Elon Musk publicly expressed regret over his recent X post attacks on President Donald Trump, admitting that his posts on X — particularly the one linking Trump to Jeffrey Epstein — "went too far."

"I regret some of my posts about President @realDonaldTrump last week. They went too far," Musk wrote in an early morning X post.

The fallout stemmed from last week's blowout after Musk opposed Trump's "Big Beautiful Bill," prompting Trump to hint at cutting off government contracts. In response, Musk unleashed a series of now-deleted X posts, including a claim that Trump was "in the Epstein files."

To recap last week:

Earlier in the week, Musk came out against the 'Big Beautiful Bill' - which raises the debt ceiling by $5 trillion, and either raises the deficit by $2.4 trillion, or lowers it by $1.4 trillion - depending on who you believe, and fails to address any of the waste, fraud and abuse found by DOGE.

Thursday morning, Trump was asked about Musk's opposition to the bill, telling reporters on Thursday that he's 'very disappointed in Elon,' and that Musk only opposes the bill because they eliminated electric vehicle tax credits from it.

Trump then suggested he might pull government funding from Musk's companies such as SpaceX, which owns the only operational US spacecraft capable of transporting astronauts to and from the International Space Station. "The easiest way to save money in our Budget, Billions and Billions of Dollars, is to terminate Elon's Governmental Subsidies and Contracts . I was always surprised that Biden didn't do it!" -President Donald Trump via Truth Social

Musk went ballistic - announcing he would 'immediately' decommission the Dragon program (which he later walked back Thursday night), proposed a new political party (that's still his pinned post on X), endorsed another Trump impeachment, and said in a now-deleted post Trump is 'in the Epstein files,' which is why they haven't been released.

Now that the dust has settled in the Trump-Musk feud, the president stated there would be consequences for Musk if he supports Democratic candidates opposing the tax and spending bill.

Musk stated in a CBS interview that BBB "undermines" the work of DOGE... The Trump administration has refuted this point.

On Monday, Trump said he had no plans to discontinue Starlink service at the White House but hinted he might have his Tesla Model S removed from the White House grounds.

"I may move the Tesla around a little bit, but I don't think we'll be doing that with Starlink. It's a good service," Trump told reporters.

Trump also said that he would not have a problem if Musk called him: "We had a good relationship, and I just wish him well."

Musk's actions over the past several days suggest his anger has subsided and that he may be seeking to repair his relationship with the president.

As we noted last week...

Odds are looking great on Polymarket...

However, we do agree with Musk on codifying DOGE cuts—after all, it's a clear mandate from the American people for the president to rein in a bloated federal government long captured by deep-state swamp creatures.

