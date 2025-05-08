Disturbing Fine Print Reveals New Details About Trump’s GOF “Ban”

Trump’s gain-of-function ban sounded like a huge win.

Many, including myself, celebrated.

Then we read the fine print—and discovered a massive red flag:

The US banned GOF research abroad—while quietly protecting it at home.

One key Trump ally is linked to Pfizer—and she’s actually helping block a major COVID whistleblower case.

Attorney Tom Renz breaks down all the details—and calls out who he sees as an obvious fraud inside Trump’s cabinet.

The Trump administration’s gain-of-function announcement sounded like a big move, but it wasn’t the whole story.

Instead of shutting down dangerous research, the policy may actually be laying the groundwork to expand it.

Attorney and medical freedom hero Tom Renz broke everything down in our exclusive interview. According to him, the new policy doesn’t end gain-of-function, it essentially “codifies it.”

In plain terms, the US says it won’t fund gain-of-function research in adversarial countries. But domestically? That same restriction doesn’t apply.

“They’re going to allow it under new regulations,” Renz said. “And by doing that, they’re essentially saying, ‘We’re fine with gain-of-function as long as it follows the current rules.’

“So in that way, they’re actually legitimizing gain-of-function work in this country, which is absolutely mind-blowing to me,” he added.

The executive order begins with an encouraging statement: “Dangerous gain-of-function research on biological agents and pathogens has the potential to significantly endanger the lives of American citizens.”

But keep reading. The order lays out a sweeping plan to expand the same mRNA technology disaster we saw with COVID.

1.) Section 4(b) directs officials to “revise or replace the 2024 ‘Framework for Nucleic Acid Synthesis Screening’” to ensure a “commonsense approach” that encourages widespread adoption. It doesn’t ban synthetic DNA or RNA—it ensures it’s more easily and broadly screened and distributed.

2.) The new framework must be “comprehensive, scalable, and verifiable.” That language signals a system designed for growth. It’s not about stopping the technology—it’s about managing it at larger and larger scales.

3.) The executive order also calls for review and revision every 4 years, ensuring the system evolves as the industry grows.

4.) Section 5 expands oversight to non-federally funded research, meaning even private labs working with synthetic genetics are now in scope—another sign the government is preparing for widespread use.

There’s no language anywhere suggesting caution, pause, or ethical review—just infrastructure to make sure this technology keeps going strong.

https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/2025/05/improving-the-safety-and-security-of-biological-research/

The conversation revealed that Attorney General Pam Bondi has previously represented Pfizer.

Tom Renz also suspected that some of the most powerful people in the Trump administration are actively working against Bobby Kennedy Jr.

Speaking of Pam Bondi—where are the Epstein files? And why does she keep making big promises while underdelivering?

Attorney Tom Renz had some pointed observations:

Bondi’s DOJ is actively opposing the Brook Jackson fraud case against Pfizer.

Her financial disclosures list Pfizer as a recent connection.

He questioned whether Bondi is incompetent or deliberately misleading the public.

And he dropped a dose of reality, saying, if no one from the Epstein list has been jailed, why should we expect justice for COVID crimes?

Here’s the main point you need to know, as Tom Renz puts it:

“The Executive Order on gain of function did NOT stop GOF work. Further, it actually enshrines mRNA and DNA tech by requiring regulation related to it. It also requires regulations surrounding GOF, which essentially sanctions it. This was NOT the win people are saying.

“I’m glad the President limited GOF, and this was an improvement in some ways, but whoever wrote this should be fired.”

Watch the full conversation below:

