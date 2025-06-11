#10 - NYC Mayor Eric Adams dismantles CNN’s ICE “scandal” narrative in seconds.

Boris Sanchez threw a question to Eric Adams, expecting damage control.

What he got instead was a full-throated defense of ICE and a brutal takedown of the entire narrative.

When asked if the NYPD or any city agency was collaborating with ICE in violation of local law, Adams didn’t flinch.

Instead of going on defense, he went on offense—accusing the City Council of chasing political points while ignoring real crime.

“It’s unfortunate that the City Council chooses to use their power to find out if there’s any collaboration [with ICE] instead of really advocating for going after those who commit serious crimes,” he said, listing “forcing women into prostitution, selling drugs, shooting at police officers, assaulting individuals.”

And then came the knockout line:

“ICE is NOT a criminal organization. It’s a federal law enforcement organization like our other federal partners, and we will use them to protect innocent people in this city.”

CNN came looking for a scandal. Adams gave them a cold dose of reality—and flipped the whole story on its head.

#9 - Joe Rogan Horrified as Dr. Mary Talley Bowden Shares Chilling COVID Story

This will make your blood boil.

Dr. Bowden revealed that hospitals were EUTHANIZING COVID patients to free up beds, and that it was not an uncommon practice.

She cited a chilling case involving a 19-year-old girl named Grace, who had Down syndrome and was allegedly given a Do Not Resuscitate order before being killed against her parents’ wishes.

Grace’s parents are suing for medical battery, a case that Dr. Bowden said gives her “hope” for “getting around the PREP act.”

Watch the clip and see the shock written all over Rogan’s face—his reaction says it all.

#8 – Senator Josh Hawley blows the lid off 23andMe’s DNA data scandal.

After the exchange, @HawleyMO wrote: “The CEO of 23andMe just got exposed. They KEEP your genetic information, even if you ‘delete’ it. And now they’re about to sell it. 23&Me hasn’t been honest to their customers or the public. I hope consumers sue them into oblivion.”

#7 - Trump @WhiteHouse drops a brutal video that proves the “peaceful” LA protests are “third-world insurrection riots on American soil.”

The X account writes, “Looting an Adidas store isn’t justice. Burning cities isn’t speech.”

#6 - Anti-ICE protesters “literally filmed WEARING THE JACKETS OF AN NGO FUNDED BY GEORGE SOROS.”

Just as Trump said, these are paid protesters.

“They also have break stations set up by another NGO that’s ALSO FUNDED BY GEORGE SOROS,” wrote @WallStreetApes on X.

Video via @RGVTRUTH1

#5 - “For every vaccine on the childhood immunization schedule, you are more likely to die from the vaccine than from the disease itself.”

Dr. Paul Thomas explains.

VIDEO: @DrSimoneGold

#4 - Musk "Regrets" Some Posts About Trump, Signals Possible Reconciliation

#3 - Trump Announces Deal with China, but One Major Detail of the Agreement is Raising Eyebrows

#2 - RFK Jr. Rips CNN Over Claims on Vaccines and Placebo-Controlled Trials

#1 - J.D. Vance EXPLODES on Gavin Newsom: “Look in the Mirror”

BONUS #1 - BANNED: The Sleep Drug So Effective, It Became Public Enemy #1

BONUS #2 - Doctors Sound the Alarm After Fibrous Clots Discovered in Young Children Born to COVID-Vaxxed Mothers

BONUS #3 - This Is a Foreign Invasion: Trump Declares War on the LA Chaos in Fort Bragg Address

BONUS #4 - Democrats Ambush Hegseth Over Trump’s LA Troop Deployment—Instantly Regret It.

BONUS #5 - This Is What Happens When You Stop Taking Ozempic

