EXCLUSIVE: The Shocking Truth About Mass Shootings | Daily Pulse

The “lone wolf” narrative is a lie—and the reality should chill every American to the core.

These mass shooters aren’t acting alone. They’re being brainwashed online the same way predators groom children.

Step by step, vulnerable teens are broken down, conditioned, and turned into weapons.

What BX uncovered is so grotesque, it will leave you questioning everything you thought you knew about these tragedies…

Tonight we’re tackling a controversial topic: the consistent pattern we see after tragedies like the one in Minneapolis—calls for more gun control and more surveillance.

From cherry-picking who gets Second Amendment rights, to putting drones in schools and on our streets, to AI surveillance in our homes… these are the “solutions” being pushed right now. And if you ask me, it all feels very suspicious.

History has taught us one thing: those in power never let a crisis go to waste.

Joining us tonight is BX, who has been reporting on satanic murder cults and other fringe online movements for years. She’s noticed a troubling thread that runs through many of these mass shootings—and an equally troubling thread in the proposed solutions.

BX joins us now to break it down.

BX said the realization hit her like a brick: these shooters aren’t lone wolves. They’re being lured and conditioned online with the same manipulative tactics predators use to groom children—breaking down defenses, building dependence, and steering them toward something horrific.

When she sounded the alarm in 2022, the backlash was immediate. On Twitch and YouTube she was mocked, mass-reported, and ultimately banned for saying what people didn’t want to admit. The official narrative stayed the same: these are lone wolves, or at most, right-wing extremists.

But she refused to back down. She kept digging into what she calls an “emerging form of terrorism” known as accelerationism. The labels shift with the headlines—from “neo-Nazis” to “trans shooters”—but the playbook doesn’t change. No matter the label, vulnerable kids are being targeted and primed for destruction.

Her conclusion cut through all the noise: this isn’t about left vs. right. This is about organized manipulation weaponizing the most impressionable kids. And the warning that nearly cost BX everything still lands like a gut punch: mass shooters are being brainwashed online the way predators groom children—only this time, the goal is terror.

#ad: Want real freedom from inflation and Wall Street?

There’s one asset that’s transforming retirement wealth faster than anything else on the market: crypto inside an IRA.

Smart investors are moving fast as the crypto market outpaces investment returns on Wall Street.

Visit DailyPulseCrypto.com to start building real wealth in a crypto IRA you control and get up to $2,500 in free crypto when you open a qualifying account.

Book your free consultation at DailyPulseCrypto.com and supercharge your retirement today.

Supercharge Your Retirement Today

DISCLOSURE: This post contains affiliate links. If you make a purchase through them, we may earn a small commission at no extra cost to you. This helps keep our work independent. Thank you for your support.

BX laid out the playbook.

Accelerationists don’t care about ideology—their only objective is chaos. She described how a vulnerable teen might stumble onto Telegram, 4chan, or Discord and get overwhelmed with “anti Semitic neo-Nazi propaganda,” repeating slogans that don’t even make sense.

The media reaction, she explained, is part of the design. When shooters write messages like “kill Trump” or “kill Israel,” pundits cherry-pick whatever fits their narrative, and the cycle erupts. That’s the feedback loop—and it’s why attackers name-drop popular creators, knowing it will spark outrage and amplify their reach.

The Christchurch gunman admitted as much, saying he staged his massacre knowing exactly how it would go viral. BX warned that nothing has changed—we’re still playing right into that trap.

As she put it, accelerationism has one aim: to push society to the breaking point by setting both sides against each other. The endgame, she said, is simple and devastating: to make people fight.

#ad: Want protection from surveillance, hacking, and even electromagnetic threats?

Escape Zone’s elite Faraday bags block GPS, Bluetooth, RFID skimming, and EMF—perfect for phones, laptops, wallets, and more.

Their premium ballistic backpack even combines Faraday shielding with Kevlar armor, giving you the upper hand in an unpredictable world.

Want to shield your body, too? Try their EMF-blocking beanies and blankets—because protection shouldn’t stop with your phone.

Whether it’s for you, your family, or someone you love—don’t leave it to chance.



Shop now at escapezone.com/pulse and protect what matters most.

Protect Yourself From ALL Signals

DISCLOSURE: This post contains affiliate links. If you make a purchase through them, we may earn a small commission at no extra cost to you. This helps keep our work independent. Thank you for your support.

She dismantled the “lone wolf” narrative, saying these attackers aren’t isolated outcasts but individuals groomed, recruited, and sometimes even directed by organized networks.

One case she highlighted was Mikhail Chikikvishvili, a member of the satanic neo-Nazi cult “Maniac Murder Culture.” Known online as “Butcher,” he had been caught grooming kids before his extradition from Moldova. His alleged plan was chilling: to poison New York City children by handing out Christmas candy laced with ricin.

BX said prosecutions like his revealed how international and coordinated the problem really is. Many agitators operate in countries without extradition treaties, making arrests nearly impossible. Inside the U.S., free speech protections further complicate cases, since people can’t easily be charged for “just talking,” even when that talk is actively inciting kids to violence.

Her reminder was stark: these attackers were never lone wolves. They were part of something bigger—plots so grotesque that one man was extradited to America for allegedly planning to lace Christmas candy with ricin and hand it out to children.

When the conversation turned to gun rights, BX didn’t hold back. She blasted proposals to strip firearms from people on SSRIs, calling it a textbook slippery slope.

The real problem, she argued, has never been the hardware. “It’s not the guns,” she said, pointing instead to stabbings, assaults, and attempted bombings tied to the same online groups. Using SSRIs as a test, she warned, would become a way to redefine “mentally ill” and quietly disarm whoever lawmakers decide should be excluded next.

HIPAA exists for a reason, she added, and millions take these medications for conditions that have nothing to do with violence. If SSRIs are truly dangerous, then investigate the drugs themselves—not the Second Amendment. BX drew a hard line: “We do not compromise on it.” Her view is simple: if someone is too dangerous to own a firearm, then they’re too dangerous to be walking free in society.

BX left no room for doubt: this isn’t about the guns—and the Second Amendment is not up for negotiation.

#ad: Want to upgrade your health?

Richardson Nutritional Center has offered trusted, top-quality natural supplements for decades—supporting healing and wellness with everything from vitamins to therapeutic seeds.

Shop now at RNCstore.com and use code PULSE for 10% off sitewide!

And get a free copy of Rick Hill’s book at rncstore.com/pages/ricksbundle.

See What RNCStore.com Has to Offer

DISCLOSURE: This post contains affiliate links. If you make a purchase through them, we may earn a small commission at no extra cost to you. This helps keep our work independent. Thank you for your support.

Finally, BX zoomed out to deliver her biggest warning. These accelerationist communities, she said, are “the next Al Qaeda, the next ISIS.”

They should be treated as an international terror threat, with resources focused on dismantling the networks—not demanding that citizens give up their privacy.

Maria pressed the concern that many feel: every crisis becomes an excuse for more surveillance. BX agreed, pointing to AI monitoring, digital IDs, and zero-trust models already being pushed by both parties.

Her prescription was straightforward: stop rewarding terror with political power, go after the real actors, and protect civil liberties. Fear, she warned, must never be used as cover for identity systems or gun grabs.

Her closer was blunt and unforgettable: these groups are the new face of global terror, and every “solution” you’ll be offered—AI surveillance, digital tracking, taking away your guns—always leads to the same place: less freedom and more control.

Find BX on Substack at bxwrites.substack.com.

Thanks for tuning in. If this information opened your eyes, don’t miss the full interview below, and be sure to share it with a friend.

We’ll be back tomorrow with another new episode, highlighting what the media refuses to cover. See you then.

Share