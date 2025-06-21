EXCLUSIVE: DARPA’s Shocking Bioterror Plot Revealed | Daily Pulse

The government has already picked the date.

A 2024 biodefense report outlines a “fictional” bioterror attack set for July 4th, 2025.

These simulations have a chilling habit of becoming reality.

Journalist Jon Fleetwood has been doing some digging, and what he's uncovered points to another Plandemic.

Jon Fleetwood just uncovered extremely alarming DARPA documents that suggest another pandemic is being planned as we speak.

This, along with some of his other findings, point to an aerosolized attack perhaps of sorts on the horizon. Jon joins us to break all of this down.

Fleetwood dropped a bombshell this week that shouldn’t be ignored.

The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) recently issued a formal request for information, openly looking for ways to simulate pandemic scenarios involving “natural or man-made” infectious agents.

While that would be disturbing in itself, Fleetwood reminded viewers of DARPA’s dark track record.

Back in 2012, the agency has already teamed up with Moderna to develop RNA-based coronavirus vaccines.

And years later, scientists discovered a genetic sequence in the COVID-19 virus that perfectly matched Moderna’s patented spike protein—filed in 2016.

“There’s a 1 in 3 trillion chance” that this happened naturally, Fleetwood said.

This isn’t a theory. It’s well documented history. And the cycle looks ready to repeat itself.

DISCLOSURE: This post contains affiliate links. If you make a purchase through them, we may earn a small commission at no extra cost to you. This helps keep our work independent. Thank you for your support.

DARPA has a dystopian vision for future pandemic control—a world where cities are blanketed with biosensors tracking people in real time.

These sensors wouldn’t just detect infections. They’d tap into a web of data points—“demographic, mobility, and genomic”—to monitor absolutely everything about outbreaks.

“Biosensor density deployment” isn’t hidden by DARPA in the fine print. It’s spelled out clearly in their own documents.

This is real-world technocratic control, Fleetwood warned. Your health, movement, and even DNA aren’t just monitored, but engineered into the system by design.

This is the future they want for us.

Maria Zeee described how U.S. agencies are preparing for a “fictional” bioterror attack on July 4th, 2025—where the government responds by mailing needle-free vaccines to the entire population.

And they’re not ordinary vaccines. They’re designed to track what’s happening inside your body.

The technology is made possible by hydrogel, which is already being discussed in official national preparedness documents.

Fleetwood warned that while it’s labeled as fiction for now, these government scenarios have a way of turning real. Just look at the track record.

This wouldn’t be the first time the U.S. government experimented on its own people.

Fleetwood gave a chilling reminder: from Operation LAC to Operation Sea Spray, officials have gone so far as to spray real pathogens on Americans across major cities. “Many deaths” followed, but the truth was buried.

Now, DARPA-funded scientists are openly proposing human aerosol infection models for influenza—and they’re publishing it in peer-reviewed journals!

This isn’t tucked away in some dark corner of the internet. It’s all out in the open and it’s time we pay attention.

Fleetwood warned that the framework is already in place to spray populations again. Only this time, the virus will be different. It could be the bird flu.

The playbook looks hauntingly familiar.

Fleetwood peeled back the curtain on BIO 2025—a quiet but powerful biotech summit featuring top pharmaceutical companies and key government insiders.



“Think Bilderberg.”

Inside were heavyweights like Pfizer, Moderna, and GlaxoSmithKline, alongside Gates-funded groups and AI-driven vaccine strategists.

But what caught Fleetwood off guard was the presence of Trump’s FDA chief, Dr. Martin Makary, apparently helping to headline the event.

“We need to back out of these things,” he warned. Especially when they’re being led by people who openly advocate for population control.

As Fleetwood reminded viewers, Bill Gates once said, “If we do a good enough job, we can lower the world’s population by 10 to 15%.” And to Fleetwood, the message is crystal clear: take them at their word.

Fleetwood closed the episode with a sobering truth: while COVID-19 may have killed over a million Americans, the mRNA vaccine likely killed far more.

Citing VAERS data and underreported figures, Fleetwood estimated vaccine-linked deaths could exceed 4 million.

That means over 5 million Americans may have died as a result of gain-of-function research. And yet, none of it has stopped. If anything, it’s accelerating.

Both parties claim the practice has been banned. But according to Fleetwood, that’s just a smokescreen. “In reality, it’s more like an expansion of it. And now it can be done more deviously in the dark.”

The same playbook that led to COVID is still in motion. If people don’t stay vigilant, he warned, we’re going to watch the same tragedy unfold all over again—only this time, the consequences could be far worse.

Thanks for tuning in. If this conversation opened your eyes, don’t miss the full video below, and be sure to share with a friend.

We’ll be back Monday with another new episode, highlighting what the media refuses to cover. See you then.

