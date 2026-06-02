AI Government Incoming! | Daily Pulse

STORY #1 - A white 18-year-old boy begged police for help, repeatedly telling them he’d been stabbed and couldn’t breathe, before dying in handcuffs as officers focused on him instead of the man who attacked him.

The newly released bodycam footage is so disturbing that many are asking why in the world this case hasn’t dominated headlines: is it because the victim was white?

Henry Nowak was stabbed five times, including in the heart and lungs. Yet after his attacker allegedly claimed Henry had racially abused him, police handcuffed the wounded teenager and treated him as the suspect while he struggled to stay conscious. At one point, an officer responded to Henry’s repeated claims that he’d been stabbed by saying, “I don’t think you have.”

The killer has since been jailed, but the questions surrounding Henry’s final moments are only growing louder. Why was a dying teenager treated like the suspect, and why has this case generated so little media outrage?

Watch Maria’s full report and see the bodycam footage that is fueling outrage and raising serious questions about Henry’s death.

#ad: There are two financial systems—one for the connected, and one for everyone else.

While most people struggle to grow their savings, the wealthy have been quietly multiplying theirs through crypto.

Now, that advantage can be yours.

Animus AI, available through BlockTrust IRA, analyzes market data and executes trades with precision most investors simply can’t match. Since 2022, it has outperformed Bitcoin by 250%.

In 2025 alone, it helped create over 80,000 new millionaires.

Right now, you can get $2,500 in bonus crypto when you open a qualifying account.

Start here: DailyPulseCrypto.com

Secure Your Free Crypto Market Review

DISCLOSURE: This post contains affiliate links. If you make a purchase through them, we may earn a small commission at no extra cost to you. This helps keep our work independent. Thank you for your support.

STORY #2 - Google plans to release 64 million bacteria-infected mosquitoes across California and Florida, and residents have only days left to object.

Millions of lab-raised insects could soon be released over American communities as part of a large-scale biological experiment most people never knew was happening.

The project aims to suppress wild mosquito populations by releasing male mosquitoes infected with Wolbachia bacteria. Supporters say the approach is safe. Critics point to studies showing the system is not foolproof. Females can slip through the sorting process, eggs can still hatch, heat can weaken the sterility effect, and once millions of mosquitoes are released, there is no practical way to take them back.

Residents never voted for this. They were never asked for informed consent.

Watch Maria’s report and decide for yourself: should Big Tech be allowed to conduct open-air biological experiments over American neighborhoods?

#ad: Want to upgrade your health?

Richardson Nutritional Center has offered trusted, top-quality natural supplements for decades—supporting healing and wellness with everything from vitamins to therapeutic seeds.

Shop now at RNCstore.com and use code PULSE for 10% off sitewide!

See What RNCStore.com Has to Offer

DISCLOSURE: This post contains affiliate links. If you make a purchase through them, we may earn a small commission at no extra cost to you. This helps keep our work independent. Thank you for your support.

STORY #3 - The first AI-run government is closer than anyone realizes, and New Zealand is preparing to eliminate nearly 9,000 government jobs to make way for it.

What begins as a promise of efficiency could end with machines making decisions that once required human judgment, discretion, and accountability.

Supporters say bloated bureaucracies need to be cut. Critics argue something much bigger is happening. Instead of making government smaller, they’re making it more automated, replacing human decision-makers with systems that can approve, deny, flag, penalize, and monitor at unprecedented scale.

The concern isn’t just lost jobs.

It’s the gradual transfer of authority from people to algorithms.

Today it’s replacing government workers. Tomorrow it could be deciding your benefits, your permits, your appeals, and your access to essential services. How much authority are we willing to hand to a machine?

Watch Maria’s unsettling report and see why so many believe New Zealand is giving the world an early look at the future of government.

#ad: You are not powerless.

For 5,000 years, gold and silver have acted as a financial safe haven through every major crisis. They can’t be printed, diluted, or frozen — and in a storm like this, that matters.



That’s why Genesis Gold Group just released a brand-new Financial Storm Survival Guide, breaking down what’s happening in the economy and what you can do right now to protect yourself.



Arm yourself with knowledge and get your free Financial Storm Survival Guide right now at DailyPulseGold.com.

Claim Your Free Guide

Thanks for tuning in. Follow us (@ZeeeMedia and @VigilantFox) for stories that matter—stories the media doesn’t want you to see.

We’ll be back with another show tomorrow. See you then.

Watch the full episode below:

Share