. You’re a moron. You’re actually stupid,” Trump essentially told the Fed Chair, warning that refusing to lower interest rates could push the country straight into a recession.

But according to Elliott, that clash is only one piece of a much larger story.

He warned that the Fed is now pushing a plan to loosen credit standards for banks—echoing the same reckless policies that led to the 2008 financial collapse.

“This is what caused the 2008-2009 financial crisis,” he explained. “If you don’t [lower rates], this is going to drive the U.S. economy into a recession… And they’re doing it again.”

While Trump calls for urgent economic relief, Elliott warns that Powell is deliberately setting him up to take the blame—and the timing, he says, is no coincidence.

According to Elliott, this crisis isn’t mismanagement—it’s intentional.

He called it “sabotage,” arguing that the Fed is deliberately setting the stage for an economic collapse under Trump’s presidency, fully aware of who will take the blame.

“Whoever is holding the bag when the U.S. economy fails is going to get the blame for it,” he said. “That would be Trump—even though it’s not his fault.”

And the consequences wouldn’t stop at the markets.

Elliott warned that this kind of maneuvering could erode public trust in leadership and spark another wave of political disillusionment.

From there, Elliott zoomed out to the bigger picture: globalism.

He argued that trade policies like NAFTA were never about creating fair competition. Instead, they were crafted to shift power away from American dominance.

NAFTA, he said, “benefited Mexico and Canada at the detriment of America.”

“This is the goal of the globalists,” Elliott explained. “They don’t want America determining the financial condition of the world.”

The objective isn’t to lift other nations up—it’s to bring the U.S. down.

Next, Elliott turned to the Middle East and how rising tensions could send oil prices skyrocketing.

He explained that a spike to $150 per barrel wouldn’t just make headlines—it would ripple through every part of the global economy.

“You can’t get away from it,” he said. From transportation and manufacturing to shipping and food production, oil touches nearly everything we rely on.

And if inflation surges, Elliott warned, Powell will once again refuse to cut interest rates—and use the rising prices to pin the blame on Trump.

Elliott wrapped up with what he considers one of the most overlooked economic stories right now: the silver market.

With rising demand from industries like AI, electric vehicles, and defense, silver is becoming harder to source—and even harder to mine. Most of the current supply doesn’t come from dedicated silver mines, but as a byproduct of copper, which declines when the broader economy slows.

“There’s no reason why silver shouldn’t be $55 to $75 an ounce,” he said. “The demand is increasing so rapidly that you can’t keep up with it.”

For those paying attention, Elliott sees a rare window—the ultimate investment opportunity, backed by real-world demand and a tightening global supply.

PAID PARTNERSHIP: Think gold and silver might be right for you?

Talk to Dr. Kirk Elliott’s team today.

The financial elite know exactly what they’re doing: stalling rate cuts, triggering inflation, and setting up Trump to take the fall.

Meanwhile, silver demand is exploding—fueled by AI, solar, defense, and the energy grid. But supply is vanishing fast. Go to KEPM.com/Pulse now and take the first step toward protecting your savings.

Dr. Elliott has helped thousands move into real, physical silver—at some of the best prices in the country. He’ll walk you through the entire process, help you roll over your IRA or 401(k), and make sure you’re not left holding the bag when the next crisis hits.

Call Kirk Elliott Precious Metals at 720-605-3900 or visit KEPM.com/Pulse to schedule a free consultation.

Buy Gold & Silver

DISCLOSURE: This post contains affiliate links. If you make a purchase through them, we may earn a small commission at no extra cost to you. This helps keep our work independent. Thank you for your support.

Thanks for tuning in. If this conversation opened your eyes, don’t miss the full video below, and be sure to share with a friend.

We’ll be back tomorrow with another new episode, highlighting what the media refuses to cover. See you then.

Share