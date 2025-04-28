EXCLUSIVE: Cancer Secrets Revealed With Dr. Henry Ealy

Disclosure: Dr. Henry Ealy is a sponsor of the show and a personal friend. He’s also widely recognized as one of the most trusted voices in the alternative health space.

What he’s about to share about cancer is intended for educational purposes only. He also offers paid courses on natural approaches to cancer treatment. If you decide to purchase a course, it will help support both Dr. Ealy and this page financially.

Dr. Henry Ealy, a naturopathic doctor with over 25 years of experience, dropped a series of bombshells on alternative approaches to cancer during a recent episode of Daily Pulse with Maria Zeee.

He kicked off the discussion with a powerful insight: parasites are a hidden but critical piece of the cancer puzzle.

He highlighted the work of epidemiologist Nicolas Hulscher, who recently published an article pointing to a major review involving 36 cancer patients who were treated with oral ivermectin, mainly for parasitic infections.

Although these cases weren’t intended to study cancer outcomes, some patients saw encouraging improvements, like long-term remission or stable disease.

Dr. Ealy doesn’t think that was a mere coincidence. He explained that parasites aren’t just the large worms people imagine. Many are tiny, microscopic invaders that can silently infect cells, weaken the body, and contribute to disease over time.

“Most people will say, ‘Oh, I don’t have any parasites.’ Well, maybe you do, especially if you’re not feeling really good,” he said.

If someone’s cancer shows signs of improvement after taking ivermectin—especially in cases involving parasites—Dr. Ealy said it could be a powerful clue that hidden parasitic infections are fueling cancer more than anyone ever realized.

Shifting to another powerful antiparasitic, Dr. Ealy talked about the benefits of artemisia. He said it’s a great option for people who don’t have access to ivermectin or would rather use something natural.

Dr. Ealy explained that he uses artemisia, also known as sweet wormwood, and recommended a product called Paratrex 1 from Global Healing.

Note: I recently partnered with Global Healing and receive a commission on sales of this product.

He pointed out that the formula uses wildcrafted, organic wormwood, which makes it especially potent. “That wormwood is every bit as strong as ivermectin for folks out there,” Dr. Ealy said. “Maybe you have to take a little bit more, but that’s okay.”

The big advantage, he added, is that it’s extremely safe. “You have zero side effect profile except for killing bugs. And that’s what we want it to do,” Dr. Ealy said.

Before we dive into Dr. Ealy’s thoughts on Fenbendazole, I want to quickly tell you about his powerful course, created in partnership with doctors Edward Group, Bryan Ardis, and Jana Schmidt.

It’s called Cleansing the Causes of Cancer.

This groundbreaking course teaches you:

• Natural protocols designed to attack the root causes of cancer.

• Practical, proven cleansing methods that help your body flush out cancer-causing toxins and rebuild a resilient immune system.

• Research-backed strategies and real-world protocols that have helped thousands better understand the true drivers of cancer naturally.

If you’re serious about helping someone you love, get educated and get started today.

Use code VFOX at checkout for 30% off as a thank-you for being a viewer of this show.

NOTE: We receive financial compensation from our sponsor for promoting this offer, which helps keep this show running strong and fully independent.

Discover How to Fight Cancer Naturally

Next came the drug everyone is talking about—Fenbendazole.

Dr. Ealy dropped some stunning insights into why he believes Fenbendazole has been so effective against cancer. And, no surprise here, Fenbendazole is another antiparasitic drug.

He pointed out that while Fenbendazole is new to the scene, it shares a critical trait with ivermectin and other antiparasitics: it kills hidden infections that often drive serious disease.

“Whenever someone is dealing with cancer and this works, what they were really dealing with is an infection,” he said. “And this has killed the infection, allowed the body to restore health.”

He explained that fighting parasites isn’t a one-and-done event. “You have to attack, let them come out to play, and attack again,” Dr. Ealy said. Otherwise, he warned, “they lodge themselves in places we can’t get them,” making it harder to eliminate the root cause of disease.

How about DMSO, short for dimethyl sulfoxide? Dr. Ealy explained that this remarkable compound works as a powerful detoxification tool, and its unique chemistry is the reason why.

At its core, DMSO contains a sulfur molecule, which the body naturally uses in detox pathways. Dr. Ealy also pointed out that anywhere you see a carbon atom bonded to three hydrogen atoms, you’re looking at a methyl group—an essential piece in the body’s natural healing processes.

This brought him to a critical insight: many people battling cancer have MTHFR disorder, a genetic mutation that makes it difficult for the body to methylate properly.

Methylation is crucial for detoxifying the body, repairing DNA, regulating gene expression, and maintaining healthy cells. Without proper methylation, toxins build up, and important vitamins like folate and B12 can’t be processed correctly, making it harder for the body to heal.

That’s where DMSO comes in because it supplies key sulfur and methyl groups the body needs to detoxify, repair cells, and support healthy gene function.

Dr. Ealy revealed that his team was the first to link MTHFR disorder to the severe injuries seen after the COVID shots. “We were the first team to drop that,” he said. “A whole bunch of folks jumped on that and claimed it later, but no—that was my team.”

One of the most remarkable things about DMSO is its ability to make the cell membrane more permeable. Dr. Ealy explained that this allows nutrients to enter cells more easily, which can speed up healing and restoration.

However, he also warned it’s a double-edged sword. “It can deliver nutrients into the cells,” he said, “but it can also help the bad things get into the cells as well.”

That’s why he cautioned people to use DMSO carefully, making sure the body is filled with beneficial nutrients first, so you’re not accidentally driving toxins deeper into your system.

Dr. Ealy explained that Quercetin can actually be a compelling alternative to DMSO because it helps nutrients move into cells more selectively. “Dr. Zelenko was awesome at talking about it being a zinc ionophore,” he said. “Well, it’s an ionophore for far more than just zinc.”

While DMSO is powerful, Dr. Ealy tends to favor Quercetin for its precision. He also shared that at the Energetic Health Institute, they use another tool: Homocysteine Supreme from Designs for Health. This product contains trimethylglycine, which delivers extra methyl groups the body needs for detoxification and DNA protection.

“In this age of bioweapons,” he said, “knowing how to protect your DNA with methyl groups is essential.”

Dr. Ealy mentioned that while taking measures with ivermectin, fenbendazole, and DMSO is powerful, you’re really limiting the potential of these therapies if you don’t address two critical areas.

First, he stressed the need to ground yourself and nullify the effects of 5G and EMF radiation. To help, Dr. Ealy offers a free EMF guide.

Second, he emphasized the critical importance of cleaning and structuring your water, something he dives deeper into in his free water guide.

So, if you fix your environment and your water, you unlock the full healing power of these therapies.

Then came another health bombshell that puts everything into perspective. Dr. Ealy explained that fatigue is the only symptom found in every known disease, and it all ties back to damaged mitochondria.

“If you get the body producing energy,” he said, “the cells start working the way they’re supposed to work, they can identify what’s not supposed to be in there, they can get it out, and you can restore your health.”

He stressed that energy production is the gateway to healing. Without it, improvements are temporary and inconsistent.

“If you are not using and focusing on energy production,” Dr. Ealy warned, “you’re going to have hit-or-miss experiences and you won’t be able to hold the improvements you do gain.”

That is why he recommends taking Ultimate Cellular Health from globalhealing.com.

Note: I recently partnered with Global Healing and receive a commission on sales of this product.

Dr. Ealy ended the interview with one powerful call to action—to make your home healthy again.

To do this, he urged people to join the Virtual Solution Summit on May 24, featuring himself, Dr. Ed Group, Dr. Jana Schmidt, and Dr. Bryan Ardis.

“We’re going to show you how to swap out the stuff that’s killing you for the stuff that will heal you,” he said.

Make Your Home Healthy Again

Thanks for reading. For more powerful insights from Dr. Henry Ealy, follow him on X.

And if you’re ready for a full deep dive into everything you need to know about health, explore his complete educational catalog here.

Code VFOX gets you 30% off everything.

Browse the Catalog