EXCLUSIVE: 5 Hidden Toxins Natural Healers Say Are Secretly Poisoning Your Home

Most people have no idea they’re being poisoned inside their own homes.

Doctors Bryan Ardis, Henry Ealy, Edward Group, and Jana Schmidt are sounding the alarm on the hidden toxins silently destroying your health.

From your bathroom to your bedroom, here are five of the worst offenders they say you need to be aware of.

Toxin #1: Personal Care Products

Dr. Bryan Ardis dropped a bombshell right out of the gate.

He said most people, especially women, are using personal care products packed with chemicals, and they don’t even know it.

According to Dr. Ardis, many of these products contain 168 man-made chemicals that are “cancer-causing agents, infertility-causing agents, [and] birth defect-creating agents.”

He added, “They lead to all forms of allergies, asthma, cancers—you name it.”

If you want to protect your family, he said, it starts by cleaning up your bathroom and swapping those products for safe alternatives.

Toxin #2: The Items In Your Bedroom

Dr. Edward Group said the bedroom might be the most toxic room in your house. Memory foam mattresses, smart beds, and electronics all around the bed can fill the room with radiation while you sleep.

He’s even had patients tell him they fall asleep with their laptops still plugged in—on their laps.

Dr. Group also warned about smart meters on the wall, artificial lights that mess with sleep, and bedrooms with no living plants. All of it, he said, affects your body more than you realize.

Toxin #3: Smartphones, EMFs, and LED Light

Dr. Edward Group warned that your phone and smart devices aren’t just draining your attention—they may be draining your health.

“They are harvesting,” he said, referring to how we’re being linked into invisible wireless networks, like the medical body area network. These signals, he explained, disrupt the body’s natural energy field—what he calls the biofield.

This biofield, once seen as the body’s most important organ, helps regulate your health, thoughts, and connection to God. But modern medicine, he said, ignores it completely.

When you’re constantly surrounded by EMFs, synthetic light, and toxic energy, “it disrupts the light… the bio photons of light in our system.”

Maria Zeee added that there was a paper that suggested smartphones and LED screens could even trigger COVID-like symptoms.

The bottom line? Our tech isn’t just spying on us. It has a direct impact on our health.

Toxin #4: Non-Stick Cookware and Teflon Chemicals

Dr. Jana Schmidt turned the conversation toward the kitchen and revealed one of the most overlooked dangers hiding in plain sight: your pans.

She talked about the documentary Dark Waters, which tells the true story of a lawyer who uncovered how DuPont poisoned thousands of people using Teflon chemicals in their non-stick cookware.

These toxic compounds weren’t just staying on the pans—they were leaching into the air and water, and causing serious harm.

Dr. Schmidt said she’ll cover this and more in her section of the upcoming AGES event, including how to cook and store your food without adding dangerous toxins to the mix. Because when it comes to feeding your family, “it all matters.”

Toxin #5: What You’re Cleaning With

Dr. Henry Ealy warned about the cleaning products we use every day.

“We’re slathering chemicals and all kinds of crazy venomous poisons… under the guise of health,” he said. “We’re paying to kill ourselves.”

The very sprays, soaps, and sanitizers marketed as “clean” are often filled with synthetic toxins that build up in your body over time, disrupting hormones, irritating lungs, and damaging your immune system.

And it’s not just what you touch. Many of these products release fumes that linger in your air and get absorbed through your skin or lungs.

