EXCLUSIVE: America’s “Debt Bomb” is About to Explode | Daily Pulse

NOTE: Thank you for supporting this sponsored interview, which keeps this website running to bring you uncensored news.

In Vietnam, 86 million bank accounts were just WIPED OUT in a single day after citizens refused biometric surveillance.

Bill Armour warns this wasn’t a fluke—it’s the global blueprint, and it’s spreading faster than you think.

But there’s a hint of hope: buried deep inside the US tax code is a secret IRS loophole. Wall Street has spent decades trying to bury. It may be the only legal escape hatch before the system comes crashing down.

And when BlackRock and the WEF finally sink their claws into your retirement, will you even recognize the theft before it’s too late?

Right now, only a handful of Americans are using the loophole to protect their savings and legally remove immediate taxes from gold investments… while the rest of the country remains in the dark.

In our last conversation, Bill Armour from Genesis Gold explained how we are living through the greatest financial heist in human history—the fact that the dollar in your wallet doesn’t represent real value, but debt.

By contrast, gold has held its value for thousands of years. Its worth goes back all the way to biblical times, where it was seen not just as wealth, but as a symbol of stability and enduring value.

Today, Bill is here to expose a little-known IRS loophole that allows Americans to remove immediate taxes from gold investments.

Bill Armour didn’t hold back when he described how Wall Street has trapped Americans in what he called a rigged system.

He said most people have been “sort of conned… into the belief that they have to own stocks, bonds, mutual funds” inside their retirement accounts. That message, Bill explained, has been hammered in for decades to keep people “as rats in a maze,” while firms like Fidelity and Merrill Lynch quietly rake in the profits.

But Bill revealed there’s another path. Since 1997, a little-known IRS loophole has allowed Americans to move retirement funds—tax-deferred and penalty-free—into accounts holding physical gold and silver.

“They don’t have to be trapped in this way that so many Americans unwittingly are,” he said.

So why hasn’t the public heard about it? Bill was blunt: “If money leaves that system, guess where that money is leaving. It’s leaving their pockets.”

He argued Wall Street has inflated one of the most overvalued stock markets in history, cashing in on fees and bonuses. But if Americans start pulling out, the whole house of cards could collapse.

That’s why, Bill warned, timing is everything: “You can be early, you can’t afford to be late.”

#ad: Big banks don’t want you to see this.

The FREE IRS Loophole Guide at DailyPulseGold.com reveals the hidden tax code Wall Street fought to keep buried.

This little-known exception shows how Americans can remove immediate taxes from gold investments and legally hold physical gold in an IRA—beyond the reach of greedy institutions.

Genesis Gold Group explains why this loophole could be the lifeline for retirement savings—and why President Trump is pushing gold as real protection against a collapsing system.

It’s 100% free, but time is running out. Visit DailyPulseGold.com now and claim your copy today.

Secure Your Future!

DISCLOSURE: This ad was paid for by Genesis Gold Group. We may earn a small commission when you shop through our sponsors. Thank you for your support.

From there, Bill called out the hypocrisy of Wall Street brokers telling clients to buy stocks while their own firms quietly load up on gold. Then he shifted to what he believes is the greatest threat to America’s financial system—the exploding national debt.

With debt-to-GDP projected to hit 120% by 2035, Bill warned, “we’re creating more debt, our debt is larger than the entire sum of all of the GDP of our country.” The U.S. is already near 100%, and once the curve goes parabolic, he said, the numbers simply can’t climb any higher. “And that’s really that implosion.”

That’s why Bill calls it a “debt bomb.” In his own words: “It’s a ticking time bomb. And at some point, there is a moment where that explodes.”

His chilling reminder drove the point home: “the timer has been started.”

From there, Maria warned that retirement funds are already in danger.

She pointed to Australia’s superannuation system, where millions vanished overnight when companies collapsed. “Everything they ever worked towards, everything they ever planned for their children—it disappears overnight. And there’s nothing they can do about it,” she warned, noting the same could easily happen in America as private equity digs deeper into retirement accounts.

Bill agreed and named names. “We’ve got BlackRock, Larry Fink… he’s got tremendous power… these people, they’re really monstrous.” He warned that as private equity sinks its claws further, it’s only preparing for “the initial rip where they do take back that wealth.”

Then he asked the question everyone should be asking: Why do we allow them to control our money? “We know that they’re crooked, evil, and corrupt. It just seems so backwards to me.”

Instead, he urged people to turn to assets that can’t be manipulated. Drawing on a biblical reference, he pointed to gold and silver as “equal scales and measures,” unlike the dollar, which can be twisted “in many different ways.”

Bill closed the interview with one of his most striking metaphors.

He said that if you live in Florida, you understand hurricanes are a part of life—you keep bottled water, food, and other essentials ready. “We live in a time where financial hurricanes are the norm,” he explained.

“They happen all the time. And so in this case, gold and silver are your food, your water.”

Without that protection, Bill warned, people risk being caught with their “metaphoric pants down.”

Even small amounts of gold and silver, he added, can serve as insurance. In a prolonged crisis, precious metals can be traded, creating a parallel system when traditional money fails.

He joked about bartering with “batteries and leather boots,” but his point was serious: in today’s volatile world, preparation is everything. Just as no one would ride out a Category 5 hurricane without supplies, no one should face today’s financial storms without gold and silver to keep them grounded.

It was a sobering way to end the interview—a reminder that in a world this unstable, the only lifeline is something tangible.

#ad: Big banks don’t want you to know this…

A secret IRS loophole allows Americans to:

✔ Remove immediate taxes from gold investments

✔ Hold physical gold in your IRA tax-free

✔ Multiply retirement savings with a little-known code exception

👉 Get your FREE IRS Loophole Guide at DailyPulseGold.com

This free guide reveals exactly how it works—and why President Trump is championing gold as the foundation for a stronger future.

The time to act is NOW. Don’t miss this unique opportunity!

Secure Your Future!

DISCLOSURE: This ad was paid for by Genesis Gold Group. We may earn a small commission when you shop through our sponsors. Thank you for your support.

Thanks for tuning in. Follow us (@Zeee_Media and @VigilantFox) for stories that matter—stories the media doesn’t want you to see.

We’ll be back with another show tomorrow. See you then.

Watch the full episode below:

Share