President Trump didn’t hold back at Fort Bragg.

In a fiery address to the troops, he called the LA riots a foreign invasion, blasting the chaos as a direct result of Biden’s open border disaster. Trump promised to “liberate” Los Angeles, slammed the wave of lawlessness, and warned that jail time is coming for those funding the flames.

The most electric moment of President Trump’s address at Fort Bragg wasn’t about military budgets or renaming bases.

It came when he spoke from the gut—about the riots engulfing Los Angeles.

This was a battle for the soul of America.

The violence had spiraled for days. But aside from a few posts on Truth Social, Trump had largely stayed quiet.

That ended the moment he looked out across the crowd of troops and launched into what sounded less like a speech and more like a battlefield briefing.

“Before going further and want to say a few words about the situation in Los Angeles, California. Have you heard of the place?”

He spoke directly to the men and women who would be responsible for defending patriotism for generations into the future.

“I've deployed thousands of National Guard troops and hundreds of Marines to protect federal law enforcement from the attacks of a vicious and violent mob and some of the radical left.” This wasn’t just about law and order—it was about survival. “They say that's not nice, well if we didn't do it, there wouldn't be a Los Angeles—it would be burning today, just like the houses were burning a number of months ago.”

Then came the line that brought the room to its feet:

“Generations of army heroes did not shed their blood on distant shores only to watch our country be destroyed by invasion and third world lawlessness here at home, like is happening in California.”

“As commander in chief I will not let that happen. It's never going to happen.”

[Troops erupt]

He has seen enough, it was time to end the grotesque assault on America.

From there, Trump didn’t just keep the pressure on—he escalated.

The troops were loving it.

He painted the riots not as random chaos, but as a coordinated attack on the United States.

“What you are witnessing in California is a full-blown assault on peace, on public order, and on national sovereignty,”

“Carried out by rioters bearing foreign flags with the aim of continuing a foreign invasion of our country.”

This wasn’t street violence—it was an occupation.

“We're not going to let that happen.”

Then he tore into the root of it all.

“Millions of people were allowed to come into our country totally unchecked and unvetted by stupid people or radical left people or sick people.”

And then, without flinching:

“Open border policy, the dumbest policy yet—I would say even dumber than men playing in women's sports.”

[Troops cheer]

“Transgender for everyone,” he added. “Even dumber than that!”

Trump then unearthed something that ignites a fire within every red-blooded American: the burning of the American flag.

“These are animals, but they proudly carry the flags of other countries. But they don't carry the American flag,” he said.

“They only burn it.”

He asked a question everyone already knew the answer to.

“Did you see a lot of the flags being burned? They weren't being burned by people from our country or from people that love our country.”

Then he delivered what felt like a vow.

“People that burn the American flag should go to jail for one year.”

He held up his finger: “One year!”

And this wasn’t just talk. According to Trump, the plan was already in motion.

“We're going to try and get that done. We're working with some of your senators.”

He mentioned Senator Josh Hawley and turned to others in the room.

“I think you guys—are you guys in favor of it?”

He grinned.

“Boy, would this be a bad time for them to say no.”

Then came the bombshell.

Trump dropped another charge—one aimed at the people pulling the strings behind the curtain.

As everyone suspected, Trump said this wasn’t just rage in the streets.

It was funded, well planned, and professional.

“They’re attempting to infiltrate and occupy federal buildings wearing armor and face shields, the best money can buy.”

“Somebody’s financing it,” he said.

“We're going to find out through Pam Bondi and Department of Justice who it is.”

He was signaling, the DOJ is already working on the case.

“They're already on it.”

“Who's financing all this equipment?” he asked.

“Very professional.”

And then he doubled down on his commitment to defend the homeland:

“Under the Trump administration, this anarchy will not stand. We will not allow federal agents to be attacked, and we will not allow an American city to be invaded and conquered by a foreign enemy. And that's what they are.”

Trump closed on the riots with the part no one in the media wants to admit: the invasion, he said, was allowed to happen.

This did not happen by accident.

“A lot of those people were let in here by the Biden administration. They just poured right in.”

Then he laid it out—point by point. These are the kinds of people fueling the fire in LA.

“They came from prisons. They came from jails from all over the world. They came from mental institutions. They were the leaders of gangs. They were drug lords.” “Their countries would bus them or drive them right to our border and say, go in there. You ever come back, we're going to kill you. And we got them—and we’re getting them out of here.”

But he didn’t end on the problem.

He ended on the solution: the troops in LA protecting America from the hordes of violent aliens.

“I want to applaud the courage and the strength of the incredible troops who are right now standing guard to protect federal property and personnel and uphold the supremacy of federal law.”

“They're protecting our ICE agents. They're protecting the police in Los Angeles.”

And finally, with respect for the officers on the ground, he added that they were going to be overrun until the cavalry arrived.

“The head of the police in Los Angeles, a good man, I hear a good man—he said we really did need this help. It had gotten away from them. And we gave it to them.”

