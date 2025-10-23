EXCLUSIVE: The Great Silver Cover-Up—What They Don’t Want You to Know About the Coming Collapse | Daily Pulse

NOTE: Thank you for supporting this sponsored interview, which keeps this website running to bring you uncensored news.

The world’s silver supply is disappearing—and no one’s ready for what comes next.

War, debt, and greed have pushed the global financial system to its breaking point—“a fragile ecosystem” that’s already beginning to collapse.

This perfect storm could send silver prices soaring while paper markets buckle under the weight of their own lies.

But that’s only half the story—what happens when America adds another trillion in debt every 100 days?

Silver has been on a tear this year, soaring to all-time highs and gaining more than 50% since last year, outpacing even gold.

As inflation continues to climb and the dollar weakens, many are turning to precious metals for protection. At the same time, nations like Canada and those across Europe are embracing digital IDs while the Federal Reserve explores a central bank digital currency.

In a world moving rapidly towards digital control, silver stands out as real physical wealth rooted in history and faith. Could this overlooked metal be the key to building lasting wealth and financial freedom?

Bill Armour from Genesis Gold Group joins us to discuss.

Bill Armour began the interview by exposing a fragile truth: the paper silver market runs entirely on trust—and that trust is beginning to crumble.

He explained that while central banks are quietly hoarding physical silver, paper contracts promising ownership have ballooned far beyond the real supply. And because it takes nearly two decades to open a new mine, he said, the world can’t just “flip a switch” to fix the shortage.

Now, with backwardation signaling that investors trust physical silver more than paper promises, Bill warned the system could collapse just like the 2008 mortgage crisis—only this time, the bubble is made of metal instead of housing.

“This could absolutely unravel the entire financial system,” he said.

Maria drew a clear connection between global unrest and silver’s skyrocketing demand. From missiles to drones, Bill agreed, explaining that the military-industrial complex has become one of the largest silver consumers in the world.

Wars, sanctions, and mining shutdowns in unstable regions are squeezing supply and straining the market to the breaking point.

Bill described it as a “fragile ecosystem” that’s “already breaking”—setting the stage for a perfect storm that could send silver prices soaring while paper markets collapse.

The conversation soon turned to the core of the debate—the battle between real and fake money.

Maria declared, “What you can be sure of is that it never goes to zero,” contrasting silver’s lasting strength with the dollar’s steady decline.

Bill agreed, calling cash in the bank a risk and physical metals “financial freedom you can hold.”

Then he pulled back the curtain on what he called a paper-silver illusion—a global system propped up by empty vaults and false promises.

He revealed that London’s and Shanghai’s reserves are nearly drained, while Comex holds barely enough silver to cover a single day of trading. “The availability of silver is dwindling massively,” he warned.

Together, they exposed a market running on IOUs and eroding trust—a financial house of cards that could leave only those holding real, physical silver still standing when it collapses.

Turning to the debt crisis, Bill lamented the fact that the U.S. government now adds a trillion dollars in new debt every hundred days.

To explain where real security lies, he compared gold and silver to “fourth-quarter players” that rise when everything else falls apart. Pointing back to 2008, when silver surged 400 percent, he warned that the next crisis could be even more severe.

“Gold and silver thrive when everyone else ducks and hides,” he said, reminding viewers that what feels like panic to most can be an opportunity for those holding something real.

Maria closed the conversation with a sobering warning: the financial system is crumbling while most people have no idea it’s happening.

She described how private-equity firms deliberately buy companies, bury them in debt, and drive them into bankruptcy to profit from the collapse, leaving ordinary Americans’ savings and retirements in ashes.

Bill called it “vulture capitalism,” and together they painted a bleak portrait of a system built to drain wealth from the many for the gain of the few.

“This is not stuff that the mainstream will talk about,” Maria said. “The existing system is collapsing.”

What started as a conversation about silver turned into a wake-up call about the fragility of the entire economic order.

The warning couldn’t be clearer: by the time the collapse makes headlines, it’ll already be too late to move your money into something of real value.

The people paying attention and acting today will be the ones who make it through tomorrow.

