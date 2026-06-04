Story #1 - Military robot dogs are being deployed at major public events across America.

All signs point to this becoming a permanent part of everyday life.

From the World Cup to the Olympic Games, we’re watching battlefield technology move from war zones into civilian spaces.

Today, they’re securing stadiums.

Tomorrow, they could be patrolling city streets.

Imagine what a government could do with an army of robot dogs patrolling public spaces, monitoring citizens, and carrying out orders without question.

What begins as event security today could quickly turn reality into something that resembles a Black Mirror episode.

Watch @Zeeemedia’s full report and decide for yourself whether the growing presence of military-style robots in everyday life is a future worth accepting.

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Story #2 - A former Google executive is warning that artificial intelligence could trigger “15 years of hell.”

Mo Gawdat spent more than a decade inside Google, witnessing the AI race from the inside.

According to him, the chatbots, image generators, and productivity tools dominating headlines are merely the public-facing versions of the technology.

Behind closed doors, he says, the real race involves autonomous weapons, mass surveillance systems, military targeting technology, and AI capable of continuously rewriting and improving its own code with minimal human oversight.

Gawdat warns that the next wave of disruption could wipe out millions of white-collar jobs, hollow out the middle class, concentrate wealth in the hands of a tiny elite, and fuel social unrest on a scale humanity has not seen for generations.

That said, he believes AI could eventually help create a more prosperous future.

But the problem is surviving what comes first.

Watch @zeeemedia’s full report for all the details on Gawdat’s chilling warning.

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Story #3 - Theo Von asked Dr. McCullough if anyone was “immune” to COVID, and his answer caught almost everyone off guard.

THEO VON: “Was there anybody who was immune to COVID-19?”



DR. MCCULLOUGH: “There’s one adult group. You’re going to laugh.”



[Theo Von listens closely for the reveal]



DR. MCCULLOUGH: “Smokers… They got very mild cases. And they don’t get long COVID.”



THEO VON: “Why?”



MCCULLOUGH: “Because smokers maintain a level of nicotine in the bloodstream… Smoking blocks the spike protein. It’s amazing. I thought smokers were going to go down.”



THEO VON: “Do you think that’s a good idea [to use nicotine patches] on a regular basis?”



DR. MCCULLOUGH: “I think [it’s a good idea] if they have long COVID... Nicotine, don’t forget, is a nootropic. A nootropic is a drug that makes the brain function more effectively... It’s addictive, but it’s not harmful to the human body... Nicotine patches are perfectly safe.”

The clip quickly went viral, racking up more than 4 million views on X alone.

To be clear, Dr. McCullough is not encouraging anyone to start smoking. His point is that nicotine itself is not the primary source of tobacco’s health risks. Rather, he argues that tar and other toxic substances in tobacco smoke are responsible for much of the damage.

“Nicotine patches are perfectly safe,” he says.

Epidemiologist @NicHulscher quote-tweeted the post with additional context that backs up Dr. McCullough’s claims.

He wrote:

“A recent study found nicotine patches fully RESOLVED long COVID symptoms in some patients within DAYS. Spike protein hijacks nicotinic acetylcholine receptors. Nicotine blocks spike from binding to them, restoring normal signaling. This likely also applies to long VACCINE.”

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Thanks for tuning in. Follow us (@ZeeeMedia and @VigilantFox) for stories that matter—stories the media doesn’t want you to see.

We’ll be back with another show tomorrow. See you then.

Watch the full episode below: