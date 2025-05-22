BlackRock Quietly Turning “You Will Own Nothing” Into Reality | Daily Pulse

STORY #1 - Joe Biden’s cabinet meetings were completely scripted, and the media covered it up.

A bombshell exposé confirms what millions suspected all along: Biden was incapable of stringing even one sentence together, let alone running a country.

According to revelations from CNN’s Jake Tapper and Axios reporter Alex Thompson, Biden’s cabinet meetings weren’t typical presidential briefings—they were scripted. Multiple camera angles were cleverly edited to hide his growing cognitive problems.

Biden’s staff carefully coordinated questions with agencies in advance so the then-president could stick to scripted answers. Even short video messages had to be cut and pasted together because he couldn’t get through them.

It was ALL fake, which raises a serious question: who was really running the show?

For years, Americans who sensed something was wrong were smeared as conspiracy theorists spreading “cheap fakes.”

But now Jake Tapper is suddenly admitting the truth, just in time to sell his new book.

So what else did they lie about? Watch the full report with Maria Zeee to find out.

STORY #2 - Russia just classified its population data after birth rates collapsed to the lowest levels in 200 years.

The Kremlin has stopped publishing monthly stats on births, deaths, marriages, and divorces. Only vague, cumulative numbers remain. Why?

According to demographer Alexey Raksha, March 2025 likely marked the lowest number of births in Russia since the 1700s.

No, that’s not a typo.

And this isn’t just a Russia problem. Fertility is collapsing worldwide. But instead of sounding the alarm, media elites are blaming climate change and high rent—as if sperm counts plummeted because the weather got weird.

No one mentions the real reasons: endocrine-disrupting chemicals, processed food, Big Pharma products, geoengineering, unprecedented vaccine campaigns, and more—it’s all contributing to the fertility crisis.

And now, the manufactured population bomb is going off. Maria Zeee breaks it all down in this urgent video report.

STORY #3 - Across the world, BlackRock is erasing homeownership—and it’s all part of the Great Reset plan.

Globalist governments are quietly engineering a future where you’ll never own a home… because they’ve decided you don’t deserve to.

It’s called Build to Rent, and it’s spreading like wildfire. It started in Australia, where foreign-backed corporations are getting tax breaks, fast-track approvals, and access to prime land, while everyday Aussies are being priced out of the market.

This isn’t about solving the housing crisis. It’s a land grab.

And it’s the Great Reset in action.

“You will own nothing and be happy” isn’t just a slogan anymore—it’s public policy.

Smart cities, CBDCs, AI surveillance, and Build to Rent housing all lead to the same end: total control and a complete loss of freedom.

This is the next step in their plan. They’re not just taking your homes. They’re taking your future.

Watch the full report with Maria Zeee to see how they’re pulling it off—then learn how to fight back before homeownership disappears forever.

