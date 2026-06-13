EXCLUSIVE: The Data Center & Smart City Connection | Daily Pulse

We took Erin Brockovich’s map of every data center in America. Then we laid the nation’s aquifers on top of it.

We noticed they’re not building data centers where the land is cheap. They’re building them where the water is.

Farmers near these facilities say their livestock have stopped falling pregnant. Residents say the humming never stops.

And the projects arrive under NDAs, so most towns don’t know until the ground is already broken.

The question isn’t where they’re building anymore. It’s why they’re building where they’re building. Tonight, we think we can answer that question.

We’ve been covering the data center issue in great detail on this broadcast, and for good reason. It’s a serious problem in America and worldwide, and it’s one that is uniting people from all sides of the political aisle because, guess what, whether you are a conservative or a liberal, you have human rights that enable you to have access to basic survival needs like water, which was given to us by God, not by the state or Big Tech, by the way.

Erin Brockovich joined the data center fight recently. She launched a site including a map that shows data centers either completed, under construction, planned, or community reported, likely due to all those pesky NDAs in place stopping us from knowing they’re coming to our area. But the public isn’t stupid.

So Maria thought she’d do something a little bit different. She created a series of maps using Erin Brockovich’s data center data, then superimposed aquifer maps onto those maps, then superimposed smart city locations onto those maps. What Maria found was pretty mind-blowing and, she says, lends credence to her theory that those in charge are purposely making rural areas unlivable for the purpose of pushing people into smart cities, where they will be under constant surveillance and on a short leash.

The main reason for this continued investigation is because data centers are destroying rural communities by siphoning natural resources, contaminating and consuming water for surrounding communities, driving up power costs, creating noise and light pollution, destroying habitats, wildlife, animal health, human health, and impacting fertility, as discussed in one of the show’s recent reports.

The list goes on. For many, it’s making it impossible to continue living in the rural communities they fled to during COVID because they could see the playbook coming down the pipeline. But if you live in the city, these developments are going to impact you too, possibly in ways you can’t even begin to imagine yet.

Maria’s theory, what she calls a common-sense one, is that there is a direct correlation between data centers and the AI control grid. Furthermore, she believes there is a direct correlation between data centers and smart cities.

Before presenting the evidence, we want to walk you through key information on Erin Brockovich’s website, BrockovichDataCenter.com.

The key concerns include energy consumption, water usage, e-waste, location risks, scalability and efficiency, and noise. Anecdotal evidence suggests the noise itself may be impacting fertility, with farmers near data centers reporting that their livestock are no longer falling pregnant or giving birth.

The website also highlights:

• 15+ moratoria and pauses passed at the local, county, or state level.

• 66% voter approval for Port Washington’s nation-first referendum.

• 4 council members ousted in Festus, Missouri, after a data center vote.

• 19% of community submissions mentioning NDAs, secret deals, meetings, or no public voice.

• 25+ projects canceled due to local opposition in 2025 alone.

• 69 active moratoriums across U.S. jurisdictions as of April 2026.

•$156 billion in investment stalled by community opposition since 2025.

This is where things start to look overwhelming.

According to the data center map, there are currently 33 operational data centers, 67 under construction, and 39 proposed.

The bigger issue is that many projects are hidden behind NDAs, forcing communities to rely on reports of suspected data centers. There are now more than 5,000 community reports across the country.

Here’s the still image for anyone who wants to take a closer look.

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Shifting gears, let’s take a closer look at the Global Covenant of Mayors, which describes itself as the largest global alliance for city climate leadership.

The organization recently released a report in conjunction with Arup. Maria notes that Arup also worked with C40 Cities on a report titled The Future of Urban Consumption in a 1.5°C World.

That report outlines a vision for smart cities by 2030 that includes no meat consumption, no dairy consumption, only three new clothing purchases per person per year, zero private vehicle ownership, and one short-haul return flight approximately every three years.

After connecting the dots, Maria believes Arup, C40 Cities, and the Global Covenant of Mayors are interconnected organizations involved in advancing smart city initiatives and encouraging greater population concentration within those cities.

To investigate further, we downloaded data showing confirmed smart city locations in the United States from the Global Covenant of Mayors and overlaid it with Erin Brockovich’s confirmed and community-reported data center locations.

Texas was the first state we examined.

And we superimposed aquifer maps onto the Texas data.

What we found was revealing. Hyperscale data centers appear to be concentrated in areas with healthier aquifers, while areas with struggling aquifers show little to no smart city or data center activity.

She then examined Georgia and Virginia and identified what appeared to be clusters or triangulations of data centers surrounding smart city locations.

Texas displayed the same pattern. Major hyperscale data centers are being developed in places such as Odessa, the Panhandle, and Wichita Falls, locations that are outside major smart city zones.

She emphasizes that hyperscale facilities also exist near smart cities, but argues that the pattern of placing many of them in already resource-strained rural regions suggests there may be another purpose behind their location.

This leads to Maria’s theory:

She argues that hyperscale data centers are being built in rural areas outside planned smart cities, even though smart cities appear to have their own clustered data infrastructure.

These rural facilities consume water, increase electricity costs, create light and noise pollution, and gradually make rural communities less livable. As resources become scarcer, residents may be pushed toward urban areas where those resources are prioritized.

We then turned our attention to the triangulation pattern seen around smart cities.

To explain it, Maria introduces the concept of edge data centers.

Edge data centers are smaller facilities located at the edge of a network. They often handle simple processing tasks while larger hyperscale facilities handle more complex workloads.

Maria thinks it’s not a stretch to assume that these edge facilities may be operating alongside hyperscale facilities outside smart city networks.

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Smart cities rely on enormous networks of IoT sensors, cameras, traffic systems, smart grids, autonomous vehicles, and AI-driven services.

These systems generate vast amounts of data that require near-instant processing.

Processing information locally at the edge rather than sending it to distant facilities enables low-latency responses. While this can be used for public safety and energy management, it could also facilitate real-time surveillance of people’s movements, transactions, and communications.

She says the triangulation pattern creates a distributed mesh network. Multiple edge data centers surrounding a city provide redundancy, geographic coverage, fault tolerance, and minimal network delays.

Smart cities generate enormous volumes of data and that centralized hyperscale facilities alone may not be sufficient, which could explain the clusters surrounding smart city locations.

Maria says she has good reason to believe that hyperscale data centers are being deliberately placed in rural areas such as the Texas Panhandle, Odessa, and Wichita Falls to draw on aquifers, power grids, and land resources.

She believes the result is a transfer of resources away from rural populations and toward AI systems and urban technology infrastructure.

Rural communities are left with higher bills, noise, and depleted water resources, while cities receive the benefits of smart infrastructure.

Maria further argues that data center triangulation around smart cities serves not only low-latency computing needs but also creates the framework for extensive digital monitoring and control.

In Maria’s view, distant hyperscale facilities handle large-scale AI training and monitoring, while edge nodes positioned around cities could eventually support real-time citizen tracking, social credit scoring, and behavior modification.

Smart city infrastructure is designed to lock residents into tightly managed urban environments featuring digital IDs, programmable digital currencies, monitoring systems, and resource rationing.

Rural areas, she argues, are being weakened in ways that make those controlled environments increasingly attractive or necessary.

Maria also contends that hyperscale data centers are part of a broader centralized AI infrastructure serving global elites and transhumanist goals. She argues that rural power and water resources are being siphoned away to “train the beast,” while smart city systems eventually become the enforcement mechanism.

Flooding rural areas with data centers increases costs, harms agriculture and tourism, and contributes to what she describes as engineered rural depopulation. This simultaneously clears land for future projects and weakens resistance from rural populations.

Placing facilities over stressed aquifers weaponizes water scarcity by increasing dependence on centralized smart grid and smart water systems.

Ultimately, Maria believes the long-term objective is to make everything outside smart cities increasingly difficult to inhabit.

Referencing comments by Mariana Mazzucato at the World Economic Forum, Maria suggests that water may become a more effective tool of public compliance than climate messaging because people immediately understand its necessity.

She is not claiming every rural area will become uninhabitable or that every water source will be seized. However, she believes such efforts may be attempted.

Technological change is occurring so quickly that many experts already warn some data centers could be obsolete by the time they are completed.

Many facilities may be difficult or impossible to retrofit, and she raises a further question: what happens when the water they depend on eventually runs out?

Many communities could be left with abandoned infrastructure and depleted resources as companies move on to new locations.

All in all, the situation is an unsustainable and parasitic model that offers little benefit to ordinary people.

That is why we remain so committed to raising awareness. And we encourage viewers to share the report, educate their communities, and become involved locally.

Many county officials do not understand the broader implications of these projects and instead focus on promises of jobs and economic development.

Local victories are possible, and many communities are already successfully pushing back.

But the effort will require all hands on deck.

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Thanks for joining us today for this special report.

Follow us (@ZeeeMedia and @VigilantFox) for stories that matter—stories the media doesn’t want you to see.

We’ll be back with another show on Monday. See you then.