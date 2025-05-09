Chilling Allegations Emerge from Pope Leo XIV’s Past | Daily Pulse

Story #1 - We looked into Pope Leo XIV’s background—and what we found raises serious questions.

He’s the first American pope in history. But as he takes the role of 267th pontiff, a disturbing allegation has come to light.

• While serving as Bishop of Chiclayo, Peru, three women say they told him they were sexually abused as children by two priests under his leadership.

• They claim he told them the Church couldn’t investigate unless a civil complaint was filed.

• One of the accused priests was later transferred out of the area, officially for “health reasons.”

• The Church allegedly ignored the allegations for years—until one of the victims spoke out publicly on social media.

• Only then did the diocese reopen an investigation—but to this day, there’s been no official response.

• A report by an Italian journalist alleges Prevost (Pope Leo) actively avoided the case and failed to follow through.

We believe in innocent until proven guilty. But it is odd that he was chosen when he has these allegations hanging over him.

SPONSORED MESSAGE: Gold is hitting record highs, and our sponsor Kirk Elliott Precious Metals makes it easy to invest: low prices, no sales pressure, and help every step of the way.

Watch the video below for more information—or visit kepm.com/pulse to get started.

Story #2 - Trump just picked Dr. Casey Means for Surgeon General—and not everyone is happy.

Dr. Means is widely praised for her work on metabolic health and exposing what’s broken in America’s food system.

But critics say she’s ignoring the biggest health crisis of all: the COVID shots.

Dr. Mary Talley Bowden, who successfully treated thousands of COVID patients without single death, says the pick raises red flags.

“Casey has been suspiciously quiet on the matter,” she said. “My focus is getting these COVID shots off the market.”

According to Bowden, Dr. Kelly Victory was told by RFK Jr. himself that she was the Surgeon General pick after being fully vetted. But she was reportedly dropped—and Casey was in.

Why the switch?

Dr. Bowden believes it’s because Casey never criticized the shots. She also wonders if RFK Jr. is even in control of his own picks.

“This is not going to help rebuild trust,” Dr. Bowden said. “COVID impacted every single voter. And we cannot sweep it under the rug.”

Watch our full conversation with Dr. Bowden below—and see why this appointment has ignited such a fierce debate.

SPONSORED MESSAGE: Worried about wireless radiation but not sure what to do about it?

You’re in luck. Above Phone is hosting a free live webinar on Tuesday, May 20 at 12 pm Central to show you exactly what to do.

abovephone.com/pulse

Most people have no idea how much radiation they’re exposed to every day, or how easily they can reduce it. This webinar will show you simple, practical steps to lower your exposure, feel better at home, and use your devices more safely.

All attendees get a free copy of Staying Healthy in a Radiated World and an exclusive discount on the Above Phone Plug—a smart, grounding solution that protects your health while you charge.

Don’t wait; spots are limited. Register now to secure your spot at abovephone.com/pulse.

Story #3 - FBI Director Kash Patel just said that Jeffrey Epstein DID kill himself.

What?

In a mind-boggling exchange with Sen. John Kennedy, Patel claimed Epstein “hung himself in his cell”—despite the suspiciously convenient coincidence of broken cameras and sleeping guards.

Patel also confirmed that the government has possession of the Epstein files and is actively redacting details to “protect the victims.”

But multiple victims have publicly demanded the full, unredacted release.

So what’s going on here?

Pam Bondi promised the files months ago—yet all we’ve seen are delays, redactions, and silence. Now, we’re expected to believe Epstein killed himself.

Not going to lie. Very disappointed in our FBI and DOJ picks. It seems accountability won’t happen on its own; it’ll only come when the people demand it.

SPONSORED MESSAGE: Want to invest in crypto but don’t know where to start?

BlockTrustIRA helps everyday Americans grow their retirement savings tax-free, with zero crypto experience needed.

Their expert-managed strategy has historically outperformed buying and holding Bitcoin 2 to 1, using cutting-edge AI.

(Results reflect past performance; individual outcomes may vary.)

Get up to $2,500 in free crypto when you open a qualifying account.

Click here to book your free consultation and supercharge your retirement today.