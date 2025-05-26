EXCLUSIVE: Lara Logan Says White Genocide in South Africa Is REAL, and the Media Is Covering It Up

When President Trump confronted South Africa’s leader about the farm murders, the media rushed to defend the killers.

Or worse, they pretended the murders weren’t happening.

But Lara Logan knows better. She grew up in South Africa. She’s seen the violence, and she’s spent her entire career chasing the truth most people run from.

Now, she’s telling the truth they don’t want you to hear—and it’s worse than you think.

The world watched as President Trump took a bold stand and called out South African President Cyril Ramaphosa over the brutal killings of white farmers.

The moment was a spectacle, and you could see Ramaphosa squirm as Trump played the videos.

And yet, the media has been bending over backward to downplay what’s happening, insisting that chants like “kill the boer” don’t really mean what they sound like.

But you can clearly see people like Julius Malema, leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters, telling people to “kill the farmer.”

The media gaslighting has become so absurd that they’re now telling us not to believe our eyes or ears.

But someone who knows this story better than almost anyone is Lara Logan. She grew up in South Africa, lived through apartheid, and has spent her career chasing the truth. Today, she’s here to tell it.

Lara Logan broke down the history that few are willing to touch. She explained that the Afrikaans people have no other homeland.

Their language, their identity—everything about them is rooted in South Africa. They’re not transplants. They’re descendants of Dutch settlers who arrived centuries ago, before the British ever did.

She pointed out that history isn’t as neat as today’s narratives pretend. Tribes fought each other for land long before Europeans arrived.

“As long as human beings have been on Earth, there has been competition for resources,” she said. And when the Afrikaner farmers ventured out, they didn’t seize established towns or kick people off titled land—they made something out of wilderness.

“They were pioneers,” she said, who turned barren fields into fertile farmland and now feed millions across southern Africa.

Logan exposed the brutal truth behind the farm killings.

She described scenes of elderly victims burned with hot irons, dragged behind vehicles, mutilated with machetes and pitchforks. Children executed in front of their parents. Victims tortured for hours, often with nothing stolen.

Then she turned to the rhetoric fueling it.

Julius Malema, she reminded us, doesn’t just chant “kill the farmer”—he does interviews where he says, “I’m not calling for the wholesale slaughter of white people right now… but I can’t rule out that that won’t happen at some time in the future.”

Maria Zeee mentioned how outlets like CNN were spinning all of this as “reparations.” Logan didn’t hold back, saying they deserve to experience the same horrors they so casually dismiss as justice.

“They deserve to be in one of those farms in the middle of the night when somebody comes for them,” Logan said.

“And they should experience gang r*pe. I have, and I don’t recommend it. And they should also experience what it’s like to witness somebody that you love being tortured to death in front of you. And then we should talk about reparations, okay?”

Logan went deeper, explaining that what is happening in South Africa is the same Marxist strategy that’s played out for decades.

“These are tactics that have been used over and over and over again to divide people,” she said. “In Algeria, the Marxists used religion. In South Africa, it was race. In America, it was race, too.”

The strategy, she said, is always the same. “They keep being used because they’re effective. But you know what they don’t do? They don’t survive over time because only the truth is left standing.”

Logan ended on a message of hope. “People do not want to be divided,” she said.

That’s why, “Black and Hispanic people are voting for Donald Trump in record numbers because they see through the lies, and they don’t want to be divided.”

During the press conference, Trump asked a white South African man if his family felt safe. The man replied that they had installed electric fencing.

“That’s not safety,” Maria Zeee said. That’s fear behind a fence.

Lara Logan believes the only way to fix this mess is by telling the truth, loudly, relentlessly, and without fear—because only the truth has the power to bring people together and break the cycle of hate, division, and violence.

Want more from Lara Logan? Visit LaraLogan.com and check out her podcast, Going Rogue with Lara Logan.

She pulls no punches, and neither does this full, exclusive interview. Watch it now.

Thanks for tuning in, and Happy Memorial Day.

We’re taking Monday off to honor the brave men and women who gave everything for this country.

But don’t worry, The Daily Pulse returns Tuesday with a brand-new episode you won’t want to miss. We’ll see you then.