MSM Finally Admits It: AI Is a “Weapon” Used Against You

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In a rare and stark admission, a Fox News guest just said out loud what the “conspiracy theorists” have been screaming into the shadowbanned void for years:

The AI Big Tech and Big Government have is distinctly separate from the AI the public gets access to, because the AI they have is a weapons system that will be used against us.

Take a listen. (See clip below)

The only question that remains now is, if it’s being admitted on Fox News at this point, is it already too late to protect ourselves against it? For many people, it is. But not for those listening to this broadcast.



You see, we consider that we have a fairly sound understanding of where this is all heading, we’ve been reporting on it for years. You are talking about not just a social credit system, but something far more sinister, far more pervasive, the type of system that will deny you access to basic needs like food, power, even water, based on your behavior.

And you need not take our word for it; there are countless speeches at the World Economic Forum telling you they will do just that.



So what can we do about it? One of the key things is to cut off the machines food source at its knees. Your data is what the beast needs to grow.

Every single person can take action to end the incessant spying on every inch of their lives today, and they can learn how for free.

Glenn and Eric Meder join us today to discuss.

You've driven past one this week and probably never noticed it. 100,000 Flock cameras now line America's roads — and thousands more go up every month.

They don’t just film traffic. They read faces. They carry microphones. Once the system knows who you are, everything it captures gets attached to your profile — where you went, when, how often.

“It’s like the Truman show, but if it was 1984,” Eric said.

Want proof? Go to deflock.me and pull up your own city. The map is stunning.

What makes this even more concerning is that people have hacked these cameras on video. So it’s not just the government watching you. It’s potentially anyone.

You’re being spied on constantly. And the home tech is the biggest spy of them all.

Your Alexa, your smart TV, your phone — every one is a microphone you paid for. The WEF was publishing articles back in 2017 about how a single camera lets a computer understand you “on a very deep level.”

Smart city plans in Australia include “street furniture” that monitors public sentiment — AI reading your mood, 24/7. Feel the wrong way in the wrong place, and you get flagged.

Flagged by whom, for what? That’s where it gets dark.

Every tyrant in history wanted this system. They just didn’t have the tools.

“The tyrants throughout history would love, would have always loved to have the technology that they have now,” Glenn said. His method for predicting the future: ask what a psychopath would do with this power. Then watch it happen.

It’s happening. AI pricing already charges you more based on what it knows about you. WEF figures have floated AI deciding what job you can hold and what home you can rent. Harari said it himself: AI gives tyrants power the old ones could only dream of.

Then came the bombshell we mentioned from the top of the show: the Wall Street Journal’s Holman Jenkins confirming the elite AI models are withheld because they’re “weapons” — while AI companies admit the U.S. Department of War uses their models for surveillance and military operations.

Eric described where things are headed: “We’re moving towards a permission-based society and not a right-based society.”

First, a carbon score to “save the planet.” Then more scores stack on scores until everything in your life requires permission. Faster than you’d think, “people like us will be toast.”

Maria spoke with activists fighting data centers. The infrastructure has been planned for 15+ years — and the centers keep landing in rural areas already short on water and power.

Her theory: make the countryside unlivable, then proceed to herd people into the smart cities built to watch them.

But here's the weak point: all of this data harvesting runs on your consent. You might just never have realized you gave it up.

You give Walgreens your phone number for a nickel off. They sell that data for billions. The government is one of the buyers.

Why? “The ultimate goal is to weaponize your data against you,” Glenn said.

Those Flock cameras? They also log the Wi-Fi and Bluetooth coming off your phone as you drive past — tying your physical movements to everything you do online. One file. All of you.

And the plan doesn’t stop at your devices. The Internet of Things becomes the Internet of Bodies. The WEF has openly discussed monitoring dreams.

“Goal number one is to be a system of surveillance and control, and they’re all linked together,” Eric said. Convenience is the bait. Whereas dissent is the biggest threat to all of this.

Here’s the evidence: A risk profile could be built to profile you simply from what you said during a conversation you had with your grandma.

Data center protesters already labeled “anti-tech extremists” — one step from domestic terrorist.

Eric confirmed that lists, not so different from the communist watch lists in the 50s, are being built to hone in on who the “extremists” are.

His blunt warning: “You have to take action before those lists can be used against you. Because once that happens, there’s nothing left you can do.”

The window is open. Here’s how to use it.

Step one costs nothing: “Get dumb. Get your house dumb.”

Your smart home is a surveillance node you built yourself. Kill the Alexa. Ditch the smart fridge. Your home should be the one place on earth you can speak freely — right now it isn’t.

Step two: your car. Glenn won’t drive anything newer than about 2012. “New cars are total surveillance.” They listen, watch, track, and can be shut off remotely.

And Eric called the next move before it happens: kill switches are going in now, so expect old cars to be banned or restricted within a year or two. They want controllable cars. “Once you see it, you can’t unsee it” — see the agenda once and you can predict every move.

Fight the local battles.

But the real leverage is starvation. Every piece of data you stop handing over is food the beast doesn’t eat.

That’s exactly why Glenn and Eric teach for free.

Remember this: the people building these systems say their best models are too dangerous to release. They don’t trust their own creation in your hands — but they’ll happily aim it at you.

But the machine has one dependency. Your data. And you control the supply.

That’s why Glenn and Eric Meder of Privacy Academy are hosting a free live webinar exposing the globally coordinated attack on liberty and privacy.

They’ll cover the Flock camera network, what AI companies are really doing behind the scenes, and the digital ID laws resurfacing in the UK and across US states.

No tech skills required. The class hands you simple first steps that immediately cut off large amounts of your data — including how to stop your browser and search engine from watching you.

One of their members is around 70 years old and now runs password managers, hardware keys, email aliases, and credit card aliases. If she can do it, can you.

The class airs Thursday, June 18 at 7:00 PM Central — open worldwide. Just adjust for your time zone.

Register for free at privacyacademy.com/pulse.

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We want to thank Glenn and Eric Meder for joining us today—and more importantly, we want to thank you for watching and doing your duty to be informed when so many others choose not to.

Follow us (@ZeeeMedia and @VigilantFox) for stories that matter—stories the media doesn’t want you to see.

We’ll be back with another show tomorrow. See you then.