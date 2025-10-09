EXCLUSIVE: New Film Exposes the Greatest Public Health Conspiracy of Our Time | Daily Pulse

NOTE: Thank you for supporting this sponsored message, which keeps this website running to bring you uncensored news.

America’s food system is making us sick—and it’s not by accident.

Every so often, a film comes along that cuts through the noise and forces the truth into the light.

Just as Super Size Me exposed how fast food fueled addiction and disease, this groundbreaking new documentary goes even further—targeting the entire food and health industry built to profit from our sickness.

It reveals how the same companies that control our medicine also control our meals—keeping us hooked, dependent, and too sick to fight back.

From the creators of The Truth About Vaccines and The Truth About Cancer, Ty and Charlene Bollinger return with their most explosive exposé yet: Unpacking the Lies We’ve Been Fed.

The most important film you will watch this year is now live and free to the public. It’s called Unpacking the Lies We’ve Been Fed. And this documentary will change everything you thought you knew about the American health system.

This is too important to put behind a paywall.

Watch While It's Free!

Joining us now to discuss why this film was so important to make is Charlene Bollinger from The Truth About Cancer.

Charlene began the interview by sharing the personal losses that ignited her mission, revealing that she and her husband were once labeled the “#3 threat to humanity” on the infamous disinformation list—just below RFK Jr. and Andy Wakefield.

She said this work wasn’t something she chose, but something she was called to do—a divine mission to stand up to the “medical mafia” and defend truth.

That label, she explained, didn’t intimidate her; it only deepened her determination, proving their message was breaking through powerful walls of censorship and control.

When the discussion turned to propaganda, Charlene spoke bluntly: “Obama made propaganda against Americans legal,” she said.

She explained that it all stemmed from the Smith-Mundt Act: a law originally meant to protect Americans from government manipulation. Over time, it was rewritten as the “Smith Modernization Act,” effectively granting officials the power to spread propaganda within the United States.

This wasn’t a new tactic, she noted, just one that had finally been legalized. Agencies like the CIA had long worked with foreign partners to shape global narratives, but once the law changed, “making it legal” meant the U.S. government could now direct those same psychological operations at its own people.

For Charlene, that moment marked a dark shift in American history. Propaganda stopped being a foreign weapon and became a domestic instrument of control.

From there, she drew a clear line from 9/11 to the rise of America’s surveillance state and to the inspiration behind her new film, Unpacking the Lies We’ve Been Fed.

She called 9/11 “the pivotal moment” that changed everything, explaining that “the Patriot Act was prewritten, ready to go,” and all they needed was “some kind of big catastrophe to roll out the grid of the Big Brother stuff through the government.”

From that point on, Charlene said, the government had the justification it needed to track, trace, and monitor citizens—a system that’s only expanded with the rise of AI.

That realization, she explained, became the driving force behind her latest project. After years of producing investigative docuseries, she said this one stands apart because “we have put basically, fundamentally everything that anybody would want to know in one film.”

It’s the “embodiment of our research,” she added, presented in an “entertaining, thoughtful, but shocking way” to show viewers “how they did this to us” and “how did we get here?”

Charlene also praised her longtime ally, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., whom she called a friend for more than a decade, for standing with her “in the trenches to save the kids, to save America, and to stop this global push and tyranny.”

For her, Unpacking the Lies is more than a film. It’s also a wake-up call for humanity, a roadmap to freedom.

Before we jump back to the conversation, I want to share that Charlene’s documentary exposes the decades-long agenda to keep Americans sick, obese, and addicted, while also showing why Robert F. Kennedy’s nomination to HHS Secretary could be the turning point.

From the corruption of the food industry to vaccine-induced autism to geoengineering, Unpacking The Lies We’ve Been Fed dismantles the web of lies the American people have been told about public health.

I’ve already watched it, and it tells the corruption story masterfully. For a limited time, you can see it too—completely free.

It’s a must-see and an excellent share for friends and family members who are still waking up.

Watch Now for Free

Now back to the interview.

The conversation then turned to food and how, in Charlene’s view, “the Big Food monster” is just as dangerous as Big Pharma. She warned that the modern food system is designed to keep people sick, addicted, and dependent.

“People say it’s genetic,” she explained, “but really a very, very small portion of cancer is genetic. It’s really environmental. It’s in your mama’s cookbook.”

She painted a picture of how far America has drifted from its roots. “They had food back then that they grew themselves. They had an independence,” she said, contrasting it with today’s generation that thinks chicken comes from Walmart.

That self-reliance, she argued, has been replaced by dependency on banks, utilities, and food corporations. “These chemicals are to get you addicted to their food,” she said, calling corn syrup “one of many abominations” that “shuts off the mechanism in the body” telling people they’re full.

Her message was simple: “People need to stop getting poison and start making their own food. Start sourcing it. Read your labels. Get real food. Make it at home.”

“If enough people would do that,” Charlene said, “the big ag, the big food companies would go out of business.”

She closed the interview with conviction, leaving viewers with a heartfelt call not just to watch the film but to take action.

Quoting scripture, she warned, “My people perish for lack of knowledge,” urging people to “watch the film, be empowered,” and above all, “share the truth.”

The tone shifted from outrage to hope. After exposing so many lies and layers of corruption, Charlene left the audience with a sense of purpose—a reminder that while censorship is real, the power of truth is stronger when it’s shared.

It was the perfect close to the conversation, turning awareness into action and outrage into resolve.

Thanks for tuning in. Follow us (@Zeee_Media and @VigilantFox) for stories that matter—stories the media doesn’t want you to see.

We’ll be back with another show tomorrow. See you then.

Watch While It’s Free