President Trump announced Wednesday morning that he has secured a significant deal with America’s biggest economic and military rival, with one critical detail stoking controversy even among his biggest supporters.

Trump wrote on Truth Social that he had completed a new agreement with Chinese dictator Xi Jinping. The first part of the agreement is that the U.S. will receive magnets and “any necessary” rare earth metals from China.

This is critical because China produces roughly 60% of all the world’s rare earth metals and processes nearly 90% of them. If China decided to cut off America from these materials, this could qualify as a nuclear option on their part.

“Our deal with China is done, subject to final approval with President Xi and me,” Trump wrote in all caps. “Full magnets, and any necessary rare earths, will be supplied, up front, by China.”

However, China is getting a significant win in the accord as well. Trump revealed that Chinese students will continue to study at American universities even though some have been caught spying on America and smuggling in pathogens.

Trump closed by saying there would be a 55% rate on their goods while American products in China would face a 10% rate.

“Likewise, we will provide to China what was agreed to, including Chinese students using our colleges and universities (which has always been good with me!),” Trump said. “We are getting a total of 55% tariffs. China is getting 10%. Relationship is excellent!”

Trump also announced that he and Xi would work to open up China to American trade, saying it would be “a great win for both countries.”

The New York Post notes the agreement comes after Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick had announced late Tuesday that the two nations had “reached a framework to implement the Geneva consensus,” which refers to the trade truce back in May that saw both countries’ tariffs on each other’s imported goods cut by 115% for at least 90 days.

US tariffs dropped from 145% to 30% on most Chinese goods. China in turn lowered its tariffs on most US goods from 125% to 10%.

China, though, had been violating the agreement since its implementation, causing the Trump Administration to invoke several countermeasures. These included revoking visas from Chinese students.

Giving China a break on revoking these visas raised plenty of eyebrows online, even from MAGA voters, especially considering the past actions of Chinese students.

Hopefully, the Trump Administration has a plan to ensure we do not have any more incidents with Chinese students. While many just want to further their education, others just want to destroy our way of life.

