Disturbing Link Between Palantir and Epstein Revealed | Daily Pulse

STORY #1 - Trump ally Peter Thiel previously accepted $40 million from Jeffrey Epstein—an investment now worth $170 million.

Epstein quietly invested in Thiel’s Valar Ventures around 2015. The $170 million stake is the largest asset remaining in Epstein’s estate.

But it gets worse.

Thiel chairs Palantir, the surveillance giant Trump tapped to build an AI-powered grid. Their tech has already been used for predictive “pre-crime” policing in New Orleans. Think Minority Report.

Thiel once warned about “technocratic Antichrist systems.” So why is he building one?

He also said Christianity means siding with victims. But he took millions from Epstein—the most famous predator of our time. Valar Ventures confirmed it. Thiel’s spokesman? No comment.

As for Epstein? We’re told it was suicide. No files. No footage. No answers. Now FBI Director Kash Patel is hinting at new intel—but still no proof.

What exactly is Palantir building behind the scenes?

Maria Zeee breaks it all down in tonight’s report. This goes deeper than anyone imagined.

STORY #2 - Karine Jean-Pierre just ditched the Democrat Party—and her former colleagues are out for blood.

The former Biden press secretary announced she’s now an Independent, and the backlash was immediate.

One ex-staffer told Axios she was “the most ineffectual and unprepared” person they ever worked with, prone to breakdowns when questions aren’t scripted. Another mocked her memoir as “a bizarre cash grab,” ridiculing her attempt to pose as an outsider after years of “extreme proximity to power.”

The same Democrats who once hailed her as a “historic” hire are now tearing her apart.



Critics say this exposes something deeper about the left: the moment you break ranks, you’re dead to them.

We close the segment with her most cringe-worthy press room disasters. And yes, they’re even worse than you remember.

Watch Maria Zee’s report and ask yourself: was KJP always a fraud—or just another disposable pawn?

STORY #3 - A man in London was just convicted for burning the Qur’an—while the man who stabbed him walks free.

This isn’t just about one case. It’s a chilling sign that the UK has quietly reintroduced blasphemy laws—this time, to shield Islam.

Hamit Koskun, a Kurdish-Armenian atheist, burned the Qur’an to protest Erdoğan’s push for radical Islam in Turkey. Moments later, he was slashed with a knife.

But instead of defending his right to protest, British authorities turned him into the criminal.

The judge called his act “highly provocative” and claimed they were driven by “hatred of Muslims.” Koskun fired back: “Would I have been prosecuted if I’d burned a Bible outside Westminster Abbey? I doubt it.”

Critics say this double standard exposes the true purpose of hate speech laws: not to protect everyone—but to marginalize Christianity under the guise of tolerance.

The world’s most persecuted religion is being erased from its own homeland.

So ask yourself:

What kind of society criminalizes religious criticism—but only for one religion?

Watch the full report.

This isn’t justice. It’s a warning.

STORY #4 - Elon Musk has accused Donald Trump of being in the Epstein files—and claims that’s why they’ve never been released.

In a viral post, Musk declared, “Donald Trump is in the Epstein files. That is the real reason they have not been made public.” He followed with a chilling warning: “The truth will come out.”

The timing was no coincidence.



Just minutes earlier, Trump took to Truth Social to announce he was canceling Elon’s government contracts—stripping billions in subsidies and slamming Musk for “going crazy” after losing the EV mandate.

Musk fired back, saying SpaceX would begin decommissioning its Dragon program—hinting his empire may rely more on federal dollars than he’s let on.

Is this retaliation? Or is Musk revealing something deeper—something he’s held back for years?

Trump’s flight on Epstein’s jet is public knowledge. But Musk is implying something far worse.

This feud just crossed the point of no return.

Is Musk exposing a cover-up—or playing a dangerous game?

Thanks for watching. Follow us (@Zeee_Media and @VigilantFox) for stories that matter—stories the media doesn’t want you to see.

We’ll be back with another episode tomorrow. See you then.