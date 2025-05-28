The Vigilant Fox

Karen Bracken
3h

Why is the FDA pushing it when they stopped fenphen back in the 90's? Well the answer is easy. M O N E Y. Was the FDA getting the huge kickbacks for approval back in the 90's? Well they sure are today.

Julie Gilchrist
3h

I have 2 family members on this. Im so frightened for them. I asked at the time they went on it if they were aware of the side effects and they said their doc is watching them closely, but what’s going to happen if/when they stop? Well obviously they won’t be encouraged to and Medicare will be drained because so many will be put on it indefinitely. It’s corrupt beyond recognition and the people will pay dearly.

