EXCLUSIVE: UK Funeral Director Blows Whistle on Shocking COVID Clot Cover-Up | Daily Pulse

White fibrous clots are still turning up in corpses—and the media refuses to cover it.

Young, seemingly healthy people are dying suddenly at home. No warning. No investigation. Just a death certificate and a body bag.

What embalmers are pulling from their veins is nothing short of horrific.

These clots aren’t rare. A global survey found them in 1 out of every 4 corpses—and they only started after the COVID shot rollout.

But here’s the part no one saw coming: UK coroners are removing the clots before releasing the bodies—making sure families never see the evidence.

Major Tom Haviland is a former US Air Force Major turned researcher. He's been conducting worldwide embalmer blood clot surveys to investigate the appearance of unusual blood clots in corpses following the Covid mRNA injection rollout.



Embalmers have continued to see these white fibrous structures inside of corpses this year. So why isn’t it in the news?

UK funeral director John O'Looney has revealed that the UK government’s new process ensures that no one ever speaks out about this phenomenon again.

Could this be happening everywhere? Major Tom Haviland and John O'Looney join us now to discuss.

At a funeral directors convention in Tennessee this June, something shocking happened—and it was caught on film.

Major Tom Haviland had just finished laying out what he called the biggest scandal in modern embalming: strange white fibrous clots are turning up inside corpses years after the vaccine rollout. He shared photos, broke down the science, and presented the results of his latest global survey—301 embalmers, 83% of whom said they’re still seeing the clots in 27% of cases.

Major Tom then turned to the audience and asked who among them had seen the clots firsthand in 2025. Eighteen hands went up. The room fell silent. The cameras were rolling. No one could ignore it.

“This is alarming, right?” he asked. “It’s a big deal because it’s the first time we have official confirmation from the United States State Funeral Director association that they are indeed seeing these white fibrous clots, and they are prevalent.”

Major Tom also ran a live poll, and the results confirmed the same trend. Nearly one in six corpses still show signs of the mysterious white material.

While embalmers in Tennessee are going public about the clots, funeral director John O'Looney says the evidence in the UK is being erased—before anyone can even see it.

According to John, coroners are now actively removing white fibrous clots during post-mortem examinations, leaving no trace for families or funeral directors.

“There have been a number of changes here in the UK over the past six months,” he said. “We’re not seeing any at all in any post mortem cases, and that is because the coroners are actively removing these clots prior to releasing the body.”

And John has seen it with his own eyes. In one case, someone had clearly cut into the femoral artery and removed clots—while leaving other organs completely untouched. In another case, a 37-year-old woman died suddenly. A large white clot was found loose in her chest cavity—apparently dropped during cleanup and hidden beneath a thin layer of pooled blood.

When John pushed for answers, officials quickly stonewalled him. No written reply—just “a really shitty phone call” that shut down the conversation.

John isn’t the only one raising the alarm. The same white clots documented by Haviland, Hirschman, and Kasner around the world match exactly what he continues to find—when they’re not scrubbed out first.

According to John, this cover-up in the UK isn’t just happening behind closed doors—it’s been baked into official policy.

In September 2024, the UK government quietly handed over the authority to investigate sudden deaths—from trained coroners to police officers. No public debate. And what’s happened since, he says, is horrifying.

Now, when someone dies unexpectedly at home, police—not medical professionals—decide if the death should be investigated. And if there’s no blood, no wounds, no obvious violence? The case is closed on the spot. No coroner needed. No autopsy scheduled. Just a death certificate and a one-way trip to the mortuary.

“The ambulance will turn up, they’ll declare death or certify death. The police will have a look. If there’s no blood up the walls or bullet holes anywhere, they’re just waving them through.”

Since then, John’s phone hasn’t stopped ringing—mostly for people in their 30s and 40s. Seemingly healthy people dying without warning. And what he finds inside those bodies, he says, is always the same.

“I’ve been attending deaths of people in their 30s and 40s—people with no comorbidities, people totally not expected to die—and people I know are full of white clots, because I then look after them and find the white clots.”

But it’s not just adults. John says something even darker began happening in 2021 and 2022.

That’s when infant deaths began to spike. But unlike before, funeral homes like his weren’t getting the calls. No grieving parents. No hospital referrals. Just silence.

So John visited a local crematorium—and what he found was nothing short of chilling.

“The arranging funeral director was the local hospital,” he said. “That’s unheard of.”

Rather than guiding families through the grieving process, hospitals had quietly taken over—bypassing funeral homes altogether and sending babies directly to the crematorium. John later learned that vans were arriving with six to eight infants at a time.

According to John, this was never the norm. Hospitals used to provide bereaved parents with a list of funeral directors. John, who refuses to charge for children’s funerals, was often called to help. Then, without explanation, the calls stopped.

“I couldn’t understand why the phone wasn’t ringing. And that’s why—because the funeral [was] dealing directly with the crematorium.”

To John, this isn’t just about hiding these infant deaths—it’s about preventing future births.

“Not only have these women lost their child… they’ve also been sterilized and prevented from getting pregnant again,” he said. “Because you can only lose a child if you can get pregnant, right? And they’ve all been sterilized now.”

So why isn’t this headline news?

That’s the question Major Tom Haviland has been asking for three years—while sending hard evidence to some of the most influential media figures in the country.

“I’ve actually tried… for the last three years,” Major said. “And you know, the evidence we have now is overwhelming.”

He’s reached out to Tucker Carlson, Glenn Beck, Megyn Kelly, even Joe Rogan. And all of them have stayed silent on this topic.

Meanwhile, embalmers are on camera confirming they’re still finding the clots. Funeral directors from across the U.S. and Canada have gone public. And a cardiologist in Florida told Major Tom that he’s been removing the same fibrous clots from living patients—for years.

“We have all these people. And isn’t it bizarre that Tucker Carlson, Megyn Kelly… if they don’t want to believe me… why don’t they call those people that I’ve named… and corroborate the fact that these white fibrous clots are indeed real?”

Major Tom’s latest global survey found the clots in 27% of corpses.

“I think the answer is as plain as the nose on my face,” he said. “They’re being told not to do so.”

He stopped short of accusing anyone outright—but offered one reason for the blackout: many of these media hosts are close to Donald Trump, who still proudly defends Operation Warp Speed.

“They may want to not talk about this most spectacular side effect of the COVID vaccines,” Major Tom said, “because it might damage their relationship with President Trump.”

The final moments of the broadcast delivered a plea that couldn’t be more urgent: this has to stop.

Maria is calling for a full moratorium on mRNA injections, insisting the clotting evidence alone is enough to justify it.

“We need an immediate moratorium on MRNA,” she said. “And this clot story or white structure story is one of the biggest reasons.”

Maria thanked Major Tom and John for their courage.

“God bless people like John O’Looney and Richard Hirschman,” Major Tom said. “They came out very early on this. They were brave at the cost of their own reputation, their own business… Humanity needs to know about this.”

Today, he says, over 250 embalmers stand behind them—alongside state funeral directors and medical professionals—all confirming the clots are real, widespread, and still appearing in bodies today.

“It is absolutely true. This is happening and it’s happening in a large number of people,” Major Tom said. “And we’ve got to put a stop to it.”

John echoed the urgency, warning that the refusal to investigate isn’t incompetence—it’s intentional.

“When you’ve got so many professionals who’ve spent so long in the industry voicing real concern, the concern for me there is that they’re not even wanting to look any further. That kind of tells you it’s a deliberate act.”

Then came John’s final warning. “I think it’s going to get a lot darker for all of us before people clamor to get to the light,” he said. “Unfortunately, it can only ever end one way.”

Maria closed with a final gut punch—listing the mounting tragedies that can no longer be brushed aside.

“It hasn’t gone away. We need real accountability, and we need these people to get the help that they deserve, before more of them just drop dead on a sports field, for goodness’ sake. It… it just has to stop.”

Thanks for tuning in. If this information opened your eyes, don’t miss the full interview below, and be sure to share with a friend.

We’ll be back Monday with another new episode, highlighting what the media refuses to cover. See you then.

