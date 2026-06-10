Attempted Beheading Sparks Outrage Across Ireland | Daily Pulse

Story #1 - Canada is now on the verge of classifying some Bible passages as “hate speech.”

A new law just passed, and if sharing your faith offends the wrong person, you could face up to 2 years in prison.

Canadian politicians voted to strip away a good-faith religious text protection that existed in law.

This means that anything said by a Christian—whether in a church service, while reading the Bible, sharing their faith on YouTube, or even in a private conversation—could be scrutinized, investigated, and potentially punished if some cog in the machine decides it is hateful.

They haven’t defined which Bible passages could be targeted. But even if they did, this is the government inserting itself into matters of faith and potentially paving the way for Christianity to be treated as a criminal offense.

That’s where this is headed.

Joining us to discuss is citizen journalist and content creator Tajana Cekic (@TruthSeek01011).

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Story #2 - People in the UK and Ireland have now reached their boiling point after an attempted beheading in Belfast was linked to a Sudanese asylum seeker.

The victim suffered “significant injuries” to his face, neck, and back before brave bystanders rushed in and stopped the attack.

The suspect, a man in his 30s, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

PSNI Chief Constable Jon Boutcher said the suspect is believed to have traveled from Sudan to Paris, and then from Paris to Dublin, on unknown dates, before taking a bus to Belfast in February 2023.

He immediately claimed asylum and was granted leave to remain in the UK in September 2023, Mr Boutcher said.

Less than three years later, that same “asylum seeker” is now behind bars under suspicion of attempted murder.

For the full story, listen to @zeeemedia’s detailed report. This one is infuriating.

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Story #3 - A 34-year-old software engineer just started what could become a new trend in the age of AI.

Erin Maus asked for a religious exemption from using AI, and her large tech employer AGREED to accommodate her.

Maus said she submitted the request in April, citing environmental and ethical objections to AI that conflict with her religious beliefs. She also consulted an employment lawyer and her local minister to help make her case.

According to an email obtained by Business Insider, the accommodation was approved in mid-May.

Maus’ exemption comes as a growing number of employers require and track workers’ AI usage. The technology has also drawn concern from Pope Leo XIV, who warned last month that AI could undermine human dignity and displace workers if left unchecked in a more than 42,000-word encyclical.

Legal experts say Maus may be one of the first of many employees who seek religious exemptions from AI requirements in the workplace.

Watch Maria Zeee’s full report on this fascinating development.

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Thanks for tuning in. Follow us (@ZeeeMedia and @VigilantFox) for stories that matter—stories the media doesn’t want you to see.

We’ll be back with another show tomorrow. See you then.