STORY #1 - Trump Taps Palantir to Build a Master Surveillance System—And DOGE Helped Open the Door

President Trump has enlisted Palantir Technologies to build a massive, cross-agency database tracking every American citizen.

This isn’t just government overreach—it’s the blueprint for a digital dragnet.

Trump’s executive order called for unprecedented data sharing between federal agencies. Now, Palantir’s “Foundry” platform is being embedded in DHS, HHS, and the IRS—giving the government access to everything from your bank accounts and medical records to social media activity and more.

It gets worse.

Palantir’s “Gotham” software was quietly tested in New Orleans for pre-crime policing. It mapped social ties, scanned social media, and flagged people as future offenders—all based on predictive data.

Now add AI to that mix—and you’ve built the ultimate weapon of control. Palantir CEO Alex Karp even bragged about single-handedly stopping the rise of the far right in Europe.

Let that sink in. A private company—deciding whose politics are too dangerous to exist?

This isn’t a theory. It’s already happening.



And DOGE may have been the Trojan horse that let it all in.

Maria Zeee’s report exposes the connections no one else will touch—don’t miss it!

STORY #2 - While Ukraine was planning a massive strike on Russia, U.S. taxpayers were quietly billed $411,634 for hotel stays in Kiev—in a single month.

The timing is impossible to ignore.



Senators Lindsey Graham and Richard Blumenthal were both on the ground in Ukraine just days before the surprise attack.

Zelensky later admitted the operation had been in the works for over a year and a half. Yet the White House claims it had no idea.

So… who did?

Official data from USASpending.gov shows a U.S. hotel contract in Kiev that spans the entire month of June. The guest list is a mystery.



But one thing is certain: Graham was there.

And now, he’s being blamed for helping push the conflict to the brink.

Steve Bannon has called for Graham’s arrest, accusing him of “giving the Ukrainians false hope” and sabotaging Trump-led peace efforts. The strike reportedly wiped out a third of Russia’s bomber fleet—and crushed any remaining shot at negotiation.

If the White House truly had no idea, Graham and Blumenthal’s visit should trigger an immediate investigation.

If no one’s held accountable… that tells you everything.

What else are they hiding?

Watch Maria Zeee’s explosive report—and see where your money’s really going.

STORY #3 - Former CIA analyst Larry Johnson just made a chilling claim: the CIA was involved in Ukraine’s surprise drone strike deep inside Russia.

This wasn’t just any attack—41 aircraft were reportedly destroyed, sending shockwaves through Moscow.

But Johnson says Ukraine couldn’t have pulled it off alone.

He told Judge Andrew Napolitano he’s “100% sure” the CIA—and possibly British MI6—helped plan or operate the strike.



And if the White House didn’t know?



“Then who’s actually running the U.S. government?”

The mainstream media claims Ukraine spent 18 months planning the attack under Zelensky’s leadership alone.

But Johnson’s not buying it.

He says it has Western intelligence written all over it—advanced drone coordination, high-level targeting, and possibly even Starlink involvement.

The Trump administration insists the president wasn’t informed. But if he was—it shatters his “peacemaker” image.

And if he wasn’t… who authorized a strike that could ignite World War III?

Johnson’s warning couldn’t be more clear:

We’re inching closer to a global war—with Russia, China, Iran, and North Korea.

Maria Zeee doesn’t hold back in this report. What she uncovers demands your full attention.

Thanks for watching. Follow us (@Zeee_Media and @VigilantFox) for stories that matter—stories the media doesn’t want you to see.

We’ll be back with another episode tomorrow. See you then.