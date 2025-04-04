The following information is based on a report originally published by A Midwestern Doctor. Key details have been streamlined and editorialized for clarity and impact. Read the original report here.

Did you know modern sleeping pills disrupt healthy sleep, making you 2 to 5 times MORE likely to DIE?

There was one prescription sleep aid that actually worked.

But it was so cheap and effective, the FDA launched a 10-year campaign to take it down.

This is the ivermectin of sleep.

Poor sleep doesn’t just make you tired. It wreaks havoc on virtually every process in the body.

Not getting adequate sleep destroys your memory, wrecks your metabolism (increasing your risk of cancer), makes you more likely to die from heart disease, and more.

And here’s the kicker: some sleeping pills don’t fix this—they make it worse. They sedate you instead of restoring real sleep, and that disruption is part of the danger.

It’s really serious.

What’s terrifying is that most of today’s sleeping pills are actually sedatives—and those are the kind that make sleep problems even worse.

You’re not getting better sleep, you're just being fooled into thinking you are.

Studies have shown that these pills sedate the brain and block the natural sleep cycles our bodies need to heal and recover.

That’s why people who take them are 2 to 5 times more likely to die!

Sleep is healing. If you’re not sleeping, your body has no time to do the important work that keeps it functioning.

That’s pretty scary.

What no one seems to remember is that there was one drug that actually worked. And you probably know what happened next.

Big Pharma was terrified. Why? Because they don’t profit from people who heal in their sleep—they need lifelong customers.

So they launched a full-blown attack on a drug that was safe, restored natural sleep, and reversed chronic illness.

And it wasn’t even addictive.

It was called GHB, which is short for gamma-hydroxybutyrate.

If you thought what they did to ivermectin was bad, wait till you hear what they did to this drug.

No, it’s not the “date-rape drug” the media told you about.

That was just the cover story.

GHB has been successfully used in Europe since the 1960s to help people sleep, heal, and recover from trauma, addiction, and even neurodegenerative diseases.

And when it hit the U.S. market in the 1990s, patients were experiencing what one doctor called “miraculous” recoveries.

That’s great news and something to celebrate.

But what did the FDA do?

They banned it.

They. BANNED. It.

The FDA launched a fear campaign (not unlike what they did to ivermectin), working in lockstep with the media to stir up public hysteria. They used cherry-picked case reports to frame GHB as a dangerous drug used by criminals.

And then they labeled it a “schedule I” drug—more restricted than cocaine.

If you don’t believe me, watch this Jimmy Dore video and prepare to have your mind blown. You can read the full report here.

But wait, there’s more...

They left a loophole open for a pharmaceutical version of GHB—sodium oxybate (Xyrem)—which now costs up to $100,000 per year and is only available for people suffering from narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia.

Same drug. Just 1,000 times more expensive and heavily restricted.

Thanks, FDA.

In case you missed it, this is exactly how Big Pharma operates.

They smear and ban anything they can’t control.

Then they patent the same thing, restrict its use, and sell it back to you at a massive markup.

And at the same time, they claim there are “no safe alternatives” so you keep taking pills that don’t work and only make things worse.

And maybe, just maybe, that means you’ll need even more Big Pharma in your life.

Back to the costs of poor sleep… because that’s the most important takeaway here.

The costs are absolutely astronomical:

• Up to a 60% higher risk of heart attack

• A 70% higher risk of Alzheimer’s

• A 2-3X higher risk of infection, including cancer

• More car crashes than drunk driving

• Hormonal collapse, emotional instability, and accelerated aging

The truth is clear: Sleep is the foundation of your health.

It supports detoxification of the brain and regulates immune function.

But instead of getting to the root cause of poor sleep, we’re being bombarded with ads for sleep aids, detox aids, and immune system boosters when all we really need to do is… sleep.

That’s because modern western medicine is designed to control and suppress symptoms, not get to the root cause. It ignores the body’s innate healing abilities and tries to sell you drugs.

Stop falling for it. Trust your body instead.

You can take back control of your health, and you can do it right now. A Midwestern Doctor has compiled many helpful resources.

Read more about that here.

Here’s some easy things you can start this week...

Improve your sleep hygiene with simple behavior changes, like:

A consistent sleep schedule

Avoiding screens before bed

Reduce caffeine and alcohol intake

And if you’re really struggling with sleep, consider something like Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) before popping pills.

Unfortunately, the world we’re living in profits from exhaustion.

And to top it off, we’re given sedatives that rob your body of the healing it needs to function.

They destroyed the one sleeping pill that actually worked. And lied to you about it.

They’ve built an entire “sleep economy” on your suffering—now worth over $432 billion a year.

It’s disgusting.

So now that you know the truth, the question is: How long have they been doing this?

And how many other safe, effective treatments have they attacked and buried?

It’s time to start looking for the truth and stop following “expert” advice without doing your own research.

It’s time to listen to the doctors (like Midwestern Doctor) who put themselves on the line—who truly want to heal and inform.

And it’s time to finally get a good night’s sleep.

