EXCLUSIVE: Leaked Emails Prove UK Gov't Scripted TV Shows to Push Propaganda | Daily Pulse

British TV shows were scripted by the government—and now we’ve got the proof.

Leaked emails uncovered by investigative journalist Lewis Brackpool show the UK government worked directly with mainstream media to inject pro-vaccine, pro-lockdown messaging into fictional TV shows.

Now, that same propaganda machine is being used to push war, digital ID, and experimental gene therapies.

The next campaign isn’t coming. It’s already here.

Lewis Brackpool just dropped a series of bombshells exposing—through freedom of information requests—exactly which media agencies are working hand-in-hand with the government to propagandize the population into supporting extremely unpopular agendas, including vaccines, climate change, net zero and much more.

Why does this matter right now? Well, propaganda is the name of the game, especially when it comes to wartime. Lewis joins us now.

Investigative journalist Lewis Brackpool has uncovered what many long suspected—but now, the proof is undeniable.

Emails confirm that UK broadcasters, like the BBC and Channel 4, were embedding government-approved messaging directly into scripted entertainment during the COVID pandemic.

One scene from EastEnders, a British soap opera, showed a character celebrating their second vaccine dose, while another, labeled “Karen,” was ridiculed for being skeptical of it.

Through a series of Freedom of Information requests, Brackpool revealed that the government had instructed television networks to insert these kinds of scenes.

“It’s not a conspiracy theory,” he said. “This is something real.”

British TV shows were secretly scripted by the government—and now we have the receipts.

Brackpool also highlighted the role of media regulators in policing dissent.

Ofcom, the UK’s broadcast regulator, came down hard on GB News host Mark Steyn after he presented statistics on vaccine injuries. Brackpool described it as a “coordinated campaign” to shut him down.

Steyn was pushed out—and the message to other journalists couldn’t have been clearer.

According to Brackpool, Ofcom is “fused with government,” and its actions exposed something deeper.

“It goes to show,” Brackpool said, “there is some sort of coordination going on between government and media.”

Many people have suspected this was the case for years, but now we have the smoking gun.

Internal memos reveal that government officials weren’t just pushing broad narratives—they were crafting targeted propaganda campaigns.

Brackpool uncovered shocking documents showing that TV networks were instructed to focus on groups considered “hard to break,” including middle-aged men, minorities, and working-class citizens.

These are the people who “typically don’t trust the government as much as others,” Brackpool explained.

This was deliberate, strategic, and aimed directly at those least likely to comply.

And it’s probably still happening.

One of the most telling revelations came from a Freedom of Information request Brackpool submitted about 15-minute cities.

The Department for Transport denied his request—not due to national security or privacy concerns, but because the volume of documentation was too large. It exceeded the government’s release threshold.

“It shows that, not only is there a big pushback,” Brackpool explained, “but even ministers know the public doesn’t want this.”

That kind of internal volume doesn’t come from a fringe issue—it comes from a policy under serious pressure.

If you thought climate data was rock solid, Brackpool’s additional findings will shake that assumption.

He revealed that over 80% of the UK’s temperature monitoring stations—which are used to justify Net Zero policies—are classified as “biased” or “unreliable.”

Even worse, the Met Office actually admitted it has never reviewed how this flawed data affects long-term climate models. “This is the story that hopefully shakes up the foundations,” Brackpool said.

Meanwhile, the UK is relying on France for electricity while continuing to base its own restrictive policies on faulty readings.

It’s not just bad science—it’s manufactured fear propped up by broken systems.

In the final moments of the interview, Brackpool connected all the dots—and the picture he painted was bleak.

The COVID-era propaganda machine, he warned, didn’t end with the lockdowns. It simply shifted focus.

“It feels like wartime narrative,” he said, pointing to the emotional manipulation now being used to build support for war, gene therapies, and digital IDs.

What opened his eyes during COVID is what he hopes will wake others up now.

Maria agreed: “Remember how thick and heavy and emotional the propaganda was. Whenever you see that… there’s an alternative agenda.”

We’re being prepped for global war—and the propaganda has already begun.

Thanks for tuning in. If this conversation opened your eyes, don’t miss the full video below, and be sure to share with a friend.

We’ll be back tomorrow with another new episode, highlighting what the media refuses to cover. See you then.

