EXCLUSIVE: The Health Revolution Global Elites Fear Most | Daily Pulse

The war for humanity’s future isn’t coming. It’s already here.

The transhumanism agenda is gaining speed—a global movement to merge humans with machines and erase what makes us human.

In this AI-driven world, technocrats view ordinary people as expendable.

But these doctors say there’s still hope, and the antidote doesn’t come from a lab—it begins within the human body itself.

Tomorrow, at the Healing for the Ages conference, that hope comes to life.

The transhumanist agenda is advancing at record speeds—even in the health industry. The number of people visiting a doctor every year is exploding. If we were truly being made healthier, that wouldn’t be the case.

Thankfully, there are doctors who are teaching people how to actually be healthy again. They’re teaching people how to restoring our natural, God-given immune systems so that we’re not only healthy, but we’re also able to fight back against the coming cyborgization.

Doctors Brian Ardis, Edward Group, and Henry Ealy join us to discuss.

Dr. Edward Group is sounding the alarm on what he called the “transhumanism agenda,” warning that elites like Klaus Schwab and the World Economic Forum are openly working to replace humanity’s natural biology with synthetic systems.

He said more people are waking up and seeking truth, but many are leaving health conferences more lost than before. His solution is simple: return to the basics.

Dr. Group’s work goes beyond chasing symptoms. He focuses on root causes—starting with what he calls “the biggest threat to humanity right now.”

“Klaus Schwab and the World Economic Forum,” he explained, “have been coming out saying we want to convert the human race from a carbon-based biological structure to a silica-based synthetic structure.”

Yet instead of fear, Dr. Group offers empowerment. “We’re not here to create fear in anybody… we’re just doing the research behind the scenes to come up with the solutions on how you can make yourself healthy again.”

He also pointed to a growing contradiction within the health freedom movement, saying that many “freedom fighters” and “health advocates” aren’t living the wellness they promote. “We have to do something about this. We have to take our power back,” he said.

Building on the theme of self-empowerment, Dr. Henry Ealy painted a sobering picture of how far America has drifted from true health.

He began by noting that he and his colleagues bring “over 200,000 hours of experience” to the table—a level of expertise rarely seen united. But that experience, he said, has uncovered a painful reality. “Last year in this country alone, there were 1.16 billion medical visits… Over 82% of adults had at least one medical visit last year.”

“This is bananas,” Dr. Ealy said bluntly. “We are a very sick society. We’ve got to change that.” He revealed that more than 2 million new cancer diagnoses were recorded—the highest in U.S. history—and said the nation’s health crisis isn’t a matter of chance. “Over 59% of the meals that were eaten last year were eaten away from home. In 1977, that was only 19%,” he added.

For Dr. Ealy, the path to healing begins with getting back to the basics—real food, real connection, real community. “We’ve got to start growing our own food. We’ve got to start eating at home again,” he said.

The solution, he emphasized, won’t come from another prescription pad. It will come from remembering how to live well again.

That message of personal accountability led naturally into Dr. Bryan Ardis’s call to action: take back control of your health by understanding your own body.

He reminded viewers that “1.16 billion people… went to a medical doctor for an appointment last year,” yet most still rely on someone else to interpret their own test results. “Congratulations,” he said, “you have access to a report you don’t know how to read.”

At the upcoming Healing for the Ages conference, Dr. Ardis said, that’s going to change. “We haven’t talked to a medical doctor about our blood report in 30 years,” he noted. “Not a single one of us have had to go to CVS, Walgreens, Rite Aid, Target, or Walmart to get a synthetic drug.”

He explained that nearly every imbalance can be corrected naturally—with food, herbs, minerals, and vitamins. “Everything on that blood report can be corrected with diet,” he said. “You don’t need a medical doctor to fix anything.”

Dr. Ardis’s message was clear and empowering: the tools to heal are already in your hands. “Let’s just make you not need those 1.16 billion doctor visits… How about you learn how to read them on your own?”

From there, Dr. Group expanded on the larger battle behind today’s health crisis, warning that the transhumanism agenda is accelerating at “rapid, rapid growth,” powered by technologies designed to “hack” human biology.

“The transhumanism agenda is going full speed ahead,” he said, adding that no government or political movement is confronting it.

He urged people to take responsibility for their health before it’s too late. “Now is the time,” he said. “Because if you don’t… they will transform you. They being the dark forces, the cabal.”

According to Dr. Group, humanity has already entered “phase five” of this transformation. “Every single person that we’ve tested… has advanced levels of nanotechnology already in their body,” he said. “The majority of them have synthetic cells… I would assume that the population is anywhere between 10 to 17% already transhuman, already cyborg.”

His warning was urgent and personal. “We’ve been screaming from the rooftops about this,” he said, “and nobody really seems to be listening.”

Dr. Henry Ealy then brought a moment of reflection and hope, describing this moment in history as both a warning and a chance to rebuild. “This is our opportunity,” he said, “to realize that there are some things that are really messed up out there, but not have to fall into the trap they’ve laid for us.”

He urged people to reconnect—with each other, with themselves, and with their Creator. “Eat what grows,” he said. “Eat what I have given you, because that’s the nourishment. You eat what they make, and you’re going to fall into this trap that they’ve set for everybody.”

Dr. Ealy warned that powerful forces are at work, describing a world where “Luciferians” and “psychopaths” view ordinary people as expendable. “Now they think they have something—AI that can control robots—and now we are officially expendable,” he said.

Yet his message wasn’t rooted in fear—it was anchored in faith and courage.

“Every time they’ve tried something like this, they have failed at it,” he said. “This is the hill. Right now, come hell or high water, we are going to stand on this hill… and be unapologetic in our love for humanity and for the truth.”

Dr. Ardis closed with a deeply personal reflection on what true healing really means.

Looking back on the years of lockdowns and isolation, he said, “One of their main goals during COVID-19 was to prevent free assembly so they could manipulate and program all of us to live in fear, anxiety, and panic.”

He urged people to reconnect—to share energy, wisdom, and faith face-to-face. “It’s one thing to listen alone,” he said, “but it’s very different when you’re there in person sharing it with all of us.”

For Dr. Ardis, Healing for the Ages is more than an event—it’s a calling. “We are really, really tired and feel that God has told us this is what we’re supposed to be doing at this point in our lives—for all of you.”

His closing message was simple yet profound: “It’s going to come from the decisions you make in your own personal day-to-day lives.”

It was a powerful conclusion, reminding us that real healing doesn’t begin with technology or medicine, but with the courage to take responsibility for our own lives.

Thanks for tuning in. Follow us (@Zeee_Media and @VigilantFox) for stories that matter—stories the media doesn’t want you to see.

We’ll be back with another show tomorrow. See you then.

Watch the full interview below:

