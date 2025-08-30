EXCLUSIVE: Big Pharma’s War on a Cheap Cancer Treatment That Endangered Their Billions | Daily Pulse

NOTE: The following article is meant for informational purposes only and is not intended to diagnose or treat any condition. RNCStore.com is a sponsor of the show. Thank you for your support!

In the 1970s, a Loyola researcher wiped out deadly tumors in mice using nothing but vitamins, enzymes, and Laetrile (B17).

The results were groundbreaking—and that’s exactly why the cancer industry buried them.

This is the cancer story they never wanted you to hear.

Dr. Harold Manner, former biology professor and chairman of the biology department at Loyola University in Chicago, dropped a devastating discovery into the heart of the cancer establishment in the late-70s.

On September 10, 1977, he announced an 89% regression of breast tumors in laboratory mice thanks to enzymes, vitamin A, and Laetrile. Dr. Manner, a courageous pioneer researcher, said cancer is not a medical problem; it is a metabolic problem.

If it was known as far back as 1977 that metabolic therapy could effectively control breast cancer, how many lives since then have been needlessly lost, how many lives were irreversibly damaged, and how many unnecessary mastectomies were performed?

John Richardson Jr., Founder and Chief Visionary Officer of Operation World Without Cancer and Founder of the Richardson Nutritional Center, joins us today to discuss what the medical establishment doesn’t want you to know about cancer treatment.

Richardson opened with what he called “the Vault,” a 60-year paper trail exposing how Laetrile (vitamin B17) was driven out of mainstream medicine. At the center of that buried history is Loyola University’s Dr. Harold Manner, a respected researcher who dared to put the therapy to the test against breast cancer in the 1970s.

Manner quickly realized that the studies used to dismiss Laetrile weren’t science—they were sabotage. Researchers injected healthy animals with live cancer cells, guaranteeing they would die within weeks, no matter what treatment was given.

“That just doesn’t happen in real life,” Richardson stressed.

So Manner changed course. He relied on animals with naturally developed tumors and treated them with pancreatic enzymes, vitamins A, C, D, and Laetrile. And the results were absolutely astonishing. Over five years, cancers disappeared—even in mice whose tumors were half the size of their bodies.

Richardson believed this information was undeniable proof that cancer is a metabolic deficiency disease, not a random genetic curse. But instead of recognition, Manner was censored, stripped of support, and his research erased.

In other words, show that cancer can be beaten naturally, and the system will come after you.

The suppression of Laetrile didn’t just happen in the lab.

In 1977, the press launched an all-out assault on it. The New York Times alone ran 158 smear pieces in a single year. In the decades since, only a handful of articles have mentioned it at all.

According to Maria, that’s proof of just how tightly Big Pharma and the media move in lockstep. Richardson agreed, calling it one of the clearest examples of truth being buried the moment it threatens profits.

But Richardson says the problem runs even deeper: the breast cancer establishment itself has become a weapon against women.

“It’s an attack on women’s reproductive abilities. It’s an attack on women’s self-esteem,” he said.

Despite decades of pink-ribbon campaigns and billions raised in the name of research, cancer rates are worse today than ever before. Where are the results of the massive fundraising campaigns and all the research?

To Richardson, the media and the medical establishment aren’t separate forces. They’re two arms of the same machine—suppressing natural therapies with healing powers while fueling a trillion-dollar industry built on fear, dependency, and treatments that never actually cure.

From there, Richardson delivered one of his sharpest rebukes of modern medicine.

“No woman should have to preemptively remove their breast to remove breast cancer,” he said, calling mastectomies and mammograms relics of a corrupt system rather than real solutions.

Nearly half a century ago, Dr. Harold Manner had already shown that metabolic therapy could treat breast cancer without mutilating women’s bodies—yet his findings were buried and mastectomies continued.

Richardson then widened the focus. Cancer, he argued, isn’t a genetic time bomb waiting to strike—it’s a deficiency disease.

First, the body’s metabolism collapses, and only then do outside stressors like EMFs, toxins, or vaccines push people over the edge. “The science says it’s a deficiency disease first,” he explained.

Unless change comes quickly, he warned, immune systems will continue to crumble and disease will explode. “If we don’t fix it now,” Richardson cautioned, “mankind is in for a rude awakening over the next five years.”

The tragedy, he added, isn’t just that better options exist—it’s that they were proven decades ago and deliberately buried.

Richardson is now producing a film to further expose the suppression of Laetrile and bring forward the untold stories of both Dr. Harold Manner and Richardson’s own father, Dr. John A. Richardson, a California physician who was raided, arrested, and ultimately stripped of his medical license for offering Laetrile to his patients in the 1970s.

Richardson’s final words hold a heavy weight: “Unless we wake up the masses, we're not going to win this over the next 18 months. We literally might have only 18 months to win this battle.”

For Richardson, this is not about the past—it’s about survival.

He sees media, medicine, and government colluding to keep people sick, and unless awareness spreads quickly, the chance to change course may vanish forever.

Thanks for tuning in. If this information opened your eyes, don’t miss the full interview below, and be sure to share it with a friend.

We’ll be back next week with more episodes, highlighting what the media refuses to cover. See you then.

