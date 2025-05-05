CRIMINAL: US Government ADMITS It Approved Pfizer’s COVID “Vaccine” Despite Knowing About a Long List of Trial Violations

The US government just admitted something shocking.

They KNEW Pfizer’s COVID “vaccine” trials were a complete sham back in 2020.

But they didn’t pursue fraud because exposing it would blow up the very health policy they’re still clinging to today.

This revelation comes from the whistleblower case of Brook Jackson, a former regional director at Ventavia, the company that ran Pfizer’s clinical trials.

In 2021, Jackson filed a lawsuit under the False Claims Act, alleging that Pfizer, Ventavia, and others committed fraud by falsifying data and violating clinical trial protocols.

And now, the government refuses to investigate further—because doing so would expose that they knowingly pushed a harmful product onto the American people.

We’ll show you the court filings with Brook Jackson in this report.

Here’s what Brook Jackson witnessed firsthand.

As regional director at Ventavia, the company running Pfizer’s vaccine trial sites, Jackson said the entire operation was riddled with serious violations. She saw falsified data, trial participants who were unblinded, staff who were poorly trained, and vaccines that were improperly stored.

Worse, she claimed the company FAILED to follow up on adverse events, including serious, potentially life-threatening ones—which recklessly endangered patients and destroyed the integrity of the entire trial.

“We were so inundated with the number of adverse events that we could not keep up,” she said. Pfizer even called asking what the plan was to handle the flood of safety reports.

She said patients weren’t even given full informed consent—her “number one concern.”

Jackson reported these issues to Ventavia. When nothing changed, she went to the FDA.

Six hours later, she was fired. The reason? “I was not a good fit,” she said. “I was not a good fit for reporting fraudulent conduct in a clinical trial.”

Jackson worked at Ventavia for just 18 days but says that’s all it took to get a grasp of the fraud she witnessed.

The court documents reveal a disturbing admission: the government KNEW about ALL the previously listed issues before granting Emergency Use Authorization for Pfizer’s COVID shot.

“The FDA was aware of the protocol violations allegedly witnessed by relator BEFORE it granted Pfizer emergency use authorization for its vaccine.”

That’s the quote from page 12 of the court documents.

The “Relator” they’re referring to is Brook Jackson.

If Jackson’s allegations were true, it would completely undermine the trial’s integrity.

So what did the FDA do with that knowledge?

According to Jackson, nothing.

“I called them. I filed a report. Did they investigate the allegations I was making? The answer is no,” she said.

In a second slap in the face to the American people, the government claimed they moved forward with the COVID shots because they had “continued access” to Pfizer’s vaccine clinical trial data.

That’s the same data the FDA tried to hide for 75 years.

Now that it’s been forced into the light, we know exactly what they were trying to cover up—data showing:

• Heart damage in young people

• A massive volume of adverse events

• Biodistribution to vital organs and dangerous accumulation

• Reproductive harm affecting fertility and pregnancy outcomes

• Deaths and severe injuries linked directly to the shot

• COVID-19 listed as a side effect

• Complete failure to stop transmission

• And much, much more.

(Credit to Naomi Wolf, Amy Kelly, and the DailyClout/Bannon War Room volunteers for these discoveries)

They had access to it all. And they pushed the shots anyway.

The most disturbing admission of all comes in the third point of the case.

The court filing states:

“The government further explained that discovery and litigation obligations associated with the case would place significant burdens on FDA, HHS, and the Department of Justice and that the government should not be required to bear such burdens on a case ‘inconsistent with its health policy.’”

In plain English: the government didn’t want to investigate Pfizer, not because the fraud claims lacked merit, but because digging deeper would conflict with its official narrative that the COVID shots are “effective.”

That’s the health policy they’re clinging to.

And they'd rather bury anything that threatens to expose flaws, fraud, or harm from these shots than face the fallout of their own actions.

Jackson emphasized that her lawsuit is about one thing: fraud.

She questioned how exposing fraud could possibly go against public health policy, especially when that policy has never even been clearly defined.

“These were our taxpayer dollars used to fund their experiments,” Jackson said, adding, “these [COVID shots] are not safe or effective products. They’re contaminated, they’re dangerous, and they need to be stopped immediately.”

She called for a full recall, congressional investigations, and accountability for the dangerous experiment that’s been carried out on the American people.

“Fraud should not be allowed to be a part of a clinical trial. Period.”

Watch the full conversation with Brook Jackson and Maria Zeee below.

