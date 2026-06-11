First AI “Super Vaccine” Arrives: Researchers Now Want More | Daily Pulse

Story #1 - UK government officials are now drafting a law that would jail tech executives for up to FIVE YEARS if they refuse to build scanners that inspect EVERY photo, video, and message on your phone.

Think about that.

The claim is keeping children “safe.” But beneath the surface, this has all the hallmarks of a cover story for expanding surveillance.

The proposal would force Apple, Google, and other tech giants to make it impossible for a child to send, receive, view, or share a single nude image, with executives who refuse facing up to five years in prison.

The children are the headline; surveillance is the product.

The new technology to accomplish this is called “client-side scanning.” Watch the video below to see how it works.

This threat to jail Big Tech CEOs seems to be a bit of a farce because, let’s be honest, government and Big Tech are best friends.

The threat of prison simply gives Big Tech an excuse to say, “Well, we have to comply. We have no choice.”

Meanwhile, Microsoft and Apple themselves are reportedly among the companies that helped develop the technology behind client-side scanning.

It’s one big club, and we ain’t in it.

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Story #2 - Researchers are now pushing an AI-powered “super-vaccine” designed to “prevent pandemics.”

This makes the COVID jab look like child’s play. And chances are, they’ll try to mandate it.

The first “super-vaccine” has already been created and was tested in humans by researchers at the University of Cambridge.

The team fed AI systems genetic sequences from multiple coronaviruses gathered through ongoing surveillance programs.

The algorithm then assembled a “super-antigen” intended to train the immune system to recognize entire virus families rather than individual strains that constantly mutate.

The problem is that this approach is flawed from the outset because these surveillance systems already depend on fraudulent testing methods such as PCR.

And once a digital ID system is in place, refusing a pandemic-prevention vaccine could come with real-world consequences. No shot, no access. No compliance, no participation.

Watch @zeeemedia’s report for the full details. I just hope we’re ready for what’s coming.

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Story #3 - Ivermectin is the wonder drug that keeps on giving: It’s now showing promise against the New World screwworm in both cattle AND HUMANS.

Multiple field trials and case reports have found that ivermectin can kill the larvae responsible for these devastating infestations.

In one human case series, physicians treated six patients suffering from severe oral infestations. After receiving ivermectin, the remaining larvae died and became significantly easier to remove. All six patients recovered without major complications.

Another report described two patients with New World screwworm infestations around the eye socket. The larvae had burrowed deep into surrounding tissue, creating a serious risk of progressive tissue destruction. After treatment with ivermectin and wound debridement, the larvae died, could be removed more effectively, and further damage was brought under control.

The findings mirror what veterinarians have observed for years in livestock, where ivermectin has been used to combat parasitic infestations that threaten animal health and agricultural production.

Once again, ivermectin appears to be doing exactly what it was designed to do: kill parasites.

“Horse paste” wins again.

For the full details, read @NicHulscher’s report:

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Thanks for tuning in. Follow us (@ZeeeMedia and @VigilantFox) for stories that matter—stories the media doesn’t want you to see.

We’ll be back with another show tomorrow. See you then.

Watch the full episode below: