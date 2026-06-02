RED ALERT: Gates & Moderna Are Already Preparing for the Next Outbreak | Daily Pulse

Story #1 - Two economists from Wharton and Boston University published a peer-reviewed paper arguing that AI will destroy not just jobs but the economy itself.

They detailed a vicious cycle that feeds itself with no stopping point until everything breaks.

Here’s the brief rundown:

First, one company fires 500 workers and replaces them with AI. A competitor cuts 700 jobs to stay competitive. And another eliminates 1,000 more.

Every company is following its incentives: to cut spending while retaining and/or improving efficiency.

But where things break is that the workers who lose their jobs were also customers.

When people lose income faster than the economy can create new opportunities, they spend less.

Consumer demand falls. Then, companies respond by cutting costs even further.

That creates even less spending, weaker demand, and another round of automation.

Eventually, they argue, the economy simply stops working.

The researchers tested nearly every major solution being discussed today, including universal basic income, capital income taxes, worker retraining programs, and corporate coordination agreements. In their model, none of them solved the problem.

The only intervention that consistently worked was a Pigouvian automation tax, a per-task levy designed to force companies to account for the demand they’re destroying when they replace workers with AI.

No major economy has implemented such a policy, and few are seriously debating it.

The most unsettling part of the paper is that nobody has to be acting maliciously for the outcome to occur. Companies are simply following their incentives.

And according to these economists, that’s exactly what creates the trap.

Watch @zeeemedia’s full report and see why this paper is generating so much concern.

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DISCLOSURE: This post contains affiliate links. If you make a purchase through them, we may earn a small commission at no extra cost to you. This helps keep our work independent. Thank you for your support.

Story #2 - Iran just announced a halt to all exchanges with the United States and are warning they will close the Strait of Hormuz entirely, including the Bab al-Mandab Strait.

The situation is becoming increasingly difficult to follow because the messaging keeps changing.

Iranian state media says exchanges with the U.S. have stopped.

President Trump says he has not been informed of that.

Other Iranian officials suggest talks are still continuing.

Whatever the reality behind the scenes, things appear to be moving in the wrong direction.

A University of Chicago professor says U.S. oil inventories will run out by July. Iran knows this. And as such, they are not rushing to make a deal.

Watch @zeeemedia’s full report before this story becomes the headline everyone wishes they had paid attention to sooner.

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DISCLOSURE: This post contains affiliate links. If you make a purchase through them, we may earn a small commission at no extra cost to you. This helps keep our work independent. Thank you for your support.

Story #3 - Moderna just landed a $50 million contract to develop an Ebola vaccine as a new outbreak spreads through the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The timing feels eerily familiar.

The funding comes from a familiar place: CEPI, which is bankrolled by, you guessed it, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

Many of the same institutions that played central roles during COVID are now mobilizing around another outbreak, with CEPI saying vaccine candidates could reach trial phase within MONTHS.

The primary testing method being used is PCR, the same broken test that hyperinflated COVID cases to justify mandated injections.

The COVID response proved that nobody will be held accountable. Now, the response to this outbreak is already following the same script.

Watch @zeeemedia’s report for the full details before the next “health emergency” takes over your life again.

Thanks for tuning in. Follow us (@ZeeeMedia and @VigilantFox) for stories that matter—stories the media doesn’t want you to see.

We’ll be back with another show tomorrow. See you then.