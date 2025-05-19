Biowarfare 2025 Plans Revealed ft. Dr. Sherri Tenpenny | Daily Pulse

Singapore just made it a CRIME to refuse a vaccination, threatening jail time and massive fines for saying “no.”

Strangely, that law passed right AFTER Bill Gates and Klaus Schwab paid a visit.

Coincidence? Or something more?

believes this is a clue that another “pandemic” is on the horizon.

And once you start connecting the dots, a disturbing picture begins to emerge.

Let’s break it down.

Could another “pandemic” really be coming soon?

Most people believe we’ve wised up since COVID. But what if the next outbreak is far more terrifying—one where people start bleeding from their eyes, nose, or ears?

That’s exactly the kind of fear Dr. Sherri Tenpenny says could be weaponized next.

A shocking law was just passed in Singapore, making it illegal to refuse vaccination.

“You have to vaccinate [during outbreaks] or you’re going to get six months in jail and up to $5,000 in fines,” Dr. Tenpenny warned.

If that’s not enough, “the next ratchet up is up to one year in jail and $10,000 or $20,000 in fines.” There’s no way out—not even for medical reasons. “If you’re a citizen of Singapore and they tell you you need to take this, you have no choice.”

Tenpenny also found it interesting that this “started right after Klaus Schwab and Bill Gates made a visit to Singapore.”

She believes this may be a “prototype law” ready to roll out globally when the next fear campaign begins—possibly triggered by a hemorrhagic virus like Ebola or NEPA.

In April, the U.S. government received a chilling report called the National Blueprint for Biodefense.

It lays out what would happen if a bioterrorist released NEPA virus, a hemorrhagic pathogen.

Maria Zeee is asking the obvious: “Why are documents being presented to the White House for this?”

Dr. Tenpenny believes COVID didn’t achieve the desired outcome. Now, a darker playbook may be unfolding—one that ramps up fear, tightens control, and finishes what the last pandemic started.

Maria Zeee highlighted the disturbing trend in Moderna’s pipeline.

The company is developing mRNA shots for RSV, flu, HIV, Zika, NEPA, Mpox, and even cancer.

They’re calling these “public health vaccines,” but as Maria Zeee pointed out, “if we know how dangerous the COVID shots were… why are we still cooperating with companies who are developing more of this technology?”

Despite mounting injuries and even mainstream media acknowledgments, Moderna keeps expanding, with no accountability in sight.

The big reveal came when Dr. Tenpenny answered one simple question: Why do they love vaccines so much?

Because, she said, “vaccines are the economic loss leader of the entire medical industrial complex.”

They may give them away for free, but once you’re injected and injured, you become a permanent customer. “If I can inject something in you under the umbrella of health, but you have an adverse outcome… you go to a series of physicians… each one prescribes a medication.”

Vaccines are the entry point to a lifelong medical treadmill. “You can’t build a $200 billion industry on the backs of healthy unvaccinated children.”

But once they’re injected, they become patients for asthma, allergies, ADHD, autoimmune diseases, and more.

One shot leads to another, and then another. “Well, I got my flu shot because it was free,” people say. But as Dr. Tenpenny put it: “What did it cost you? It cost you your health.”

The system depends on sickness. And mRNA just made it faster and deadlier.

Dr. Tenpenny ended the conversation with a message everyone should remember:

“The separation between me and my government must stop at the level of my skin.”

She reminded viewers that many U.S. states still recognize the right to refuse vaccination, whether for medical, religious, or philosophical reasons.

If your state doesn’t protect that right, it’s time to fight to restore it—or move to one that does.

Your body. Your decision. Your line in the sand.

Now is the time to stand firm, stay vigilant, and make sure what happened in Singapore never happens here.

Watch the full conversation below:

