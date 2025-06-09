This article originally aired on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Top medical experts are raising alarm bells over the discovery of fibrous, prion-like clots in the blood of young children born to mothers who received the COVID-19 mRNA injections during pregnancy.

Dr. Kevin McCairn, PhD – a respected systems neuroscientist with over 25 years of experience in neurodegenerative disease modeling – has published explosive findings that could shatter the mainstream narrative surrounding the so-called “safe and effective” COVID vaccines, Slay News reported.

His new sentinel report contains what is believed to be the first-ever documented case of amyloid fibrils—a misfolded, prion-like protein—in the blood of a chronically ill 3-year-old child exposed in utero to Pfizer’s mRNA shot.

According to PubMed, amyloid fibrils are insoluble protein aggregates associated with deadly neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s.

These fibrils were detected in the child’s blood using Thioflavin T staining, a specialized fluorescent dye. The structures showed alarming signs of misfolded fibrin — a pathological variant linked to abnormal blood clotting and systemic inflammation.

According to McCairn’s Substack:

The child was born prematurely at 35 weeks gestation, one week after the mother’s second dose of the BNT162b2 (Pfizer) mRNA vaccine. The child was delivered without vital signs and required emergency resuscitation. The severe temporal correlation suggests a significant adverse maternal-fetal reaction. Over the subsequent three years, the child experienced recurrent immune dysfunction, including tonsillectomy and multiple surgeries for persistent middle ear infections. An unusual frequency of common infectious illnesses and impaired immune responses prompted further investigation into systemic pathologies. Whole blood samples were analyzed using fluorescence microscopy with Thioflavin T (ThT) staining and SEM. In both imaging modalities, fibrillar structures with amyloid characteristics were identified.

Dr. McCairn believes the clotting is not isolated and is urging an immediate halt and investigation into all mRNA use during pregnancy.

According to McCairn:

It has been widely claimed that spike protein and mRNA clear rapidly from both maternal and fetal systems. However, this assertion is not supported by accumulating empirical data: The Yale Post-Vaccine Syndrome study (2025) identified circulating spike protein in symptomatic individuals up to 700 days post-vaccination.

Yonker et al. (2023) detected spike protein in serum and exosomes of adolescents weeks to months post-injection. These findings call into question the original pharmacokinetic modeling used during vaccine approval phases. b) Transplacental Transfer of LNP and mRNA The claim that the placenta effectively blocks vaccine components has been refuted: Swingle et al. (2023) demonstrated delivery of mRNA to the placenta in vivo using ionizable lipid nanoparticles.

Safford et al. (2024) showed that elasticity-tuned LNPs enhanced biodistribution to the maternal-fetal interface. These findings provide direct evidence that mRNA vaccine components are capable of reaching the fetal environment. c) Fibril Persistence Without Ongoing Seeding It is often argued that pathological fibrils require continual reseeding to persist. However, this view ignores well-characterized prion-like behaviors: Knowles et al. (2014) established that amyloid fibrils can autocatalyze, maintaining themselves once seeded under permissive conditions.

Inflammatory cytokines, cellular stress, and exposure to amyloidogenic peptides can perpetuate misfolding cascades long after the original exposure has ended. Moreover, while postnatal exposure to SARS-CoV-2 or environmental spike protein cannot be ruled out, the severity and immediate timing of the perinatal crisis—occurring within one week of the maternal injection—strongly implicates the vaccine-induced spike as a precipitating cause. Given the known amyloidogenic motifs of spike protein and the known property of the gene-transfection strategy to restrict biodistribution, the precautionary principle must presume that subsequent exposure to environmental spike would serve only to exacerbate an already-seeded amyloidogenic cascade, not initiate it. Taken together, these rebuttals demonstrate the scientific basis for sustained fibrillogenesis post-in utero exposure to spike protein delivered via gene-based vaccination platforms.

Scanning electron micrograph at 40X magnification of unfixed whole blood sample. The visible lattice of interconnected fibrils displays no erythrocytic debris and exhibits early-phase amyloid bundling.

Scanning electron micrograph at 200X magnification. Fibrils show twisting, lamellar thickening, and increased density—hallmarks of mature amyloid filament aggregation.

You can read more here.

According to Slay News, McCairn’s investigation is backed by leading experts including genomics pioneer Kevin McKernan, Japanese cardiologist Dr. Shojiro Kato, and Charles Rixey, a retired U.S. Marine Corps CBRN (Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear) specialist.

Using high-level methods such as spectroscopy, microscopy, and RT-QuIC, the team identified the presence of self-replicating, prion-like beta-sheet fibrils—a nightmare scenario long dismissed as “conspiracy theory” by the mainstream press.

WATCH:

You can watch the full video below:

