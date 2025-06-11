This article originally appeared on m o d e r n i t y and was republished with permission.

Vice President JD Vance has had it with grinning Gavin Newsom, opening up on him in a lengthy X post after Newsom attempted to clap back when Vance asked him to “do your job” and restore law and order to Los Angeles.

Newsom, who can’t stop tweeting, posted this about President Trump saying he would arrest the Governor if it were down to him.

Vance responded.

And Newsom couldn’t help himself.

Big mistake son.

Vance came back STRONG.

The post:

Gavin Newsom says he didn't have a problem until Trump got involved. Both of these photos were taken before the president authorized the national guard to go protect our border patrol in California. Does this look like "no problem"? Newsom and his stooge Karen Bass fomented and encouraged the riots, because their entire political movement exists for one purpose: to promote mass migration into our country. It is their reason for being. Democratic leadership has no solution for the economy, for prosperity, or for security. They use their power when they're in the majority to import millions of illegal immigrants and when they're in opposition they do everything possible to prevent deportations. Under Newsom's leadership, medicaid was extended to all illegal immigrants in 2024. This means that he elected to take healthcare from impoverished and disabled Californians and give it to illegal aliens. And now, everything is President Trump's fault? Give me a break. If you want to know why illegal aliens flocked to your state, stop accusing Donald Trump. Look in the mirror. If you want to know why border patrol fear for their lives over enforcing the law, look in the mirror. It was your policies that encouraged mass migration into California. Your policies that protected those migrants from common sense law enforcement. Your policies that offered massive welfare benefits to reward illegal immigrants. Your policies that allowed those illegal migrants (and their sympathizers) to assault our law enforcement. Your policies that allowed Los Angeles to turn into a war zone. You sure as hell had a problem before President Trump came along. The problem is YOU.

Oof. Sit down Gavin.

As we highlighted earlier, Newsom is spending a hell of a lot of time shit posting for a Governor whose State is once again burning.

