Another ‘Conspiracy Theory’ Just Got Confirmed | Daily Pulse

Story #1 - A branch chief at the Department of Defense was just caught on hidden camera calling Trump “illegitimate” and promising to resist “everything he does.”

The man caught in the video, Nicholas Terza, mocked Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, claiming he’s “insanely young” and unqualified. But a senior official says Hegseth doesn’t even know who Terza is.

This comes after a wave of anonymous leaks targeting Trump allies—especially those pushing peace with Iran. Pete Hegseth, Tulsi Gabbard, and J.D. Vance have all taken a strong anti-war stance. That seems to be the real reason for the attacks.

Researcher @DataRepublican also linked Terza to a powerful NGO backed by George Soros, Bill Gates, and major corporations like Google and Pfizer.

This is a disturbing development. The DoD protects the president. If insiders see him as a dictator and talk openly about resisting him, then who are they really serving?

Because it sure doesn’t look like the American people.

STORY #2 - A top U.S. neuroscientist and military advisor just confirmed that Directed Energy Weapon attacks are REAL.

“These are weapons of maximum disruption…It allows you to get in fast, hit hard, get out, and only then will the effects begin to be known.”

Dr. James Giordano told journalist Catherine Herridge that three types of DEWs are currently in use:

• Sonic weapons

• Scalable neuro-disruptors

• Directable microwaves

One confirmed victim is Mike Beck, a retired U.S. counterintelligence officer now confined to assisted care after enduring a catastrophic brain injury.

Giordano warned that the U.S., China, and Russia ALL possess the technology to launch these invisible assaults.

Once dismissed as a “conspiracy theory,” this is now being confirmed as true.

Watch @Zeee_Media break all this down in our exclusive report. This is disturbing.

Story #3 - The biggest network of elite private schools in America has been quietly taken over by a company tied to the CCP.

That company is Primavera Capital Group—and what they’ve done is deeply concerning.

They bought Spring Education Group, which now owns more than 350 top private schools across the U.S. These are the expensive schools where the kids of politicians, business leaders, and future decision-makers go to learn.

And now, they’re being influenced by foreign investors with links to the CCP.

Tiffany Cianci, an investigative researcher, has been digging into this story for some time, and what she uncovered is downright disturbing.

This conversation is a must-watch.

