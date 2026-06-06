Americans Are Stopping AI Data Centers. Here’s How. | Daily Pulse

Some communities are stopping massive AI data centers in their tracks.

Others are getting steamrolled.

The difference often comes down to a handful of specific tactics most people don’t know about until it’s too late.

Kristen Meghan and Tammy Clark have spent months helping communities fight back. From permit filings and noise ordinances to environmental pressure points that can derail projects before construction even begins, they break down the strategies that are actually working.

If a data center is being proposed in your area—or could be soon—this is the playbook you need.

For many people, the scariest part of this issue aren’t the data centers themselves.

The scariest part is the growing suspicion that these decisions were made years before anyone even heard about the project.

At first, most people view these developments as a natural byproduct of the AI boom. A company needs more computing power, finds a piece of land, builds a facility, and moves on. It makes sense.

But the deeper you look, the harder that explanation is to accept.

The same pattern keeps appearing across the country: rural farmland, small towns, communities with limited zoning protections, and areas already facing pressure on their water supplies.

And wherever these projects appear, enormous supporting infrastructure seems to arrive right alongside them. New transmission corridors. Massive substations. Utility expansions that look far larger than what many residents expect a single facility would require.

For Tammy Clark, that raises a different question entirely.

Not whether data centers are coming. But how developments this large could possibly move from concept to construction so quickly.

Tammy works in environmental safety and knows how long projects of this scale typically take to plan. Schools, stadiums, utility upgrades, and community developments often spend years in planning before construction ever begins. Things like engineering studies, permitting, environmental reviews, land acquisition, and utility coordination don’t happen overnight.

From her perspective, many of the projects now emerging across the country look less like sudden responses to AI demand and more like plans that have been quietly advancing for years.

That realization becomes even harder to ignore in places like Kansas, where residents have begun noticing infrastructure appearing on a scale that seems designed for something much larger than ordinary growth.

Some communities find themselves surrounded by new transmission lines and substations. Others begin asking why some of the most water-intensive facilities in the world are being directed toward areas already dependent on stressed aquifers and wells.

Eventually, the concern grows beyond water, power, or even data centers themselves.

Many residents begin wondering whether the facilities are only the most visible part of a much larger plan already reshaping rural America.

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For communities facing billion-dollar corporations, one of the biggest misconceptions is that the outcome has already been decided.

Residents are often told the same thing: the permits are moving forward, the approvals are coming, and there’s nothing anyone can do to stop it.

But recent battles suggest otherwise.

Again and again, communities that were told the decision had already been made discovered they still had leverage.

Festus, Missouri is one of the clearest examples. After residents accused local officials of pushing through approval of a massive AI data center without properly hearing public concerns, voter turnout exploded. Incumbents who supported the project were swept out of office, and the backlash continued long after election day.

Tammy also pointed to examples where public opposition translated into real political consequences. In one Michigan community, voters recalled every member of the local governing board following a controversial approval battle.

The lesson isn’t that every community will win.

It’s that these projects are not nearly as inevitable as many people have been led to believe.

Developers may have enormous financial resources, but they’re often highly sensitive to public scrutiny. Negative press, organized opposition, legal challenges, and growing public awareness can quickly transform what looks like a routine approval into a public-relations problem.

Once residents understand that, the question changes.

It’s no longer whether they can fight back.

It’s how.

And for many communities, that realization is where the real fight begins.

The most effective fights are not built on outrage alone.

They’re built on details.

By the time most residents hear a data center is coming, developers may already have lawyers, consultants, engineers, utility companies, and political allies lined up behind the project. That’s why Kristen and Tammy keep returning to the same point: The most successful communities aren’t winning because they’re angry. They’re winning because they’re prepared.

The goal is not to complain after a project is approved.

The goal is to force difficult questions before approval ever happens.

One of the biggest pressure points is tonal noise.

This isn’t ordinary noise pollution. It’s not traffic, construction, or the occasional hum of nearby equipment. It’s a constant low-frequency sound generated by fans, substations, transformers, power lines, servers, and other infrastructure that can operate around the clock.

The concern is not simply that it’s annoying.

The concern is that it never stops.

Residents may be exposed to it day and night, with no break, no work-rest cycle, and no real escape inside their own homes. Kristen warns that this kind of constant exposure can disrupt sleep, raise stress levels, and affect both people and animals.

That is why local ordinances matter.

Most noise rules are written around traditional sound levels. But if a community updates its ordinances to specifically address tonal noise, developers may be forced to redesign projects, adopt different technology, or walk away entirely.

Water is another major pressure point.

Tammy says residents shouldn’t accept vague promises about “closed-loop” systems without asking exactly what those systems require. If glycol-based cooling is being used, she argues, that still involves water. Maybe less water than traditional systems, but still water.

That matters when these projects are being proposed in areas already dependent on wells, aquifers, rivers, lakes, or strained municipal supplies.

The practical strategy is simple. Ask the questions developers hope nobody asks.

Will the facility use local water?

What cooling technology will be required?

Will tonal noise be measured and regulated?

Who pays when the facility is abandoned?

Tammy says communities should also require developers to place millions of dollars upfront into escrow for decommissioning, deconstruction, and remediation. Otherwise, if the technology changes or the facility is abandoned years later, residents could be left with the mess and the bill.

The larger lesson is clear.

If communities make the project cheap, easy, and politically quiet, developers move forward.

But if residents demand real safeguards on noise, water, health impacts, and long-term cleanup costs, the project can become far less attractive.

And in some cases, that may be enough to make developers go somewhere else.

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One of the biggest misconceptions about the growing opposition to data centers is that residents are somehow against technology itself.

Kristen rejects that idea.

The concern isn’t that data centers exist.

It’s how they’re being built, where they’re being built, and who is expected to live with the consequences.

Across the country, the same questions keep surfacing. Why are some of the largest and most resource-intensive facilities in the world being directed toward rural communities already facing pressure on their water supplies? Why are residents often left scrambling to understand projects that appear to have been years in the making? And why do so many people feel like they’re being presented with a decision that has effectively already been made?

Those concerns deepen once communities begin looking beyond the initial sales pitch.

Some residents have reported water quality issues, including instances of water turning brown. Others have raised concerns about light pollution from facilities operating twenty-four hours a day.

But the worries don’t stop there.

Communities are often promised economic benefits. What receives far less attention, Tammy argues, is the possibility of rising electricity costs, declining property values, and broader economic consequences that may not become obvious until years later.

For families who choose rural communities because of open land, quiet surroundings, and a particular way of life, these projects can represent far more than another construction proposal.

They can change the character of a place.

And when enough changes happen at once, some residents begin to leave.

The effects don’t stop with individual homeowners. Lower property values can mean lower tax revenues. Lower revenues can affect schools, public services, local governments, and the long-term financial health of an entire community.

That’s why so many of these battles become about more than a single project.

At their core, they’re fights over who gets to shape the future of a community and whether residents still have meaningful input before irreversible decisions are made.

For Kristen and Tammy, the answer is neither blind acceptance nor blanket opposition.

It’s vigilance.

Pay attention to county agendas. Read meeting minutes. Watch permit filings. Know what is being discussed before approvals are finalized.

Because once construction begins, many of the most important decisions have already been made.

And communities don’t have to accept every proposal placed in front of them.

As Kristen put it, “We outnumber these people, and we can just say no. It’s how we say no that matters.”

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We want to thank Kristen Meghan and Tammy Clark for joining us today—and more importantly, we want to thank you for watching and doing your duty to be informed when so many others choose not to.

Follow us (@ZeeeMedia and @VigilantFox) for stories that matter—stories the media doesn’t want you to see.

We’ll be back with another show on Sunday. See you then.

Watch the full interview below:

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