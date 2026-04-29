EXCLUSIVE: The Disturbing Pattern of Dead & Missing Scientists | Daily Pulse

Imagine this: Brilliant minds working at the cutting edge of America’s most sensitive research—nuclear fusion, advanced aerospace, space propulsion, materials that could change the world. One by one, they start disappearing. Or turning up dead.

Since 2023, at least ten scientists, researchers, and key figures tied to classified U.S. programs have either vanished without a trace or been found deceased under circumstances that raise more questions than answers.

A NASA Jet Propulsion Lab materials scientist hikes in California... and never returns .

A Caltech astrophysicist collaborating with NASA is gunned down on his own front porch.

A retired Air Force Major General who once commanded research into mysterious aerial phenomena steps out for a walk in New Mexico with a revolver—and vanishes into thin air.

Joining us to discuss this further and how it may relate to war, aliens or both, is Clint Russell, but before Clint joins us, we want to take you through some of the disturbing details…

The strangest part isn’t just that these people disappeared. It’s how many left in ways that make no sense at all.

Maria pointed to an eye-opening article documenting the mysterious case of the vanishing scientists, noting that “one missing scientist is worrisome” but “eleven missing or dead scientists is downright diabolical.”

Several of these cases involve people leaving home “on foot,” without phones, wallets, keys, or identification. That’s not just unusual. For people tied to national labs, aerospace programs, and classified research, it’s almost unthinkable.

Maria started with Frank Maywald, a NASA JPL scientist working on cryogenics and technologies designed to detect life beyond Earth. He died at 61 with “no explanation or cause of death given” and “no autopsy was performed.”

Then came Anthony Chavez, a former Los Alamos National Laboratory employee, who walked out “with no phone, wallet or keys” and was never seen again.

Monica Reza was hiking with friends, just “30 yards behind” them, smiling and waving. Moments later they turned around and she was gone. Reza wasn’t just anyone—she patented a nickel super-alloy used in “space travel” and “weaponry,” and worked closely with General William McCasland, widely described as a UAP gatekeeper.

When Melissa Casias entered the timeline, the pattern repeated itself. She worked at Los Alamos, went home after forgetting her badge, and later vanished. Her belongings were left behind, including both of her phones, one reportedly “factory reset,” while witnesses saw her walking with a backpack as a blue truck followed behind.

At a certain point, you stop needing someone to spell it out.

Maria didn’t push a conclusion. She didn’t have to.

The details speak for themselves.

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The cases become harder to ignore when they shift from disappearances to outright violence.

Maria focused on Wright-Patterson, where three employees died in a murder-suicide that investigators still can’t explain. What makes it stick is what isn’t there. “No affair, no history of domestic violence, no financial issues,” she read, leaving only “three dead Wright-Patterson employees.”

That absence of motive is what lingers.

Wright-Patterson isn’t just another base. It sits at the center of aerospace research and decades of UFO speculation, and Maria tied it directly to General William McCasland, whose name keeps resurfacing around these cases.

Then the same pattern shows up again, but in a different form.

Jason Thomas, a chemical biologist with active Department of Defense contracts, left without his phone, wallet, or identification. He was later found dead.

Dr. Nuno Loureiro’s case raised the stakes even further. Maria pointed out that he had just received a major presidential award in January 2025 and was working near a breakthrough in nuclear fusion at MIT. Less than a year later, he was murdered.

By the time Carl Grillmar enters the timeline, the pattern starts to feel harder to dismiss as coincidence. He was a Caltech astrophysicist tied to distant planet research and asteroid-tracking systems, technology Maria noted overlaps with weapons programs. He was shot dead on his front porch in what officials called a “carjacking.”

While some reports are disputed, when a cluster this specific forms around the same fields, the same institutions, and the same kinds of people, it becomes much harder to treat it as random without looking closer.

General William McCasland’s disappearance is where this stops feeling like a string of strange cases and starts looking like a national security concern.

Maria played his wife’s 911 call, and what stood out wasn’t panic. It was how deliberate everything sounded. She said, “My husband is missing,” and added that she had “some indication that he must have planned not to be found.”

The details don’t feel random.

He left his phone behind. He changed his clothes. He appeared to leave on foot. His wife made it clear this wasn’t normal, saying, “He’s always got his phone,” and when asked if he had ever done anything like this before, she answered, “Never. Nothing even remotely like it.”

That last line sticks, because it comes from the person who would know.

Maria acknowledged that McCasland had been dealing with physical and mental health issues, including anxiety, memory loss, and lack of sleep. But she also pointed out that his disappearance mirrors the same pattern seen in other cases, walking away without devices, without identification, without a trace.

McCasland wasn’t just another name on the list. Maria noted he held “some of the most top secret jobs in the military,” overseeing billions in classified aerospace research and development. She also cited Rep. Tim Burchett’s description: “He’s the guy that had a lot of nuclear secrets. I’ve been told by several sources he was the gatekeeper for the UFO stuff.”

That context changes how you see everything that came before.

If someone with access to every Special Access Program in the Department of Defense disappears under those conditions, the concern doesn’t stay contained to one family.

Maria framed it directly through the article’s own words: are these deaths and disappearances “a coincidence or a target list?” Are we looking at a real cluster, or are people seeing patterns where none exist?

Those questions are reasonable.

What’s harder to ignore is the gap between how unusual this pattern looks and how quickly it’s being explained away.

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When a story starts gaining real traction, the response isn’t always transparency. It’s often containment.

Maria highlighted Ross Coulthart’s appearance with Chris Cuomo, where he pushed back on the idea that 10 or 11 missing or dead scientists were connected to UAP research, calling it “not true” and describing the narrative as “overreach,” with cases being grouped together in ways that were “mundane and explainable.”

But that explanation doesn’t fully resolve the tension.

Because in the same breath, Coulthart acknowledged that the disappearances of Monica Reza and General McCasland should be “a national security concern.” Maria zeroed in on that contradiction. If the most critical cases rise to the level of national security, it raises a natural question about why the broader pattern is being dismissed so quickly.

Maria reminded viewers that Coulthart has been central to past UFO coverage, including the widely mocked “egg UFO” footage, which many saw as a weak attempt at disclosure. The issue wasn’t just credibility. It was whether the public is being guided toward a specific version of events.

That thread leads directly into Project Blue Beam and Serge Monast, who warned that advanced holographic and mind-control technologies could be used to simulate religious events and stage a false alien invasion to usher in a New World Order. Maria noted that Monast died of a heart attack at 51, a detail many have long viewed as suspicious given the timing.

At that point, the question becomes harder to set aside.

If these scientists were connected to research that challenges the official narrative, would that ever be fully revealed?

Maria didn’t hedge her position. She told viewers she believes “these are demons,” and that the expanding alien narrative, whether Monast was entirely right or not, could be part of a larger effort to reshape how people interpret what they’re seeing.

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Many believe the missing scientist mystery is tied to an upcoming false alien “disclosure.” Clint Russell joins us to break down how he thinks it connects to the Iran war—and what it all means for the current state of America.

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